Earnings to Watch Next Week: Vail Resorts, GameStop, Restoration Hardware and Chewy in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of June 7

Monday (June 7)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: VAIL RESORTS

Vail Resorts, which owns and operates several premier mountain resorts in Colorado and California, is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.54 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 75% from $3.74 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The premier mountain resort company would post revenue growth of 27% to $880.8 million. In the last four quarters, on average, Vail has beaten earnings estimates over 21%.

“Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

“Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast MTN Vail Resorts $6.54 MRVL Marvell Technology $0.27

Tuesday (June 8)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NAV Navistar International $0.50 THO Thor Industries $2.28 ASO Avesoro Resources $0.83 CASY Casey’s General Stores $0.86 ABM ABM Industries $0.71 MIK Michaels Companies $0.30

Wednesday (June 9)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: GAMESTOP, RESTORATION HARDWARE

GAMESTOP: The world’s largest multichannel video game retailer is expected to report its first-quarter loss of -$0.68 per share, an improvement from a loss of -$1.61 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

“Shares of GameStop have risen and outpaced the industry over the past three months. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth. It is particularly focusing on expanding in the digital arena. To accelerate transformation, the company has resorted to board restructuring. It has also undertaken capital restructuring to support growth. In this context, it has completed the redemption of $216.4 million worth senior notes,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

“Also, it has completed selling 3.5 million shares, thereby aiding it to cash-in on the massive price surge witnessed since January, due to potential short-squeeze events. Apart from this, GameStop issued encouraging preliminary sales numbers for the nine-weeks ended Apr 3, 2021, wherein total global sales grew 11%. The company has been able to achieve sales growth despite challenges related to the pandemic.”

RESTORATION HARDWARE: The Corte Madera, California-based home-furnishings company is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $3.99 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 214% from $1.27 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

A retailer in the home furnishings marketplace would post revenue growth of 56% to $752.1 million. In the last four quarters, on average, Restoration has beaten earnings estimates over 60%.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast GME GameStop -$0.68 RH Restoration Hardware $3.99 VRNT Verint Systems $0.36 GEF Greif $1.03 CPB Campbell Soup $0.66 UNFI United Natural Foods $0.88

Thursday (June 10)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: CHEWY

The Dania Beach, Florida-based online pet store is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.03 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 125%.

The retailer would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 30% to $2.12 billion.

“We see CHWY as one of the best-positioned Internet SMID-cap names given 1) the “staple-like” ~$100B US pet products and services industry CHWY addresses and secular pet ownership growth, 2) its leading online position and expected further brick & mortar share losses, and 3) ability to reach profitability due to strong marketing efficiency,” noted Lauren Schenk, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“However, with the COVID-19 acceleration and long-term opportunity of the model well understood by the market, incremental data points from here could be less bullish. Thus, tactically, we see a more balanced risk-reward near term; however, long term we continue to be bullish and could look to re-upgrade the stock on a pullback.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast SIG Signet Jewelers $1.23 HLMA Halma £30.51 CMD Cantel Medical Corp $0.63

Friday (June 11)

There are no major earnings scheduled

