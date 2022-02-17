Earnings Trends Article for Today

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 17, 2022 – Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, “With respect to earnings, the aggregate total is on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record, which would mark the third quarter in a row of record dollar earnings."

Record Earnings in Q4 Despite Economic Headwinds

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week's Earnings Trends report.

The picture emerging from the Q4 earnings season is one of continued strength and momentum, particularly on the revenue side. With respect to earnings, the aggregate total is on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record, which would mark the third quarter in a row of record dollar earnings.

That said, the well-known headwinds of cost pressures and logistical bottlenecks have been weighing on margins and causing many operators to miss consensus EPS estimates.

EPS beats are not only below what we had seen in the first three quarters of the year, but also below the 5-year average for this group of 388 index members.

There is no such issue on the revenues side.

Fewer EPS beats notwithstanding, 2021 Q4 is on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, total earnings for the quarter are expected to be up +31.2% from the same period last year on +15.0% higher revenues. The growth pace decelerates significantly in the following periods.

We remain positive in our earnings outlook, as we see the overall growth picture steadily improving, as Omicron’s effects start easing and the near-term logistical issues get addressed.

