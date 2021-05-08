Earnings Update: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Investors in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.1% to close at US$106 following the release of its first-quarter results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$1.7b were in line with expectations,Caesars Entertainment lost US$2.03 a share in the process. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CZR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, Caesars Entertainment's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.88b in 2021. This would be a huge 89% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 80% to US$2.53. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.22b and losses of US$4.70 per share in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very favorable reduction to loss per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Caesars Entertainment 17% to US$120on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Caesars Entertainment at US$135 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Caesars Entertainment's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 134% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 30% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Caesars Entertainment to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Caesars Entertainment going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Caesars Entertainment (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

