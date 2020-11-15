Earnings Update: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEMKT:ARMP) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

As you might know, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEMKT:ARMP) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 34% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$0.31. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Armata Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. AMEX:ARMP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Armata Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$3.25m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 919% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to US$0.78. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.75m and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 6.5% to US$7.25, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Armata Pharmaceuticals' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Armata Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Armata Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Armata Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Armata Pharmaceuticals (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

