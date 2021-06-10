Earnings Update: Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$388m exceeding analyst forecasts by 21%, and statutory losses of US$0.08 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:CHS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

After the latest results, the twin analysts covering Chico's FAS are now predicting revenues of US$1.75b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 91% to US$0.14. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.45b and losses of US$0.32 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 150% to US$5.63, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Chico's FAS is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 30% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.6% per year. Not only are Chico's FAS' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Chico's FAS. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Chico's FAS is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

