Earnings to Watch Next Week: Twitter, General Motors, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Walt Disney in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 8

Monday (February 8)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: KKR & Co.

KKR & Co Inc, an American global investment company that manages multiple alternative asset classes, is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share for last quarter of 2020 with revenue of around $983.08 million. The U.S. private equity firm reported EPS of $0.44 per shares with revenue of $962.07 million in the same period a year ago.

“While we see an attractive organic asset growth trajectory, we also see a recessionary backdrop that raises risk to KKR‘s fee-related earnings growth story if fundraising slows, transaction fees stall, and costs don’t flex as performance fees and investment income decline,” noted Michael Cyprys, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Recessionary backdrop raises risk of balance sheet marks and limited book value growth that could dampen prior ROE generation of mid-teens to 20%+. C-corp structure (as of July 1, 2018 ) with no K-1s should help expand the investor base over time.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast GPN Global Payments $1.77 RCL Royal Caribbean Cruises -$5.04 SAIA Saia $1.29 ENR Energizer $0.89 HAS Hasbro $1.14 L Loews $0.74 CNA CNA Financial $0.99 DNB Dun & Bradstreet $0.26 AMG Affiliated Managers $3.68 CUB Cubic -$0.01 RAMP Liveramp Holdings Inc $0.07 BECN Beacon Roofing Supply $0.60 JKHY Jack Henry Associates $0.87 KKR KKR & Co LP $0.41 RE Everest Re $0.46 ACM AECOM $0.57 RGA Reinsurance Of America $1.10 OMF OneMain Holdings $1.98 VRNS Varonis Systems $0.12 LEG Leggett & Platt $0.70 SSD Simpson Manufacturing $0.66 AMKR Amkor Technology $0.35 BLKB Blackbaud $0.71 ESE ESCO Technologies $0.49 TTWO Take Two Interactive Software $0.94 NUAN Nuance Communications $0.19 CHGG Chegg $0.49 BAP Credicorp USA $1.60 HQY Healthequity Inc $0.31 CDK Cdk Global $0.68 CORT Corcept Therapeutics $0.17 SPG Simon Property Group $0.90 YALA Yalla $0.12 IX Orix $1.97 RBC Regal Beloit Corporation $1.58 TYOYY Taiyo Yuden ADR $2.47 MAURY Marui ADR $0.98 MELI MercadoLibre $0.39 OSH Oak Street Health -$0.23

Tuesday (February 9)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: TWITTER

Twitter, an online social networking service that enables users to send and read short 140-character messages called “tweets”, is expected to report a profit of $0.25 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of 16% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $0.25 per share.

The social media company will report revenue of $1.19 billion, up over 17% from the year-ago quarter.

“Lack of Negative Revisions and Relative Valuation: Valuation continues to be expensive, but we think investors are likely to continue to pay a premium for TWTR given 1) continued turnaround progress and 2) platform scarcity,” said Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Execution Risk Remains Around Driving Advertiser ROI: Advertiser ROI has clearly improved on Twitter, but the company needs to improve ad targeting and measurability to compete with the larger players. To do that it will have to further personalize the content that users see and use its data more effectively, both of which remain key strategic challenges (and priorities) for management.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber $0.22 HBI Hanesbrands $0.29 WCC Wesco International $1.37 HAIN Hain Celestial $0.30 ARMK Aramark -$0.41 CNC Centene $0.47 GRA W.R. Grace $0.86 MAS Masco $0.74 SEE Sealed Air $0.78 INCY YTE $0.53 SPGI S&P Global Inc $2.54 JLL Jones Lang LaSalle $3.93 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox -$0.06 IIVI Ii Vi $0.90 J Jacobs Engineering Group Inc $1.27 MLM Martin Marietta Materials $2.28 FIS Fidelity National Information Services $1.57 WLTW Willis $5.03 NVT nVent Electric PLC $0.42 AVNT Avient Corp $0.45 VSH Vishay Intertechnology $0.28 TDG TransDigm $1.99 IT Gartner $0.82 DD DuPont $0.85 CARR Carrier Global Corp $0.36 NRZ New Residential Investment $0.32 CVE Cenovus Energy USA -$0.06 ENPH Enphase Energy $0.41 AKAM Akamai $1.31 CCK Crown $1.27 THC Tenet Healthcare $1.79 NCR NCR $0.59 OI Owens-Illinois $0.34 HIW Highwoods Properties $0.47 EGP EastGroup Properties $0.61 FISV Fiserv $1.29 WELL Welltower Inc $0.13 UDR UDR $0.09 ACGL Arch Capital $0.38 TWTR Twitter $0.29 FMC FMC $1.47 BKH Black Hills $1.15 CNO CNO Financial Group $0.59 AIZ Assurant $2.07 DEI Douglas Emmett $0.01 PEAK Healthpeak Properties Inc $0.05 G Genpact $0.49 PRI Primerica $2.50 VOYA Voya Financial $1.45 YELP Yelp $0.00 CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding Inc $0.07 LYFT Lyft Inc -$0.72 CSCO Cisco Systems $0.76 MAT Mattel $0.23 QGEN Qiagen $0.65 EXC Exelon $0.73 EXAS Exact Sciences -$0.19 OMC Omnicom $1.63 AMX America Movil Sab De Cv Amx $0.40 VERX Vertex Inc. Cl A $0.07 OJIPY Oji ADR $1.62 RANJY Randstad Holdings $0.49 FOX Twenty First Century Fox -$0.06 KT KT $0.18 SHCAY Sharp ADR $0.08 COTY Coty $0.07

Wednesday (February 10)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: GENERAL MOTORS, COCA-COLA

GENERAL MOTORS: the world’s largest auto manufacturers which ranked number 18 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue is expected to report a profit of $1.64 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which represents year-over-year growth of over 3000% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $0.05 per share.

The auto manufacturer will report revenue of $36.9 billion, up about 20% from the year-ago quarter.

“We are Overweight based on General Motors’ (GM) diversified portfolio, with multiple ways for GM to enhance shareholder value, through: EVs, ICE and Autonomy. GM also has leading North American margins, generates strong cash flow, and has a robust balance sheet,” wrote Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We believe that the market is underestimating the SOTP of the GM enterprise via: 1) Legacy ICE, 2) GM EV, 3) GM‘s Ultium Battery business, 4) China JVs, 5) GM Finco, 6) GM Cruise, 7) hidden franchise value in brands such as Corvette and 8) GM Connected Services. GM management has a proven track record to allocate capital away from structurally challenged areas towards re-positioning the business model.”

COCA-COLA: The largest manufacturer, distributor and marketer of soft drink concentrates and syrups in the world is expected to report a profit of $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 4.5% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $0.44 per share.

The auto manufacturer will report revenue of $8.74 billion, up about 4% from the year-ago quarter.

“We are Overweight on Coca-Cola (KO) after significant stock underperformance given COVID-19 impacts on KO‘s on-premise eating / drinking out business (~40% of sales) and gas & convenience (~10%) with gov’t mandated restaurant closures and reduced foot traffic. COVID impacts drove a large -26% organic sales decline in 2Q20, but trends improved to -MSD% in July/August and -LSD% in September/October. We forecast a recovery to ~8% organic growth in 2021/2022 with a post-COVID recovery in away-from-home,” said Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We believe Coke‘s LT top-line growth outlook is above peers, with strong pricing power, and favourable strategy tweaks under Coke’s CEO, including increased innovation and a cultural shift towards a total beverage company.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BDC Belden $0.77 PAG Penske Automotive $2.13 TMHC Taylor Morrison Home $0.82 CDW CDW $1.50 IPG Interpublic Of Companies $0.80 UAA Under Armour Inc -$0.07 CIM Chimera Investment $0.31 TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $0.63 GM General Motors $1.64 IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc $2.00 KO Coca-Cola $0.42 EEFT Euronet Worldwide $0.73 BG Bunge $1.77 CME CME $1.37 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage $0.60 CCJ Cameco USA -$0.04 HCSG Healthcare Services $0.29 AEIS Advanced Energy Industries $1.34 EFX Equifax $1.82 TRMB Trimble Navigation $0.51 EQC Equity Commonwealth $0.02 IRBT Irobot $0.20 ELY Callaway Golf -$0.21 EQIX Equinix $1.49 PACB Pacific Biosciences Of California $0.42 UBER Uber -$0.53 HP Helmerich & Payne -$0.79 TYL Tyler Technologies $1.42 KGC Kinross Gold USA $0.22 PAYC Paycom Software $0.79 WTS Watts Water Technologies $1.01 HR Healthcare Realty $0.04 QLYS Qualys $0.70 TTGT TechTarget $0.41 SLF Sun Life Financial USA $1.08 XPO XPO Logistics $0.68 EXEL Exelixis $0.05 BHF Brighthouse Financial Inc $2.65 AVLR Avalara Inc -$0.06 STAG STAG Industrial $0.08 IFF International Flavors Fragrances $1.19 MFC Manulife Financial USA $0.56 CPA Copa -$2.09 SONO Sonos Inc $0.85 NGVT Ingevity Corp $0.78 REXR Rexford Industrial Realty $0.07 FR First Industrial Realty $0.18 RUSHA Rush Enterprises $0.54 MC Moelis & Company $1.29 CINF Cincinnati Financial $1.19 EQR Equity Residential $0.25 SSNC SS&C Technologies $1.05 CERN Cerner $0.78 NLY Annaly Capital Management $0.29 MOH Molina Healthcare $1.14 AIN Albany International $0.66 WU Western Union $0.42 PDM Piedmont Office Realty $0.05 BE Bloom Energy Corp $0.00 MGM MGM Resorts International -$0.95 ZNGA Zynga $0.09 ASGN On Assignment $1.15 ORLY O’Reilly Automotive $5.09 WH Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc $0.04 SAVE Spirit Airlines -$1.43 COHR Coherent $0.78 PVG Pretium Resources $0.08 PRSP Perspecta Inc $0.52 GOCO Gocompare.Com $0.46 PS Pluralsight Inc -$0.02 PTVE Pactiv Evergreen $0.26 AMAT Applied Materials $1.27 NTAP NetApp $1.01 CF CF Industries $0.08 SPWR SunPower $0.10 UA Under Armour C share -$0.07 Z Zillow $0.28

Thursday (February 11)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PEPSICO, WALT DISNEY

PEPSICO: The company which holds approximately a 32% share of the U.S. soft drink industry is expected to report a profit of $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2020. According to Zacks Research, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year 2022 earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th.

“We are Overweight on PepsiCo (PEP). We forecast Pepsi will post superior topline growth relative to peers driven by exposure to the higher growth/higher margin snacks category (2/3 of PEP‘s profit). Snacks is a higher growth category given: (1) shift to snacking vs. sit-down meals; (2) less pressure from health/wellness vs. beverages, and (3) PEP’s leading share in snacks vs. fragmented competition, driving share gains, and higher margins/ROIC,” said Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We also see more structural Pepsi market share benefits post COVID-19, as PEP uses its DSD distribution advantage, to gain shelf space and share in snacks, and in beverages, where PEP is advantaged vs competition with much lower mix in away-from-home.”

Walt Disney, a family entertainment company will post EPS of -$0.33 per share in the fiscal quarter.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NNN National Retail Properties $0.65 MT Arcelormittal -$0.02 HII Huntington Ingalls Industries $4.56 TSN Tyson Foods $1.52 IRDM Iridium Communications -$0.08 PPC Pilgrim’s Pride $0.32 BWA Borgwarner $0.89 ZBRA Zebra Technologies $3.81 AZN Astrazeneca $0.55 PEP PepsiCo $1.45 FAF First American Financial $1.66 TAP Molson Coors Brewing $0.77 DUK Duke Energy $1.03 BAM Brookfield Asset Management USA $0.60 K Kellogg $0.89 NUS Nu Skin Enterprises $1.19 MAC Macerich -$0.12 THS TreeHouse Foods $1.07 KIM Kimco Realty $0.10 SON Sonoco Products $0.77 POOL Pool $0.76 LH Laboratory Of America $7.83 SSTK Shutterstock $0.52 GNRC Generac $1.97 R Ryder System $0.94 TPX Tempur Sealy International $0.51 KHC Kraft Heinz $0.73 NSIT Insights $1.50 SAFE 3 Sixty Risk $0.29 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -$1.93 WSO Watsco $1.01 ILMN Illumina $1.10 NSP Insperity $0.30 ENS Enersys $1.19 MHK Mohawk Industries $2.87 DXCM Dexcom $0.93 TEX Terex $0.02 SPSC SPS Commerce $0.34 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines USA $0.64 CGNX Cognex $0.29 CUZ Cousins Properties $0.19 BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories $3.30 DLR Digital Realty $0.18 FWRD Forward Air $0.72 SGEN Seattle Genetics $0.89 DVA DaVita Healthcare Partners $1.91 CC Chemours Co $0.42 EXPE Expedia -$1.95 BRX Brixmor Property $0.05 SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors -$0.37 FRT Federal Realty Investment $0.28 REG Regency Centers $0.20 DIS Walt Disney -$0.33 VRSN Verisign $1.35 JCOM J2 Global $2.80 TWOU 2U -$0.09 RARE Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -$1.06 NWE Northwestern $1.35 FLO Flowers Foods $0.24 TU Telus USA $0.19 NCMGY Newcrest Mining Ltd PK $0.59 CX Cemex Sab De Cv $0.02 SBGSY Schneider Electric SA $0.63 AEG Aegon $0.13 NVDA Nvidia $2.80 BCS Barclays $0.20 NICE Nice Systems $1.54 BFAM Bright Horizons Family Solutions -$0.24 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals -$1.41 ALKS ALKERMES $0.07 WST West Pharmaceutical Services $1.13 HTA Healthcare Of America $0.43 LPSN LivePerson -$0.01 DAVA Endava Ltd $0.35 JAMF Jamf $0.01 ALXO Alx Oncology Holdings Inc. -$0.39 OMAB Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Nort $0.23

Friday (February 12)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast D Dominion Resources $0.76 HUN Huntsman $0.45 SXT Sensient Technologies $0.62 AIMC Altra Industrial Motion $0.69 LECO Lincoln Electric $1.06 PRLB Proto Labs $0.51 MCO Moody’s $1.94 NWL Newell Rubbermaid $0.48 WPC W. P. Carey $0.49 ENB Enbridge USA $0.46 AUY Yamana Gold USA $0.10 YMZBY Yamazaki Baking ADR $0.40

