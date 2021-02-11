Earnings Update: Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Investors in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.9% to close at US$28.43 following the release of its annual results. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.54 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$156m came in 3.7% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:CAMT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following the latest results, Camtek's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$205.0m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 49% to US$0.82. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$162.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Camtek 17% to US$28.00on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Camtek at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Camtek's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Camtek to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Camtek's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Camtek analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Camtek you should know about.

