Earnings Update: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Just Reported Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.7% to US$347 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$4.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$12.39. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DPZ Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Domino's Pizza's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$4.28b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 2.8% to US$12.95. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.87 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$410, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Domino's Pizza analyst has a price target of US$475 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$367. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Domino's Pizza's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.0% increase next year well below the historical 12%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 24% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Domino's Pizza is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Domino's Pizza's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Domino's Pizza analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Domino's Pizza is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

