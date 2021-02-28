Earnings to Watch Next Week: Zoom, Target, Dollar Tree and Costco in Focus
Earnings Calendar For The Week Of March 1
Monday (March 1)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ZOOM
Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to report a profit of $0.79 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 425% from $0.15 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The company, which provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform, would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 330% to $811.77 million.
“As work-from-home (WFH) persists and Zoom (ZM) Phone gains traction, ZM appears to set up for a strong FQ4 print. More than FQ4/FQ1 report/guide, investor focus/reaction likely based on whether co guides full FY22. Would view the full-year guide as a pos NT catalyst given cautious investor sentiment, however, remain Equal-weight given 2H comps,” noted Meta A Marshall, an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Zoom has established its position as the newly emerged leader in video conferencing, now a growth market, largely credible to the company itself given an introduction of a solution that employees actually use. The company has a meaningful competitive moat built on more than just architecture, but a rapid uptick in video usage has attracted significant investment efforts from competitors. Position within customers makes an attractive opportunity to expand into the broader UC market. Early wins encouraging. Environment post-COVID-19 and large-scale WFH, and timing to reach, less certain.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MARCH 1
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|BNZL
|Bunzl
|£71.65
|FMX
|Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab
|$14.49
|XRAY
|Dentsply International
|$0.64
|PRGO
|Perrigo
|$1.01
|TGNA
|Tegna
|$1.13
|AXSM
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc
|-$0.75
|EVTC
|Evertec
|$0.55
|THRM
|Gentherm
|$0.65
|BZLFY
|Bunzl plc
|$0.13
|NRG
|NRG Energy
|$0.45
|MIDD
|Middleby
|$1.40
|AY
|Atlantica Yield
|$0.23
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|$0.79
|NVAX
|Novavax
|-$1.78
|TTEC
|TeleTech
|$0.71
|AMRC
|Ameresco
|$0.29
|IPAR
|Inter Parfums
|$0.30
|NSTG
|NanoString Technologies
|-$0.50
|AI
|Arlington Asset Investment
|-$0.19
|CCXI
|ChemoCentryx
|-$0.33
|CYRX
|Cryoport Inc
|-$0.05
|SGMS
|Scientific Games
|-$0.44
|DDD
|3D Systems
|$0.09
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-$1.80
|NGHC
|National General
|$0.73
|SRNE
|Sorrento Therape
|-$0.23
|JD
|JD.com
|$0.22
|AIV
|Apartment
|$0.01
|PKX
|Posco
|$1.52
|BKRKY
|Bank Rakyat
|$0.13
|OSH
|Oak Street Health
|-$0.25
|YALA
|Yalla
|$0.12
|KHOLY
|Koc Holdings AS
|$0.55
|DM
|Dominion Midstream Partners
|-$0.06
|CXO
|Concho Resources
|$1.18
|MNTA
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.50
|PE
|Parsley Energy
|$0.25
|BEAT
|BioTelemetry
|$0.48
Tuesday (March 2)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: TARGET
The eighth-largest retailer in the United States is expected to report a profit of $2.55 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $1.69 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of 60%.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 17% to $27.419 billion.
“We maintain our 4Q20 EPS estimate of $2.55 on comps +17.2%, in line with holiday sales, but could see upside on stimulus benefit in Jan. We model FY21 EPS of $8.96, +2% above Street. TGT’s ability to comp the comp will be the headline topic at its Investor Day, and management could conservatively guide FY21 comps and EPS to -LSD to -MSD,” said Oliver Chen, equity analyst at Cowen and Company.
“Fundamentally, we do believe TGT’s momentum is well-positioned to continue as consumers invest in home, appreciate TGT’s private brands, and take advantage of a myriad of convenient and innovative shopping modalities including Drive-Up; furthermore, the backdrop of stimulus payments and a high savings rate are strong positives.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MARCH 2
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|SYDB
|Sydbank A/S
|kr3.14
|CRDA
|Croda International
|£84.78
|TW
|Taylor Wimpey
|£17.00
|WEIR
|Weir Group
|£43.79
|TPK
|Travis Perkins
|£43.60
|ROR
|Rotork
|£6.25
|TGT
|Target
|$2.55
|AZO
|AutoZone
|$12.80
|KSS
|Kohl’s
|$0.99
|AER
|AerCap
|$0.94
|AMRS
|Amyris
|-$0.12
|SE
|Spectra Energy
|-$0.55
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients
|$0.38
|QTRX
|Quanterix
|-$0.33
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems
|$0.68
|ROST
|Ross Stores
|$1.00
|HPE
|Hewlett Packard
|$0.41
|JWN
|Nordstrom
|$0.13
|AMBA
|Ambarella
|$0.08
|GO
|Grocery Outlet Holding Corp
|$0.23
|URBN
|Urban Outfitters
|$0.28
|BOX
|BOX
|$0.17
|ALLK
|Allakos
|-$0.85
|AHT
|Ashtead Group
|£0.29
|EDEN
|Edenred
|€0.65
|ITRK
|Intertek Group
|£83.44
|IGT
|International Game Technology
|$0.04
|EMG
|Man Group
|£0.07
|MSNFY
|Minera Frisco ADR
|$0.03
|AVAV
|AeroVironment
|$0.01
|TGTX
|TG Therapeutics
|-$0.57
Wednesday (March 3)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DOLLAR TREE
Chesapeake, Virginia-based discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less is expected to report a profit of $2.12 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 18% from $1.79 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 14%.
The Fortune 500 company, which operates 15,115 stores throughout the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada, would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 7% to $6,774 million.
“Dollar Tree’s namesake banner has a long history of strong performance, enabled by its differentiated value proposition, but its Family Dollar unit has struggled to generate top-line and margin growth since it was acquired in 2015. We suspect the Dollar Tree banner is better-positioned long-term, but do not believe the aggregated firm benefits from a durable competitive edge, as competitive pressure in a fast-changing retail environment amid minimal switching costs limits results. We expect the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects to be confined to the near term, leaving the long-term competitive dynamic intact,” said Zain Akbari, equity analyst at Morningstar.
“We expect comparable sales gains in the mid-single digits for the Dollar Tree banner and high-single-digits for Family Dollar in the fourth quarter, as rising infection rates led customers to stock up with a focus on essentials and value. Cost leverage should drive the quarter’s operating margin higher by nearly 100 basis points (to 10%) versus the same period in fiscal 2019. We expect sales to normalize in 2021as vaccines gradually contain the pandemic.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MARCH 3
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|DLTR
|Dollar Tree
|$2.12
|WEN
|Wendy’s
|$0.18
|TAC
|TransAlta USA
|-$0.07
|PDCO
|Patterson Companies
|$0.51
|DY
|Dycom Industries
|$0.04
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology
|$0.29
|SNOW
|Intrawest Resorts
|-$0.17
|SPLK
|Splunk
|$0.03
|AEO
|American Eagle Outfitters
|$0.36
|SQM
|Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile
|$0.22
|TCOM
|Trip.com Group Ltd
|$0.28
|YEXT
|Yext Inc.
|-$0.08
|MTLS
|Materialise
|$0.01
|CPB
|Campbell Soup
|$0.83
|NAV
|Navistar International
|-$0.02
|VNET
|21Vianet
|$0.05
|ABM
|ABM Industries
|$0.58
Thursday (March 4)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: COSTCO WHOLESALE
The largest wholesale club operator in the U.S. is expected to report a profit of $2.44 in the fiscal second quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 16% from $2.10 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of 8.8%.
“COST’s results have consistently been among the best in Retail. Over the past decade, COST has delivered 6% comps and 10% EBIT growth on average. It is rare to find a business with COST’s solid comp/membership growth, while relative e-commerce insulation differentiates its value proposition from other retailers,” said Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We are Overweight even as the stock trades at an elevated valuation given COST’s scarcity value, safety, and scale. In the near-term, we expect incremental sales uplifts from COVID-19 disruption, and earnings power looks stronger despite COVID-19 expenses.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MARCH 4
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|KR
|Kroger
|$0.69
|TTC
|Toro
|$0.74
|BJ
|BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
|$0.67
|BZUN
|Buzzi Unicem RSP
|$3.55
|BURL
|Burlington Stores
|$2.11
|CIEN
|Ciena
|$0.45
|MIK
|Michaels Companies
|$1.41
|JAMF
|Jamf
|$0.01
|AVGO
|Avago Technologies
|$6.56
|MDLA
|Medallia, Inc.
|-$0.01
|GWRE
|Guidewire Software
|-$0.01
|COO
|Cooper Companies
|$2.77
|GPS
|Gap
|$0.19
|COST
|Costco Wholesale
|$2.44
|GOL
|Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
|-$0.41
|ALXO
|Alx Oncology Holdings Inc.
|-$0.36
|AUOTY
|AU Optronics
|$0.31
|TOELY
|Tokyo Electron Ltd PK
|$0.80
|FIZZ
|National Beverage
|$0.33
|CMD
|Cantel Medical Corp
|$0.49
|PHI
|Philippine Long Distance Telephone
|$0.63
|MBT
|Mobile TeleSystems OJSC
|$17.30
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resource USA
|$0.10
Friday (March 5)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|BIG
|Big Lots
|$2.50
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
