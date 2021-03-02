Earnings Update: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares plunged 55% in the week since its latest annual results, closing yesterday at US$5.38. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$144m in sales arriving 5.8% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$1.72, some 9.4% below consensus predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ATNX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 3rd 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from nine analysts covering Athenex is for revenues of US$138.6m in 2021, implying a discernible 4.0% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 12% from last year to US$1.52. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$178.3m and losses of US$1.18 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 55% to US$12.29, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Athenex's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Athenex analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.0% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 41% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Athenex is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Athenex. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Athenex's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Athenex. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Athenex analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Athenex that we have uncovered.

