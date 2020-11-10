Earnings Update: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Sales crushed expectations at US$2.9m, beating expectations by 180%. Altimmune reported a statutory loss of US$0.54 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ALT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Altimmune are now predicting revenues of US$229.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 3,465% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Altimmune is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.21 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$273.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.86 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Altimmune's prospects following the latest results, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The average price target climbed 490% to US$49.00despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Altimmune, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Altimmune's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Altimmune to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Altimmune. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Altimmune's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Altimmune going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Altimmune (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

