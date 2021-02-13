Earnings Update: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 21% over the past week following Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) latest full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$2.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Generac Holdings surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$5.48 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:GNRC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Generac Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$3.10b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 25% to US$7.04. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.46 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Generac Holdings 22% to US$332on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Generac Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$340 and the most bearish at US$210 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Generac Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Generac Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Generac Holdings following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Generac Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Generac Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

