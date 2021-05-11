Earnings Update: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to US$21.49 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$114m crushed expectations, although expenses increased commensurately, with statutory losses hitting US$1.75 per share, -19% above what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CNK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Following the latest results, Cinemark Holdings' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.49b in 2021. This would be a major 481% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 37% to US$3.33. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.46b and US$3.20 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Cinemark Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$25.36, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cinemark Holdings at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cinemark Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 9x annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. Not only are Cinemark Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Cinemark Holdings. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cinemark Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Cinemark Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cinemark Holdings (including 1 which is concerning) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.