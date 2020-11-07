Earnings Update: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Unfortunately, Arbutus Biopharma delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$1.5m were 11% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 25% to US$0.27 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ABUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Arbutus Biopharma's four analysts is for revenues of US$6.72m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 34% to US$0.80. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$10.3m and US$0.78 per share in losses. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of CA$7.88, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arbutus Biopharma at CA$8.09 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$4.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Arbutus Biopharma's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.4%, well above its historical decline of 25% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. So although Arbutus Biopharma's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arbutus Biopharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Arbutus Biopharma that you should be aware of.

