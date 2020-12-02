Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target To US$35.09

It's been a good week for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 6.3% to US$32.73. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$13b, while statutory losses ballooned to US$5.83 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ADNT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Adient from nine analysts is for revenues of US$14.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Adient is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.99 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.05 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 18% to US$35.09, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Adient at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Adient's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 17%, well above its historical decline of 4.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. Not only are Adient's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Adient analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Adient , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.