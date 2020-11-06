Earnings Update: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.1% to US$11.74 in the past week. Sales hit US$24m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.50 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Flexion Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGM:FLXN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Flexion Therapeutics from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$147.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 78% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 46% to US$1.64. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$151.7m and losses of US$1.60 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Flexion Therapeutics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$20.50, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Flexion Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 78%, in line with its 86% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 20% next year. So although Flexion Therapeutics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Flexion Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Flexion Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

