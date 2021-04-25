Earnings to Watch Next Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com in Focus
Earnings Calendar For The Week Of April 26
Monday (April 26)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: TESLA
The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.79 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240% from $0.23 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The high-performance electric vehicle manufacturer’s revenue would grow over 70% to $10.2 billion. The electric vehicle producer has beaten earnings per share and revenue estimates by over 60% of the time in the last two years.
“Updating the model for the 1Q deliveries of 184,800 which were over 20% above our forecast. We also made adjustments to our volume forecasts for the remainder of the year to account for the strong start while allowing for potential supply constraints and other factors. The net result is we raise our FY21 delivery forecast by 3% to 809k units,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We note our FY volume is modestly below consensus as we allow for a ‘margin of safety’ given highly fluid supply chain issues impacting the industry. Our forward year volume forecast increases very slightly (approx. 1%) to 1.1mm units. This impact, along with some other minor adjustments to the model lifts our target to $900 from $880 previously. We do not change our bull or bear case valuations at this time.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 26
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|CBU
|Community Bank System
|$0.81
|BOH
|Bank of Hawaii
|$1.18
|DORM
|Dorman Products
|$1.02
|FBP
|First Bancorp FBP
|$0.24
|PHG
|Koninklijke Philips
|$0.29
|OTIS
|Otis Worldwide Corp
|$0.62
|CHKP
|Check Point Software Technologies
|$1.49
|LII
|Lennox International
|$1.29
|ACI
|AltaGas Canada
|$0.50
|CAJ
|Canon
|$0.24
|TSLA
|Tesla
|$0.79
|RRC
|Range Resources
|$0.27
|HTLF
|Heartland Financial USA
|$1.14
|OMF
|OneMain Holdings
|$2.04
|AXTA
|Axalta Coating Systems
|$0.42
|AMKR
|Amkor Technology
|$0.41
|TNET
|TriNet
|$1.32
|SSD
|Simpson Manufacturing
|$0.92
|PCH
|Potlatch
|$1.71
|WRI
|Weingarten Realty Investors
|$0.41
|CATY
|Cathay General Bancorp
|$0.78
|IBTX
|Independent Bank
|$1.30
|JJSF
|J&J Snack Foods
|$0.12
|AIN
|Albany International
|$0.62
|CNI
|Canadian National Railway USA
|$0.99
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors
|$2.21
|SBAC
|SBA Communications
|$2.45
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial
|$4.73
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|$1.85
|SSNC
|SS&C Technologies
|$1.10
|SUI
|Sun Communities
|$1.16
|BRO
|Brown & Brown
|$0.56
|PKG
|Packaging Of America
|$1.47
|UHS
|Universal Health Services
|$2.15
|MKSI
|MKS Instruments
|$2.17
|AGNC
|American Capital Agency
|$0.64
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems
|$0.74
|MASI
|Masimo
|$0.88
|RMBS
|Rambus
|$0.28
|WWD
|Woodward
|$0.80
|SANM
|Sanmina
|$0.82
|TOP
|Topdanmark A/S
|kr5.74
|KOF
|Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv
|$13.82
|BAYRY
|Bayer AG PK
|$0.77
|FIX
|Comfort Systems USA
|$0.56
|SCCO
|Southern Copper
|$0.85
|AMG
|Affiliated Managers
|$4.26
|TV
|Grupo Televisa Sab
|$0.10
|EGOV
|NIC
|$0.23
|TOWN
|Townebank
|$0.65
Tuesday (April 27)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ALPHABET, MICROSOFT
ALPHABET: The parent of Google and the world’s largest search engine that dominates internet search activity globally is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $15.45 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 57% from $9.87 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The Mountain View, California-based internet giant would post revenue growth of more than 25% to around $42.2 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of over 25% in the last four quarters.
Alphabet’s better-than-expected results, which will be announced on Tuesday, April 27, would help the stock hit new all-time highs. Alphabet shares surged more than 30% so far this year. On Friday, the stock closed 2.1% higher at $2,299.93 – close to the record high of $2,304.09.
“GOOGL still favorable set up after strong YTD gains. GOOGL has outperformed major indices YTD as investor sentiment turned positive. Our checks have been broadly positive, indicating accelerating momentum in the ad business and sustained strength in Cloud,” noted Brent Thill, equity analyst at Jefferies.
“GOOGL remains a top large-cap pick as we believe it should benefit in 2021 from ad spend recovery, pent-up demand for Google Cloud, and call options on Waymo and other non-advertising initiatives.”
MICROSOFT: The Redmond, Washington-based global technology giant would report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 25% from $1.40 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The world’s largest software maker’s revenue would rise over 17% to around $41 billion, up from the $35.02 billion a year earlier.
“An improving spending environment drives several sources of potential upside to Q3, most prominently around the hybrid cloud engine (Azure + Server Products) and Windows OEM. Strong positioning for multiple secular trends and an attractive valuation make MSFT a Top Pick in Software,” noted Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 27
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|PCAR
|PACCAR
|$1.29
|ENTG
|Entegris
|$0.72
|NVS
|Novartis
|$1.57
|CROX
|Crocs
|$0.88
|MMM
|3M
|$2.25
|MSCI
|Msci
|$2.29
|JBLU
|JetBlue Airways
|-$1.68
|PII
|Polaris Industries
|$1.54
|GLW
|Corning
|$0.42
|HAS
|Hasbro
|$0.66
|AWI
|Armstrong World Industries
|$0.96
|UBS
|UBS Group
|$0.52
|ABB
|ABB
|$0.28
|BP
|BP
|$0.43
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
|$1.63
|ST
|Sensata Technologies
|$0.74
|CNC
|Centene
|$1.65
|SYF
|Synchrony Financial
|$1.50
|IVZ
|Invesco
|$0.62
|TRU
|TransUnion
|$0.80
|SCL
|Stepan
|$1.43
|FELE
|Franklin Electric
|$0.39
|RTX
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|$0.88
|ABG
|Asbury Automotive
|$3.58
|LECO
|Lincoln Electric
|$1.18
|ROP
|Roper Industries
|$3.32
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams
|$1.65
|DTE
|DTE Energy
|$2.09
|FISV
|Fiserv
|$1.13
|MMC
|Marsh & McLennan Companies
|$1.70
|GE
|General Electric
|$0.02
|WM
|Waste Management
|$1.00
|CEQP
|Crestwood Equity Partners
|$0.34
|LLY
|Eli Lilly
|$2.12
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels Midland
|$1.00
|ECL
|Ecolab
|$0.82
|PHM
|PulteGroup
|$1.19
|HUBB
|Hubbell
|$1.67
|PPBI
|Pacific Premier Bancorp
|$0.63
|SSTK
|Shutterstock
|$0.70
|UMBF
|UMB Financial
|$1.47
|GPK
|Graphic Packaging
|$0.25
|PSB
|PS Business Parks
|$1.67
|RNST
|Renasant
|$0.63
|CHE
|Chemed
|$4.20
|MANH
|Manhattan Associates
|$0.32
|USNA
|USANA Health Sciences
|$1.58
|TXN
|Texas Instruments
|$1.56
|SYK
|Stryker
|$1.98
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International
|$0.69
|MXIM
|Maxim Integrated Products
|$0.75
|COF
|Capital One Financial
|$4.17
|TER
|Teradyne
|$1.04
|PFG
|Principal Financial
|$1.35
|APAM
|Artisan Partners Asset Management
|$1.10
|CALX
|Calix
|$0.20
|VALE
|Vale
|$1.01
|MATX
|Matson
|$1.86
|AMGN
|Amgen
|$4.00
|EIX
|Edison International
|$0.67
|ENPH
|Enphase Energy
|$0.41
|SBUX
|Starbucks
|$0.52
|ATRC
|AtriCure
|-$0.41
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices
|$0.44
|TRMK
|Trustmark
|$0.61
|EGP
|EastGroup Properties
|$1.39
|WSBC
|WesBanco
|$0.70
|ROIC
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|$0.24
|OKE
|ONEOK
|$0.77
|IEX
|IDEX
|$1.41
|V
|Visa
|$1.27
|NOV
|National Oilwell Varco
|-$0.23
|CSGP
|CoStar
|$2.40
|OLN
|Olin
|$1.34
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|$1.76
|BYD
|Boyd Gaming
|$0.44
|ESS
|Essex Property
|$3.04
|EQR
|Equity Residential
|$0.68
|TX
|Ternium
|$2.29
|EHC
|Encompass Health Corp
|$0.80
|GOOGL
|Alphabet
|$15.45
|QTS
|QTS Realty
|$0.65
|BXP
|Boston Properties
|$1.55
|UDR
|UDR
|$0.48
|FTI
|FMC Technologies
|-$0.08
|GOOG
|Alphabet
|$15.45
|CHRW
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|$0.97
|FFIV
|F5 Networks
|$2.39
|FEYE
|FireEye
|$0.07
|CB
|Chubb
|$2.45
|TENB
|Tenable Holdings Inc
|$0.06
|ILMN
|Illumina
|$1.36
|NAVI
|Navient
|$0.78
|HIW
|Highwoods Properties
|$0.87
|AAT
|American Assets
|$0.35
|JNPR
|Juniper Networks
|$0.25
|ACGL
|Arch Capital
|$0.50
|FIBK
|First Interstate BancSystem
|$0.73
|NCR
|NCR
|$0.47
|TKC
|Turkcell
|$0.17
|AJRD
|Aerojet Rocketdyne
|$0.46
|ZBRA
|Zebra Technologies
|$4.39
|MKL
|Markel
|$12.29
|AMX
|America Movil Sab De Cv Amx
|$0.33
|MSTR
|Microstrategy
|-$0.19
|VIST
|Vista Oil Gas
|$0.07
|IBA
|Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv
|$1.54
|BSBR
|Banco Santander Brasil
|$0.19
|SAN
|Banco Santander
|$0.11
|OMAB
|Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Nort
|$0.37
|NMR
|Nomura
|-$0.21
|IRBT
|Irobot
|$0.06
|HSBC
|HSBC
|$0.60
|ATLCY
|Atlas Copco ADR
|$0.40
Wednesday (April 28)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FACEBOOK, APPLE
FACEBOOK: The world’s largest online social network is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.35 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 37% from $1.71 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The Menlo Park, California-based social media conglomerate would post revenue growth of over 33% to around $23.6 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of over 22% in the last four quarters.
“Monetization Potential: We are positive on FB’s monetization roll-out of Instagram as well as FB’s ability to continue to innovate and improve its monetization (Canvas Ads, Dynamic Ads, video). Combined with the high and growing engagement we see monetization upside going forward,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Investing from Position of Strength to Drive Faster Long-Term Growth: We are modeling ~28% GAAP opex (excl. one-time items) growth in 2021, implying an incremental ~$15bn in opex. Our base case model implies opex per employee moderates in ’21 while FB hiring remains roughly flat on an absolute basis. We believe FB will grow EPS at a ~29% CAGR (2019-2022).”
APPLE: The consumer electronics giant would post its second-quarter earnings of $0.99 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 54% from $0.64 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The iPhone manufacturer would post revenue growth of over 33% to around $77.6 billion.
“We expect the strength of Apple’s broad portfolio of products & services to help re-rate AAPL shares, amplified by today’s product launch event. We forecast Product growth of 43% Y/Y and Services growth of 19% putting us at $80.2B in revs and $1.03 in EPS for the March Q, 4-5% ahead of consensus,” noted Katy Huberty, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 28
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|SHOO
|Steven Madden
|$0.19
|IPG
|Interpublic Of Companies
|$0.16
|SNY
|Sanofi
|$0.83
|GD
|General Dynamics
|$2.31
|APH
|Amphenol
|$0.44
|SIRI
|Sirius XM
|$0.06
|LIVN
|LivaNova PLC
|$0.15
|SLAB
|Silicon Laboratories
|$0.76
|HUM
|Humana
|$7.21
|AVY
|Avery Dennison
|$2.01
|OSK
|Oshkosh
|$1.14
|NYCB
|New York Community Bancorp
|$0.27
|DAN
|Dana
|$0.46
|MAS
|Masco
|$0.66
|TEVA
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
|$0.58
|ETR
|Entergy
|$1.24
|BA
|Boeing
|-$1.17
|EVR
|Evercore Partners
|$2.63
|ROL
|Rollins
|$0.11
|YUM
|Yum Brands
|$0.85
|PAG
|Penske Automotive
|$1.81
|BCO
|Brinks
|$0.71
|R
|Ryder System
|$0.58
|CIT
|CIT
|$0.98
|TDY
|Teledyne Technologies
|$2.59
|TKR
|Timken
|$1.20
|OC
|Owens Corning
|$1.42
|SAIA
|Saia
|$1.37
|SWK
|Stanley Black & Decker
|$2.56
|MCO
|Moody’s
|$2.80
|PB
|Prosperity Bancshares
|$1.38
|BSX
|Boston Scientific
|$0.30
|GIB
|CGI Group USA
|$1.03
|CME
|CME
|$1.75
|ROK
|Rockwell Automation
|$2.15
|SPOT
|Spotify
|-$0.57
|GRMN
|Garmin
|$0.88
|SIX
|Swiss Exchange
|-$1.29
|IART
|Integra LifeSciences
|$0.56
|BPOP
|Popular, Inc.
|$1.91
|BXMT
|Blackstone Mortgage
|$0.61
|AER
|AerCap
|$1.13
|LFUS
|Littelfuse
|$1.92
|VRT
|Veritas Pharma
|$0.12
|SLGN
|Silgan
|$0.71
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|$1.56
|HES
|Hess
|$0.36
|ADP
|ADP
|$1.82
|NSC
|Norfolk Southern
|$2.55
|SC
|Santander Consumer USA
|$1.45
|RJF
|Raymond James Financial
|$2.09
|PPC
|Pilgrim’s Pride
|$0.27
|PSA
|Public Storage
|$2.70
|FORM
|FormFactor
|$0.39
|PTC
|PTC
|$0.72
|EQIX
|Equinix
|$6.63
|VVV
|Valvoline Inc
|$0.37
|ESI
|Itt Educational Services
|$0.32
|MXL
|MaxLinear
|$0.50
|CLR
|Continental Resources
|$0.30
|BSMX
|Santander Mexico Fincl Gp Sab Decv
|$0.17
|PDM
|Piedmont Office Realty
|$0.47
|WCN
|Waste Connections
|$0.67
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities
|$1.94
|PGRE
|Paramount Group
|$0.21
|AGI
|Alamos Gold
|$0.13
|EBAY
|eBay
|$1.07
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities
|$1.61
|OI
|Owens-Illinois
|$0.28
|QCOM
|Qualcomm
|$1.67
|ALGN
|Align Technology
|$2.00
|DRE
|Duke Realty
|$0.39
|NGVT
|Ingevity Corp
|$1.07
|AZPN
|Aspen Technology
|$1.16
|NLY
|Annaly Capital Management
|$0.26
|FB
|$2.35
|MC
|Moelis & Company
|$0.87
|NOVA
|Nova Mentis Life Science Corp
|-$0.34
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|-$0.86
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|$2.52
|GRUB
|GrubHub
|$0.03
|CNO
|CNO Financial Group
|$0.50
|WERN
|Werner
|$0.63
|CONE
|CyrusOne
|$0.98
|AR
|Antero Resources
|$0.39
|AMED
|Amedisys
|$1.43
|KRC
|Kilroy Realty
|$0.99
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage
|$1.48
|AFL
|Aflac
|$1.20
|AVT
|Avnet
|$0.56
|BLKB
|Blackbaud
|$0.63
|WELL
|Welltower Inc
|$0.75
|TROX
|Tronox
|$0.27
|AUY
|Yamana Gold USA
|$0.07
|AM
|Antero Midstream Partners
|$0.22
|CNMD
|CONMED
|$0.43
|CHX
|ChampionX Corp
|$0.05
|RE
|Everest Re
|$4.55
|HOLX
|Hologic
|$2.62
|CDE
|CoEUR Mining
|$0.08
|MOH
|Molina Healthcare
|$3.78
|TYL
|Tyler Technologies
|$1.31
|AXS
|Axis Capital
|$0.65
|SIGI
|Selective
|$0.97
|NOW
|ServiceNow
|$1.34
|CAKE
|Cheesecake Factory
|-$0.15
|MUSA
|Murphy USA
|$0.83
|MTDR
|Matador Resources
|$0.37
|ALSN
|Allison Transmission
|$0.90
|RNR
|Renaissancere
|$0.74
|PEGA
|Pegasystems
|$0.02
|CCS
|Century Communities
|$1.52
|UCTT
|Ultra Clean
|$0.82
|TTEK
|Tetra Tech
|$0.75
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial
|$1.27
|F
|Ford Motor
|$0.15
|ASGN
|On Assignment
|$1.10
|AAPL
|Apple
|$0.99
|WH
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
|$0.25
|ORLY
|O’Reilly Automotive
|$5.27
|ISBC
|Investors Bancorp
|$0.29
|LOGI
|Logitech Internationalusa
|$0.96
|SID
|Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
|$0.28
|YMZBY
|Yamazaki Baking ADR
|$1.17
|GSK
|Glaxosmithkline
|$0.59
|LPL
|Lg Display
|$0.29
|TS
|Tenaris
|$0.06
|TOTDY
|Toto
|$0.51
|UMC
|United Microelectronics
|$0.10
|ASX
|Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
|$0.12
|DB
|Deutsche Bank
|$0.49
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial
|$1.28
|WWW
|Wolverine World Wide
|$0.38
|DISCA
|Discovery Communications
|$0.66
|DISCB
|Discovery Communications Discb
|$0.66
|DISCK
|Discovery Communications Disck
|$0.66
|EAT
|Brinker International
|$0.79
|FCNCA
|First Citizens Bancshares
|$12.11
|PAC
|Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico
|$0.64
Thursday (April 29)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: AMAZON.COM
The eCommerce leader for physical and digital merchandise is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $9.98 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 100% from $5.01 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology giant would post revenue growth of about 40% to around $105.1 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of about 187% in the last four quarters.
“We expect strong 1Q21 results with revenue and Op Inc. 3% & 11% above consensus estimates. Key rev. drivers include eCommerce, AWS, Adv., & Sub. rev. Our 1Q21 Op Inc. est. is driven by AWS & Adv., offset partially by COVID-19 costs. 2Q21 revenue guide is key, we expect AMZN eCommerce growth of +15% y/y despite tough comps. We remain bullish on’21 Op margin expansion, our est. is 17% above consensus,” noted John Blackledge, equity analyst at Cowen.
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 29
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|RDSA
|Royal Dutch Shell
|£0.83
|AGIO
|Agios Pharmaceuticals
|-$1.23
|STM
|Stmicroelectronics
|$0.39
|JHG
|Janus Henderson Group PLC
|$0.82
|THRM
|Gentherm
|$0.58
|FBC
|Flagstar Bancorp
|$2.65
|CAT
|Caterpillar
|$1.93
|TFX
|Teleflex
|$2.44
|CNX
|Consol Energy
|$0.28
|CBRE
|CBRE Group Inc
|$0.70
|AMT
|American Tower
|$2.32
|BLMN
|Bloomin’ Brands
|$0.34
|TREE
|LendingTree
|-$0.21
|TAP
|Molson Coors Brewing
|-$0.12
|MO
|Altria
|$1.04
|SAH
|Sonic Automotive
|$0.94
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price
|$2.90
|VC
|Visteon
|$0.32
|TW
|Towers Watson
|$0.43
|HSY
|Hershey
|$1.82
|CCOI
|Cogent Communications
|$0.18
|KEX
|Kirby
|$0.14
|SPGI
|S&P Global Inc
|$3.13
|BAX
|Baxter International
|$0.64
|SO
|Southern Co.
|$0.83
|SWI
|Solarwinds
|$0.19
|BGCP
|BGC Partners
|$0.19
|COHU
|Cohu
|$0.79
|CWT
|California Water Service
|-$0.06
|CFR
|Cullen/Frost Bankers
|$1.42
|LH
|Laboratory Of America
|$7.34
|TMHC
|Taylor Morrison Home
|$0.76
|GPI
|Group 1 Automotive
|$4.39
|NEM
|Newmont Mining
|$0.80
|FMX
|Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab
|$8.67
|AOS
|A.O. Smith
|$0.56
|WAB
|Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
|$0.85
|WEX
|WEX
|$1.58
|COLB
|Columbia Banking System
|$0.63
|WLTW
|Willis
|$3.26
|PATK
|Patrick Industries
|$1.32
|VLY
|Valley National Bancorp
|$0.29
|MMP
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|$0.87
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz
|$0.60
|IP
|International Paper
|$0.59
|BC
|Brunswick
|$1.45
|KIM
|Kimco Realty
|$0.30
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper
|$0.31
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|$6.69
|EEFT
|Euronet Worldwide
|$0.35
|MTSI
|MACOM Technology Solutions
|$0.47
|EXLS
|ExlService
|$0.99
|AIT
|Applied Industrial Technologies
|$0.98
|COR
|CoreSite Realty
|$1.33
|STRA
|Strayer Education
|$1.49
|IDA
|IdaCorp
|$0.83
|GNRC
|Generac
|$1.87
|ALNY
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|-$1.73
|XEL
|Xcel Energy
|$0.61
|AIMC
|Altra Industrial Motion
|$0.76
|TPX
|Tempur Sealy International
|$0.51
|OSTK
|Overstock
|$0.07
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman
|$5.48
|FCN
|FTI Consulting
|$1.18
|MDC
|MDC
|$1.37
|SYNH
|Syneos Health Inc
|$0.74
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|$1.83
|DPZ
|Dominos Pizza
|$2.94
|ATI
|Allegheny Technologies
|-$0.24
|CMCSA
|Comcast
|$0.59
|CG
|Carlyle
|$0.54
|MRK
|Merck & Co
|$1.62
|PCG
|PG&E
|$0.27
|MA
|Mastercard
|$1.57
|MCD
|McDonalds
|$1.81
|LKQ
|LKQ
|$0.63
|CMS
|CMS Energy Corporation
|$1.19
|AGCO
|AGCO
|$1.11
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange
|$1.30
|PH
|Parker-Hannifin
|$3.75
|CFX
|Colfax
|$0.39
|BCE
|BCE (USA)
|$0.58
|EME
|EMCOR
|$1.17
|ABMD
|Abiomed
|$1.10
|ERJ
|Embraer
|-$0.33
|TXT
|Textron
|$0.47
|CARR
|Carrier Global Corp
|$0.38
|PRFT
|Perficient
|$0.68
|KBR
|KBR
|$0.46
|CHD
|Church Dwight
|$0.80
|WST
|West Pharmaceutical Services
|$1.42
|ADS
|Alliance Data Systems
|$3.23
|CTXS
|Citrix Systems
|$1.42
|NVT
|nVent Electric PLC
|$0.35
|CUZ
|Cousins Properties
|$0.70
|RMD
|ResMed
|$1.22
|CUBE
|CubeSmart
|$0.45
|TXRH
|Texas Roadhouse
|$0.59
|GLPI
|Gaming And Leisure Properties
|$0.83
|KLAC
|KLA-Tencor
|$3.59
|OFC
|Orate Office Properties
|$0.55
|FIVN
|Five9
|$0.13
|TEX
|Terex
|$0.22
|X
|United States Steel
|$0.91
|CRUS
|Cirrus Logic
|$0.69
|SWKS
|Skyworks Solutions
|$2.34
|WDC
|Western Digital
|$0.67
|SWN
|Southwestern Energy
|$0.25
|ACHC
|Acadia Healthcare
|$0.45
|DLR
|Digital Realty
|$1.57
|BVN
|Compania De Minas Buenaventura
|$0.11
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences
|$2.02
|AEM
|Agnico Eagle Mines USA
|$0.57
|COLM
|Columbia Sportswear
|$0.33
|TWTR
|$0.14
|AJG
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|$1.83
|FHI
|Federated Hermes Inc
|$0.77
|PEB
|Pebblebrook Hotel
|-$0.44
|CWST
|Casella Waste Systems
|$0.04
|CXP
|Columbia Property
|$0.33
|CPT
|Camden Property
|$1.23
|COG
|Cabot Oil Gas
|$0.33
|SGEN
|Seattle Genetics
|-$0.59
|ATR
|AptarGroup
|$0.90
|LPLA
|LPL Financial
|$1.58
|EVTC
|Evertec
|$0.53
|EXPO
|Exponent
|$0.43
|DXCM
|Dexcom
|$0.31
|ZEN
|Zendesk
|$0.12
|PFPT
|Proofpoint
|$0.39
|THG
|Hanover
|$0.75
|FSLR
|First Solar
|$1.00
|FBHS
|Fortune Brands Home Security
|$1.04
|FWRD
|Forward Air
|$0.56
|MMSI
|Merit Medical Systems
|$0.37
|SPSC
|SPS Commerce
|$0.38
|INT
|World Fuel Services
|$0.28
|SKYW
|SkyWest
|$0.89
|ERIE
|Erie Indemnity
|$1.41
|POWI
|Power Integrations
|$0.55
|ROG
|Rogers
|$1.79
|OMCL
|Omnicell
|$0.67
|BIO
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|$2.50
|HIG
|Hartford Financial Services
|$0.75
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical
|$1.91
|HP
|Helmerich & Payne
|-$0.61
|EBS
|Emergent BioSolutions
|$1.55
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences Of California
|-$0.45
|AMZN
|Amazon
|$9.98
|FTNT
|Fortinet
|$0.74
|NATI
|National Instruments
|$0.31
|ALGT
|Allegiant Travel
|-$2.59
|FTV
|Fortive Corp
|$0.60
|MHK
|Mohawk Industries
|$2.80
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|$0.27
|VRTX
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|$2.76
|MGNX
|MacroGenics
|-$0.51
|KMPR
|Kemper
|$1.35
|MDRX
|Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
|$0.15
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|$0.60
|SHEN
|Shenandoah Telecommunications
|$1.01
|USM
|United States Cellular
|$0.43
|MTZ
|MasTec
|$0.77
|GT
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber
|$0.08
|TDS
|Telephone Data Systems
|$0.44
|ETN
|Eaton
|$1.25
|REGI
|Renewable Energy
|$0.20
|PRAH
|PRA Health Sciences Inc
|$1.34
|HUBG
|HUB
|$0.46
|TPR
|Tapestry Inc
|$0.30
|PRGO
|Perrigo
|$0.56
|BLDR
|Builders Firstsource
|$0.81
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco
|$0.10
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land
|$5.79
|ASEKY
|Aisin Seiki Co
|$0.88
|NLSN
|Nielsen
|$0.32
|ARW
|Arrow Electronics
|$2.27
|CLGX
|CoreLogic
|$0.97
|TFSL
|Tfs Financial
|$0.07
|UBSI
|United Bankshares
|$0.74
|GRA
|W.R. Grace
|$0.73
|PTCT
|PTC Therapeutics
|-$1.59
|INSM
|Insmed
|-$1.02
|TOELY
|Tokyo Electron Ltd PK
|$1.25
|BBVA
|Banco Bilbaoizcaya Argentaria
|$0.15
|GOL
|Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
|-$0.91
|SRCL
|Stericycle
|$0.59
|AUOTY
|AU Optronics
|$0.33
|CX
|Cemex Sab De Cv
|$0.03
|PBR
|Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras
|$0.12
|TOT
|Total
|$0.85
|AMRN
|Amarin
|-$0.03
|TWOU
|2U
|-$0.23
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking
|$0.07
|BEN
|Franklin Resources
|$0.74
Friday (April 30)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries
|$2.51
|AVNT
|Avient Corp
|$0.72
|BCPC
|Balchem
|$0.80
|JCI
|Johnson Controls
|$0.49
|HOCPY
|Hoya Corp
|$0.81
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive
|$0.79
|BCS
|Barclays
|$0.41
|AON
|AON
|$4.05
|HUN
|Huntsman
|$0.58
|PNM
|PNM Resources
|$0.19
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil
|$0.60
|CHTR
|Charter Communications
|$4.25
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|-$1.28
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works
|$1.90
|GWW
|Grainger
|$4.31
|HRC
|Hill-Rom
|$1.43
|POR
|Portland General Electric
|$0.87
|BSAC
|Banco Santander Chile
|$0.41
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|$2.81
|WY
|Weyerhaeuser
|$0.88
|WPC
|W. P. Carey
|$0.51
|SHLX
|Shell Midstream Partners
|$0.35
|CVX
|Chevron
|$0.90
|NWL
|Newell Brands Inc
|$0.13
|MITSY
|Mitsui & Company
|$10.53
|CLX
|Clorox
|$1.47
|LAZ
|Lazard
|$0.88
|LHX
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|$2.96
|KMTUY
|Komatsu
|$0.32
|BNPQY
|BNP Paribas ADR
|$0.59
|APELY
|Alps Electric
|$0.27
|ALNPY
|ANA Holdings ADR
|-$0.90
|PSXP
|Phillips 66 Partners
|$0.83
|AZN
|Astrazeneca
|$0.68
