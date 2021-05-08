Earnings Update: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues were better than expected, with US$30m in sales some 20% ahead of forecasts. The company still lost a statutory US$0.29 per share, although the losses were 10% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:ESTA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Establishment Labs Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$121.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 2.6% to US$1.12 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$110.9m and losses of US$1.14 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target held steady at US$79.50despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Establishment Labs Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Establishment Labs Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 47% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 21% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Establishment Labs Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$79.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Establishment Labs Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Establishment Labs Holdings that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.