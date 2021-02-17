Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target To US$12.00

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$8.43 in the week after its latest full-year results. ACCO Brands reported US$1.7b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65 beat expectations, being 2.7% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ACCO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ACCO Brands' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.86b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 57% to US$1.03. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.03 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$12.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of ACCO Brands' earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic ACCO Brands analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ACCO Brands shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that ACCO Brands' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.0%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ACCO Brands is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ACCO Brands. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple ACCO Brands analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for ACCO Brands (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

