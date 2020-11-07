Earnings Update: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Shareholders of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 19% to US$10.16 following its latest third-quarter results. Revenues came in at US$41m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.24 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Alphatec Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ATEC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Alphatec Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$178.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$0.76. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$169.6m and losses of US$0.80 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$13.36, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Alphatec Holdings analyst has a price target of US$17.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Alphatec Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 34%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.9% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.9% per year. Not only are Alphatec Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$13.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Alphatec Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Alphatec Holdings that you should be aware of.

