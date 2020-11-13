Earnings Update: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a mediocre week for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$90.01 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Sales of US$155m came in 7.2% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.05, a 14% miss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:DDOG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Datadog's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$798.4m in 2021, which would reflect a major 48% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 655% to US$0.19 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$773.4m and losses of US$0.18 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Datadog after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$101, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Datadog analyst has a price target of US$140 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$80.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 48%, in line with its 51% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that Datadog is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Datadog. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Datadog going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Datadog (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

