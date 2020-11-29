Earnings to Watch Next Week: Zoom, Salesforce.com and Splunk in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release November 30-December 4, along with earnings previews for select companies.

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 30

Monday (November 30)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS

Zoom, a cloud video communications provider, is expected to report a profit of $0.57 in the third quarter lower than Q2’s $0.92 as the company is nearing the end of their growth cycle. Zoom’s shares closed 6.28% higher at $471.28 on Friday; the stock is up over 600% so far this year.

“Recent selloff makes some rebound on print more likely as current conditions have not changed. While a vaccine does change the outlook for how many employees will be working from home by the end of 2021, it doesn’t change the fact that in 2020, most employees remain at home (at least for a good portion of the week). While we are cautious on the achievability of long-term growth assumptions built into Zoom’s valuation, we are cognizant that the recent move discounts Zoom’s ability to post a meaningful beat in FQ3,” said Meta Marshall, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Our expectations for FQ3 and FY21 non-GAAP revenue / EPS are $688.1 million / $0.75 and $2.4 billion / $2.44, respectively. Our revenue forecasts imply 313% Y/Y growth in FQ3 (4% sequentially) and 283% growth for FY21, with quarterly, adds slowing meaningfully in our assumptions from the 102% Q/Q increase in FQ2. In general, we would view our estimates as conservative given churn rates should still be low and ability to sign new customers or expand deployments should be high. We believe a 9% beat is reasonable, at ~$750 million revenue (up 350% Y/Y) and implying 2 million net adds. Given last quarter’s Y/Y growth of 355%, we would note that continued acceleration is possible, which would cause a bigger correction in the name. With the 20% selloff since the peak, we continue to think there could be a correction this print,” Morgan Stanley’s Marshall added.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NJR New Jersey Resources $0.57 ADNT Adient PLC $0.68 MNTA Momenta Pharmaceuticals -$0.46 ATHM Autohome $6.40 WB Weibo $0.60 BMA Banco Macro $1.30 IMMU Immunomedics -$0.29 EC Ecopetrol $0.15 VIST Vista Oil Gas -$0.19 GPFOY Financiero Inbursa ADR $0.09 MSNFY Minera Frisco ADR $0.05 GCTAY Siemens Gamesa ADR $0.01 AEG Aegon $0.27 TLK Telekomunikasi Indns Tbk Prshn Pp Pt $0.40 WF Woori Bank $1.57

Tuesday (December 1)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SALESFORCE.COM

Salesforce.com, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, is expected to report a $0.75 profit in the third quarter with more than 16% growth in revenue to over $5 billion. Salesforce.com’s shares closed 0.32% higher at $247.63 on Friday; the stock is up over 50% so far this year.

“Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving it stop-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver,” equity analysts at Zacks Research noted.

“Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavourable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast JKS JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ADR $0.85 BMO Bank Of Montreal USA $1.46 BNS Scotiabank $0.93 NTAP NetApp $0.73 TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd $1.02 VEEV Veeva Systems $0.68 HPE Hewlett Packard $0.34 BOX BOX $0.14 JRONY Jeronimo Martins $0.45 HOCPY Hoya Corp $0.74 AVAV AeroVironment $0.30

Wednesday (December 2)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SPLUNK

Splunk, the market leader in analyzing machine data, is expected to report a $0.09 profit in Q3 for the first time in the last three quarters with cloud revenue growth of over 85%. Splunk’s shares closed 2.6% higher at $204.03 on Friday; the stock is up over 35% so far this year.

“Our partner checks show weaker performance vs. last quarter & our gov’t checks also imply weaker growth on tough comps. Combined w/ some GTM changes under new sales leadership & pivot towards Observability & we see a lot of moving parts. We do see the upside to margins & 4Q pipelines sound good, but we feel top-line bookings could be more volatile Q-to-Q. Maintain Market Perform,” said J. Derrick Wood, equity analyst at Cowen and Company.

“For 3Q, we model -27% license growth, cloud growth at 87%, total revenue growth at -1% and ARR growth at 48%. We estimate normalized product bookings growth (ex-perpetual) in the high-teens for 3Q. For 4Q, we model -29% license growth, cloud growth of 86%, total revenue growth of -6% (Street -2%) and ARR growth of 45%,” Derrick Wood added.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast RY Royal Bank Of Canada $1.55 PDCO Patterson Companies $0.38 SNOW Intrawest Resorts -$0.38 CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Cl A -$0.15 FIVE Five Below $0.20 SNPS Synopsys $1.56 SMTC Semtech $0.46 PVH PVH $0.18 RH Restoration Hardware $5.31 VRNT Verint Systems $0.60

Thursday (December 3)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DOLLAR GENERAL, KROGER AND ULTA BEAUTY

Ticker Company EPS Forecast DG Dollar General $1.98 CM Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce USA $1.92 TD Toronto-Dominion Bank $0.97 KR Kroger $0.66 DCI Donaldson $0.45 ULTA Ulta Salon Cosmetics Fragrance $1.44 SAIC Science Applications International $1.53 COO Cooper Companies $3.09 MRVL Marvell Technology $0.25 OLLI Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc $0.58 CLDR Cloudera Inc. -$0.04 DOCU DocuSign Inc. -$0.23 YEXT Yext Inc. -$0.22 MDLA Medallia, Inc. -$0.18 PD PagerDuty Inc. -$0.20 FIZZ National Beverage $0.93

Friday (December 4)

No major earnings scheduled for release.

