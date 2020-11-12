Earnings Update: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Ashland Global Holdings reported revenues of US$2.3b, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$8.39 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ASH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Ashland Global Holdings' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.43b in 2021. This would be an okay 4.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ashland Global Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.46 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.49 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$90.73. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ashland Global Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$108 and the most bearish at US$80.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ashland Global Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ashland Global Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 4.4%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.5% next year. So although Ashland Global Holdings' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ashland Global Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Ashland Global Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether Ashland Global Holdings' debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

