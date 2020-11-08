Earnings Update: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$9.92 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$2.2b, statutory losses exploded to US$0.66 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:COMM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, CommScope Holding Company's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$8.64b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 86% to US$0.80. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$8.61b and US$0.74 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on CommScope Holding Company after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$12.69, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on CommScope Holding Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CommScope Holding Company shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CommScope Holding Company's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CommScope Holding Company is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CommScope Holding Company analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that CommScope Holding Company is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

