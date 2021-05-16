Earnings Update: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$3.2m missing forecasts by 52%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.45 some 26% below prior forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ALPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Alpine Immune Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$36.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 220% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 18% from last year to US$1.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36.3m and losses of US$1.29 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

The average price target held steady at US$21.40, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Alpine Immune Sciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Alpine Immune Sciences shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Alpine Immune Sciences' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4x annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 97% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alpine Immune Sciences is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$21.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alpine Immune Sciences. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Alpine Immune Sciences has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

