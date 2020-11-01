Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target To US$4.00

Last week, you might have seen that American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.9% to US$1.44 in the past week. It was a curious result overall, with revenues coming in 26% below what the analysts had expected, at US$295k. The company broke even in terms of statutory earnings per share (EPS). This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:AREC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for American Resources from dual analysts is for revenues of US$84.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 1,053% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 95% to US$0.08 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$84.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 in 2021. So despite reconfirming their revenue estimates, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a definite drop in sentiment following the latest results.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 129% to US$4.00, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the American Resources' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that American Resources is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow manyfold. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 15% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. Not only are American Resources' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for American Resources dropped from profits to a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for American Resources going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with American Resources (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

