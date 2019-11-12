EARNINGS-Tyson revenue, profit, miss as slaughterhouse fire hits beef business

Compares with estimates, adds shares, details

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday as a fire at one of its slaughterhouses hit volumes in its beef business, the company's biggest segment.

Shares of the maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages fell about 4% before the bell. They have gained nearly 55% this year.

The fire at Tyson's Holcomb, Kansas, slaughterhouse in August left meat buyers for restaurants, food service companies and grocery chains scrambling for beef.

As a result, volumes in the business fell 4.2% in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, with sales down 1.3%.

The fire also resulted in $31 million of net incremental costs, the company said.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.29, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose nearly 9% to $10.88 billion on strength in its pork and chicken segments, but missed the estimate of $11 billion.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $369 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from $537 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.