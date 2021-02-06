Earnings Update: BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.1% to close at US$15.05 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues of US$554m beat expectations by a respectable 2.8%, although statutory losses per share increased. BrightView Holdings lost US$0.11, which was 104% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BrightView Holdings after the latest results. NYSE:BV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Following the latest results, BrightView Holdings' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.41b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 3.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. BrightView Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.41 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.50 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$17.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic BrightView Holdings analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting BrightView Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 6.6% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, BrightView Holdings is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that BrightView Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for BrightView Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether BrightView Holdings' debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

