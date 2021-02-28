Earnings Update: Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Overall the results were a little better than the analysts were expecting, with revenues beating forecasts by 2.8%to hit US$439m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:GLNG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Golar LNG's seven analysts is for revenues of US$405.6m in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 7.5% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Earnings are expected to improve, with Golar LNG forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.043 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$428.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$18.14 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Golar LNG at US$21.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Golar LNG's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 7.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 38% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Golar LNG's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Golar LNG. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Golar LNG going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Golar LNG has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

