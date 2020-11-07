Earnings Update: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 2.6% to US$39.38. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 5.5% short of analyst estimates at US$8.1m, and statutory losses were in line with analyst expectations, at US$0.98 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering BridgeBio Pharma are now predicting revenues of US$86.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 295% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$3.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$88.5m and losses of US$3.26 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$48.00, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales next year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BridgeBio Pharma at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$39.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that BridgeBio Pharma is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 295%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. So it looks like BridgeBio Pharma is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that BridgeBio Pharma's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$48.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple BridgeBio Pharma analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - BridgeBio Pharma has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

