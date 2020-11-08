Earnings Update: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Sales crushed expectations at US$2.7m, beating expectations by 201%. Ardelyx reported a statutory loss of US$0.20 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ARDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Ardelyx from five analysts is for revenues of US$28.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 257% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.16. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$41.9m and losses of US$1.09 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$13.00, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ardelyx, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ardelyx is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 257%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. So it looks like Ardelyx is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ardelyx going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Ardelyx that we have uncovered.

