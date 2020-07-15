US Markets
UNH

EARNINGS-UnitedHealth profit doubles as COVID-19 delays some surgeries

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit more than doubled, as the largest U.S. health insurer's medical costs fell after the coronavirus outbreak forced Americans to delay less urgent surgeries and procedures.

Adds details on the quarter, shares

July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit more than doubled, as the largest U.S. health insurer's medical costs fell after the coronavirus outbreak forced Americans to delay less urgent surgeries and procedures.

The company, however, maintained its full-year adjusted profit forecast of $16.25 to $16.55 per share, saying demand for healthcare began to recover in May and approached more typical levels by the end of the second quarter.

For the quarter, the company's medical loss ratio - the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - touched historic lows of 70.2%, compared with 83.1% a year earlier.

The ratio is better than analysts' estimates of 78.38%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $62.14 billion from $60.60 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular