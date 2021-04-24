Earnings Update: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.5% to close at US$103 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues of US$2.8b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.93, missing estimates by 2.3%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CSX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

After the latest results, the 20 analysts covering CSX are now predicting revenues of US$11.7b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 25% to US$4.42. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.34 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$105, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CSX at US$118 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$62.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CSX shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CSX's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that CSX is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 15% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% per year. Not only are CSX's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CSX analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CSX , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.