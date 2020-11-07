Earnings Update: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.0% to close at US$21.96 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues came in 45% better than analyst models expected, at US$7.6m, although statutory losses were 17% larger than expected, at US$0.79 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ARVN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Arvinas' eight analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$24.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$3.06. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22.5m and US$2.90 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$61.30, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Arvinas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$78.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.8%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 57% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Arvinas is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arvinas going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Arvinas (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

