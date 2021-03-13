Earnings Update: Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Just Reported Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.9% to close at US$47.96 following the release of its quarterly results. Campbell Soup reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$2.3b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.80, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CPB Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 14 analysts covering Campbell Soup, is for revenues of US$8.43b in 2021, which would reflect a small 5.9% reduction in Campbell Soup's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 9.4% to US$2.91. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.89 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$50.34. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Campbell Soup at US$59.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 12% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Campbell Soup's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Campbell Soup's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$50.34, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Campbell Soup going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.