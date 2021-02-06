Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target To US$582

Shareholders of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 18% to US$620 following its latest annual results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$2.5b coming in 2.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$22.41, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ALGN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Align Technology's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$3.41b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 38% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 66% to US$7.71 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.38 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 15% to US$582per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Align Technology at US$700 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$259. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Align Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 38% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Align Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Align Technology's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Align Technology. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Align Technology going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Align Technology (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.