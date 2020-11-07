Earnings Update: Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to US$10.06 in the week since its latest quarterly results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$35m and statutory losses were US$0.07 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ALLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Allot's four analysts is for revenues of US$155.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Allot forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.005 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$155.0m and losses of US$0.02 per share in 2021. Although we saw no serious change to the revenue outlook, the analysts have definitely increased their earnings estimates, estimating a profit next year, compared to previous forecasts of a loss. So it seems like the consensus has become substantially more bullish on Allot.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$14.40, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Allot, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$13.60 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Allot is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Allot's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Allot is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Allot to become profitable next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Allot going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Allot that we have uncovered.

