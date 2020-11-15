Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target To US$81.50

Investors in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.2% to close at US$72.81 following the release of its yearly results. Applied Materials reported US$17b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.92 beat expectations, being 2.7% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AMAT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Applied Materials from 21 analysts is for revenues of US$19.3b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 21% to US$4.78. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$18.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.51 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.6% to US$81.50per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Applied Materials analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$62.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Applied Materials'historical trends, as next year's 12% revenue growth is roughly in line with 10% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.4% next year. So although Applied Materials is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Applied Materials' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Applied Materials. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Applied Materials going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Applied Materials you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.