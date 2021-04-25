Earnings to Watch Next Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of April 26

Monday (April 26)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: TESLA

The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.79 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240% from $0.23 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The high-performance electric vehicle manufacturer’s revenue would grow over 70% to $10.2 billion. The electric vehicle producer has beaten earnings per share and revenue estimates by over 60% of the time in the last two years.

“Updating the model for the 1Q deliveries of 184,800 which were over 20% above our forecast. We also made adjustments to our volume forecasts for the remainder of the year to account for the strong start while allowing for potential supply constraints and other factors. The net result is we raise our FY21 delivery forecast by 3% to 809k units,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We note our FY volume is modestly below consensus as we allow for a ‘margin of safety’ given highly fluid supply chain issues impacting the industry. Our forward year volume forecast increases very slightly (approx. 1%) to 1.1mm units. This impact, along with some other minor adjustments to the model lifts our target to $900 from $880 previously. We do not change our bull or bear case valuations at this time.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 26

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CBU Community Bank System $0.81 BOH Bank of Hawaii $1.18 DORM Dorman Products $1.02 FBP First Bancorp FBP $0.24 PHG Koninklijke Philips $0.29 OTIS Otis Worldwide Corp $0.62 CHKP Check Point Software Technologies $1.49 LII Lennox International $1.29 ACI AltaGas Canada $0.50 CAJ Canon $0.24 TSLA Tesla $0.79 RRC Range Resources $0.27 HTLF Heartland Financial USA $1.14 OMF OneMain Holdings $2.04 AXTA Axalta Coating Systems $0.42 AMKR Amkor Technology $0.41 TNET TriNet $1.32 SSD Simpson Manufacturing $0.92 PCH Potlatch $1.71 WRI Weingarten Realty Investors $0.41 CATY Cathay General Bancorp $0.78 IBTX Independent Bank $1.30 JJSF J&J Snack Foods $0.12 AIN Albany International $0.62 CNI Canadian National Railway USA $0.99 NXPI NXP Semiconductors $2.21 SBAC SBA Communications $2.45 AMP Ameriprise Financial $4.73 ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.85 SSNC SS&C Technologies $1.10 SUI Sun Communities $1.16 BRO Brown & Brown $0.56 PKG Packaging Of America $1.47 UHS Universal Health Services $2.15 MKSI MKS Instruments $2.17 AGNC American Capital Agency $0.64 CDNS Cadence Design Systems $0.74 MASI Masimo $0.88 RMBS Rambus $0.28 WWD Woodward $0.80 SANM Sanmina $0.82 TOP Topdanmark A/S kr5.74 KOF Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv $13.82 BAYRY Bayer AG PK $0.77 FIX Comfort Systems USA $0.56 SCCO Southern Copper $0.85 AMG Affiliated Managers $4.26 TV Grupo Televisa Sab $0.10 EGOV NIC $0.23 TOWN Townebank $0.65

Tuesday (April 27)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ALPHABET, MICROSOFT

ALPHABET: The parent of Google and the world’s largest search engine that dominates internet search activity globally is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $15.45 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 57% from $9.87 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Mountain View, California-based internet giant would post revenue growth of more than 25% to around $42.2 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of over 25% in the last four quarters.

Alphabet’s better-than-expected results, which will be announced on Tuesday, April 27, would help the stock hit new all-time highs. Alphabet shares surged more than 30% so far this year. On Friday, the stock closed 2.1% higher at $2,299.93 – close to the record high of $2,304.09.

“GOOGL still favorable set up after strong YTD gains. GOOGL has outperformed major indices YTD as investor sentiment turned positive. Our checks have been broadly positive, indicating accelerating momentum in the ad business and sustained strength in Cloud,” noted Brent Thill, equity analyst at Jefferies.

“GOOGL remains a top large-cap pick as we believe it should benefit in 2021 from ad spend recovery, pent-up demand for Google Cloud, and call options on Waymo and other non-advertising initiatives.”

MICROSOFT: The Redmond, Washington-based global technology giant would report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 25% from $1.40 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The world’s largest software maker’s revenue would rise over 17% to around $41 billion, up from the $35.02 billion a year earlier.

“An improving spending environment drives several sources of potential upside to Q3, most prominently around the hybrid cloud engine (Azure + Server Products) and Windows OEM. Strong positioning for multiple secular trends and an attractive valuation make MSFT a Top Pick in Software,” noted Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 27

Ticker Company EPS Forecast PCAR PACCAR $1.29 ENTG Entegris $0.72 NVS Novartis $1.57 CROX Crocs $0.88 MMM 3M $2.25 MSCI Msci $2.29 JBLU JetBlue Airways -$1.68 PII Polaris Industries $1.54 GLW Corning $0.42 HAS Hasbro $0.66 AWI Armstrong World Industries $0.96 UBS UBS Group $0.52 ABB ABB $0.28 BP BP $0.43 UPS United Parcel Service $1.63 ST Sensata Technologies $0.74 CNC Centene $1.65 SYF Synchrony Financial $1.50 IVZ Invesco $0.62 TRU TransUnion $0.80 SCL Stepan $1.43 FELE Franklin Electric $0.39 RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp $0.88 ABG Asbury Automotive $3.58 LECO Lincoln Electric $1.18 ROP Roper Industries $3.32 SHW Sherwin-Williams $1.65 DTE DTE Energy $2.09 FISV Fiserv $1.13 MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies $1.70 GE General Electric $0.02 WM Waste Management $1.00 CEQP Crestwood Equity Partners $0.34 LLY Eli Lilly $2.12 ADM Archer-Daniels Midland $1.00 ECL Ecolab $0.82 PHM PulteGroup $1.19 HUBB Hubbell $1.67 PPBI Pacific Premier Bancorp $0.63 SSTK Shutterstock $0.70 UMBF UMB Financial $1.47 GPK Graphic Packaging $0.25 PSB PS Business Parks $1.67 RNST Renasant $0.63 CHE Chemed $4.20 MANH Manhattan Associates $0.32 USNA USANA Health Sciences $1.58 TXN Texas Instruments $1.56 SYK Stryker $1.98 MDLZ Mondelez International $0.69 MXIM Maxim Integrated Products $0.75 COF Capital One Financial $4.17 TER Teradyne $1.04 PFG Principal Financial $1.35 APAM Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.10 CALX Calix $0.20 VALE Vale $1.01 MATX Matson $1.86 AMGN Amgen $4.00 EIX Edison International $0.67 ENPH Enphase Energy $0.41 SBUX Starbucks $0.52 ATRC AtriCure -$0.41 AMD Advanced Micro Devices $0.44 TRMK Trustmark $0.61 EGP EastGroup Properties $1.39 WSBC WesBanco $0.70 ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments $0.24 OKE ONEOK $0.77 IEX IDEX $1.41 V Visa $1.27 NOV National Oilwell Varco -$0.23 CSGP CoStar $2.40 OLN Olin $1.34 MSFT Microsoft $1.76 BYD Boyd Gaming $0.44 ESS Essex Property $3.04 EQR Equity Residential $0.68 TX Ternium $2.29 EHC Encompass Health Corp $0.80 GOOGL Alphabet $15.45 QTS QTS Realty $0.65 BXP Boston Properties $1.55 UDR UDR $0.48 FTI FMC Technologies -$0.08 GOOG Alphabet $15.45 CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide $0.97 FFIV F5 Networks $2.39 FEYE FireEye $0.07 CB Chubb $2.45 TENB Tenable Holdings Inc $0.06 ILMN Illumina $1.36 NAVI Navient $0.78 HIW Highwoods Properties $0.87 AAT American Assets $0.35 JNPR Juniper Networks $0.25 ACGL Arch Capital $0.50 FIBK First Interstate BancSystem $0.73 NCR NCR $0.47 TKC Turkcell $0.17 AJRD Aerojet Rocketdyne $0.46 ZBRA Zebra Technologies $4.39 MKL Markel $12.29 AMX America Movil Sab De Cv Amx $0.33 MSTR Microstrategy -$0.19 VIST Vista Oil Gas $0.07 IBA Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv $1.54 BSBR Banco Santander Brasil $0.19 SAN Banco Santander $0.11 OMAB Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Nort $0.37 NMR Nomura -$0.21 IRBT Irobot $0.06 HSBC HSBC $0.60 ATLCY Atlas Copco ADR $0.40

Wednesday (April 28)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FACEBOOK, APPLE

FACEBOOK: The world’s largest online social network is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.35 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 37% from $1.71 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Menlo Park, California-based social media conglomerate would post revenue growth of over 33% to around $23.6 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of over 22% in the last four quarters.

“Monetization Potential: We are positive on FB’s monetization roll-out of Instagram as well as FB’s ability to continue to innovate and improve its monetization (Canvas Ads, Dynamic Ads, video). Combined with the high and growing engagement we see monetization upside going forward,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Investing from Position of Strength to Drive Faster Long-Term Growth: We are modeling ~28% GAAP opex (excl. one-time items) growth in 2021, implying an incremental ~$15bn in opex. Our base case model implies opex per employee moderates in ’21 while FB hiring remains roughly flat on an absolute basis. We believe FB will grow EPS at a ~29% CAGR (2019-2022).”

APPLE: The consumer electronics giant would post its second-quarter earnings of $0.99 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 54% from $0.64 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The iPhone manufacturer would post revenue growth of over 33% to around $77.6 billion.

“We expect the strength of Apple’s broad portfolio of products & services to help re-rate AAPL shares, amplified by today’s product launch event. We forecast Product growth of 43% Y/Y and Services growth of 19% putting us at $80.2B in revs and $1.03 in EPS for the March Q, 4-5% ahead of consensus,” noted Katy Huberty, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 28

Ticker Company EPS Forecast SHOO Steven Madden $0.19 IPG Interpublic Of Companies $0.16 SNY Sanofi $0.83 GD General Dynamics $2.31 APH Amphenol $0.44 SIRI Sirius XM $0.06 LIVN LivaNova PLC $0.15 SLAB Silicon Laboratories $0.76 HUM Humana $7.21 AVY Avery Dennison $2.01 OSK Oshkosh $1.14 NYCB New York Community Bancorp $0.27 DAN Dana $0.46 MAS Masco $0.66 TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $0.58 ETR Entergy $1.24 BA Boeing -$1.17 EVR Evercore Partners $2.63 ROL Rollins $0.11 YUM Yum Brands $0.85 PAG Penske Automotive $1.81 BCO Brinks $0.71 R Ryder System $0.58 CIT CIT $0.98 TDY Teledyne Technologies $2.59 TKR Timken $1.20 OC Owens Corning $1.42 SAIA Saia $1.37 SWK Stanley Black & Decker $2.56 MCO Moody’s $2.80 PB Prosperity Bancshares $1.38 BSX Boston Scientific $0.30 GIB CGI Group USA $1.03 CME CME $1.75 ROK Rockwell Automation $2.15 SPOT Spotify -$0.57 GRMN Garmin $0.88 SIX Swiss Exchange -$1.29 IART Integra LifeSciences $0.56 BPOP Popular, Inc. $1.91 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage $0.61 AER AerCap $1.13 LFUS Littelfuse $1.92 VRT Veritas Pharma $0.12 SLGN Silgan $0.71 HELE Helen Of Troy $1.56 HES Hess $0.36 ADP ADP $1.82 NSC Norfolk Southern $2.55 SC Santander Consumer USA $1.45 RJF Raymond James Financial $2.09 PPC Pilgrim’s Pride $0.27 PSA Public Storage $2.70 FORM FormFactor $0.39 PTC PTC $0.72 EQIX Equinix $6.63 VVV Valvoline Inc $0.37 ESI Itt Educational Services $0.32 MXL MaxLinear $0.50 CLR Continental Resources $0.30 BSMX Santander Mexico Fincl Gp Sab Decv $0.17 PDM Piedmont Office Realty $0.47 WCN Waste Connections $0.67 AVB AvalonBay Communities $1.94 PGRE Paramount Group $0.21 AGI Alamos Gold $0.13 EBAY eBay $1.07 MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.61 OI Owens-Illinois $0.28 QCOM Qualcomm $1.67 ALGN Align Technology $2.00 DRE Duke Realty $0.39 NGVT Ingevity Corp $1.07 AZPN Aspen Technology $1.16 NLY Annaly Capital Management $0.26 FB Facebook $2.35 MC Moelis & Company $0.87 NOVA Nova Mentis Life Science Corp -$0.34 MGM MGM Resorts International -$0.86 MTH Meritage Homes $2.52 GRUB GrubHub $0.03 CNO CNO Financial Group $0.50 WERN Werner $0.63 CONE CyrusOne $0.98 AR Antero Resources $0.39 AMED Amedisys $1.43 KRC Kilroy Realty $0.99 EXR Extra Space Storage $1.48 AFL Aflac $1.20 AVT Avnet $0.56 BLKB Blackbaud $0.63 WELL Welltower Inc $0.75 TROX Tronox $0.27 AUY Yamana Gold USA $0.07 AM Antero Midstream Partners $0.22 CNMD CONMED $0.43 CHX ChampionX Corp $0.05 RE Everest Re $4.55 HOLX Hologic $2.62 CDE CoEUR Mining $0.08 MOH Molina Healthcare $3.78 TYL Tyler Technologies $1.31 AXS Axis Capital $0.65 SIGI Selective $0.97 NOW ServiceNow $1.34 CAKE Cheesecake Factory -$0.15 MUSA Murphy USA $0.83 MTDR Matador Resources $0.37 ALSN Allison Transmission $0.90 RNR Renaissancere $0.74 PEGA Pegasystems $0.02 CCS Century Communities $1.52 UCTT Ultra Clean $0.82 TTEK Tetra Tech $0.75 CINF Cincinnati Financial $1.27 F Ford Motor $0.15 ASGN On Assignment $1.10 AAPL Apple $0.99 WH Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc $0.25 ORLY O’Reilly Automotive $5.27 ISBC Investors Bancorp $0.29 LOGI Logitech Internationalusa $0.96 SID Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $0.28 YMZBY Yamazaki Baking ADR $1.17 GSK Glaxosmithkline $0.59 LPL Lg Display $0.29 TS Tenaris $0.06 TOTDY Toto $0.51 UMC United Microelectronics $0.10 ASX Advanced Semiconductor Engineering $0.12 DB Deutsche Bank $0.49 FNF Fidelity National Financial $1.28 WWW Wolverine World Wide $0.38 DISCA Discovery Communications $0.66 DISCB Discovery Communications Discb $0.66 DISCK Discovery Communications Disck $0.66 EAT Brinker International $0.79 FCNCA First Citizens Bancshares $12.11 PAC Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $0.64

Thursday (April 29)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: AMAZON.COM

The eCommerce leader for physical and digital merchandise is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $9.98 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 100% from $5.01 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology giant would post revenue growth of about 40% to around $105.1 billion. It is worth noting that the company, on average, has delivered an earnings surprise of about 187% in the last four quarters.

“We expect strong 1Q21 results with revenue and Op Inc. 3% & 11% above consensus estimates. Key rev. drivers include eCommerce, AWS, Adv., & Sub. rev. Our 1Q21 Op Inc. est. is driven by AWS & Adv., offset partially by COVID-19 costs. 2Q21 revenue guide is key, we expect AMZN eCommerce growth of +15% y/y despite tough comps. We remain bullish on’21 Op margin expansion, our est. is 17% above consensus,” noted John Blackledge, equity analyst at Cowen.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE APRIL 29

Ticker Company EPS Forecast RDSA Royal Dutch Shell £0.83 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals -$1.23 STM Stmicroelectronics $0.39 JHG Janus Henderson Group PLC $0.82 THRM Gentherm $0.58 FBC Flagstar Bancorp $2.65 CAT Caterpillar $1.93 TFX Teleflex $2.44 CNX Consol Energy $0.28 CBRE CBRE Group Inc $0.70 AMT American Tower $2.32 BLMN Bloomin’ Brands $0.34 TREE LendingTree -$0.21 TAP Molson Coors Brewing -$0.12 MO Altria $1.04 SAH Sonic Automotive $0.94 TROW T. Rowe Price $2.90 VC Visteon $0.32 TW Towers Watson $0.43 HSY Hershey $1.82 CCOI Cogent Communications $0.18 KEX Kirby $0.14 SPGI S&P Global Inc $3.13 BAX Baxter International $0.64 SO Southern Co. $0.83 SWI Solarwinds $0.19 BGCP BGC Partners $0.19 COHU Cohu $0.79 CWT California Water Service -$0.06 CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.42 LH Laboratory Of America $7.34 TMHC Taylor Morrison Home $0.76 GPI Group 1 Automotive $4.39 NEM Newmont Mining $0.80 FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab $8.67 AOS A.O. Smith $0.56 WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $0.85 WEX WEX $1.58 COLB Columbia Banking System $0.63 WLTW Willis $3.26 PATK Patrick Industries $1.32 VLY Valley National Bancorp $0.29 MMP Magellan Midstream Partners $0.87 KHC Kraft Heinz $0.60 IP International Paper $0.59 BC Brunswick $1.45 KIM Kimco Realty $0.30 KDP Keurig Dr Pepper $0.31 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific $6.69 EEFT Euronet Worldwide $0.35 MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions $0.47 EXLS ExlService $0.99 AIT Applied Industrial Technologies $0.98 COR CoreSite Realty $1.33 STRA Strayer Education $1.49 IDA IdaCorp $0.83 GNRC Generac $1.87 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -$1.73 XEL Xcel Energy $0.61 AIMC Altra Industrial Motion $0.76 TPX Tempur Sealy International $0.51 OSTK Overstock $0.07 NOC Northrop Grumman $5.48 FCN FTI Consulting $1.18 MDC MDC $1.37 SYNH Syneos Health Inc $0.74 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb $1.83 DPZ Dominos Pizza $2.94 ATI Allegheny Technologies -$0.24 CMCSA Comcast $0.59 CG Carlyle $0.54 MRK Merck & Co $1.62 PCG PG&E $0.27 MA Mastercard $1.57 MCD McDonalds $1.81 LKQ LKQ $0.63 CMS CMS Energy Corporation $1.19 AGCO AGCO $1.11 ICE Intercontinental Exchange $1.30 PH Parker-Hannifin $3.75 CFX Colfax $0.39 BCE BCE (USA) $0.58 EME EMCOR $1.17 ABMD Abiomed $1.10 ERJ Embraer -$0.33 TXT Textron $0.47 CARR Carrier Global Corp $0.38 PRFT Perficient $0.68 KBR KBR $0.46 CHD Church Dwight $0.80 WST West Pharmaceutical Services $1.42 ADS Alliance Data Systems $3.23 CTXS Citrix Systems $1.42 NVT nVent Electric PLC $0.35 CUZ Cousins Properties $0.70 RMD ResMed $1.22 CUBE CubeSmart $0.45 TXRH Texas Roadhouse $0.59 GLPI Gaming And Leisure Properties $0.83 KLAC KLA-Tencor $3.59 OFC Orate Office Properties $0.55 FIVN Five9 $0.13 TEX Terex $0.22 X United States Steel $0.91 CRUS Cirrus Logic $0.69 SWKS Skyworks Solutions $2.34 WDC Western Digital $0.67 SWN Southwestern Energy $0.25 ACHC Acadia Healthcare $0.45 DLR Digital Realty $1.57 BVN Compania De Minas Buenaventura $0.11 GILD Gilead Sciences $2.02 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines USA $0.57 COLM Columbia Sportswear $0.33 TWTR Twitter $0.14 AJG Arthur J. Gallagher $1.83 FHI Federated Hermes Inc $0.77 PEB Pebblebrook Hotel -$0.44 CWST Casella Waste Systems $0.04 CXP Columbia Property $0.33 CPT Camden Property $1.23 COG Cabot Oil Gas $0.33 SGEN Seattle Genetics -$0.59 ATR AptarGroup $0.90 LPLA LPL Financial $1.58 EVTC Evertec $0.53 EXPO Exponent $0.43 DXCM Dexcom $0.31 ZEN Zendesk $0.12 PFPT Proofpoint $0.39 THG Hanover $0.75 FSLR First Solar $1.00 FBHS Fortune Brands Home Security $1.04 FWRD Forward Air $0.56 MMSI Merit Medical Systems $0.37 SPSC SPS Commerce $0.38 INT World Fuel Services $0.28 SKYW SkyWest $0.89 ERIE Erie Indemnity $1.41 POWI Power Integrations $0.55 ROG Rogers $1.79 OMCL Omnicell $0.67 BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.50 HIG Hartford Financial Services $0.75 EMN Eastman Chemical $1.91 HP Helmerich & Payne -$0.61 EBS Emergent BioSolutions $1.55 PACB Pacific Biosciences Of California -$0.45 AMZN Amazon $9.98 FTNT Fortinet $0.74 NATI National Instruments $0.31 ALGT Allegiant Travel -$2.59 FTV Fortive Corp $0.60 MHK Mohawk Industries $2.80 BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical $0.27 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals $2.76 MGNX MacroGenics -$0.51 KMPR Kemper $1.35 MDRX Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $0.15 COP ConocoPhillips $0.60 SHEN Shenandoah Telecommunications $1.01 USM United States Cellular $0.43 MTZ MasTec $0.77 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber $0.08 TDS Telephone Data Systems $0.44 ETN Eaton $1.25 REGI Renewable Energy $0.20 PRAH PRA Health Sciences Inc $1.34 HUBG HUB $0.46 TPR Tapestry Inc $0.30 PRGO Perrigo $0.56 BLDR Builders Firstsource $0.81 BBD Banco Bradesco $0.10 TPL Texas Pacific Land $5.79 ASEKY Aisin Seiki Co $0.88 NLSN Nielsen $0.32 ARW Arrow Electronics $2.27 CLGX CoreLogic $0.97 TFSL Tfs Financial $0.07 UBSI United Bankshares $0.74 GRA W.R. Grace $0.73 PTCT PTC Therapeutics -$1.59 INSM Insmed -$1.02 TOELY Tokyo Electron Ltd PK $1.25 BBVA Banco Bilbaoizcaya Argentaria $0.15 GOL Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -$0.91 SRCL Stericycle $0.59 AUOTY AU Optronics $0.33 CX Cemex Sab De Cv $0.03 PBR Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras $0.12 TOT Total $0.85 AMRN Amarin -$0.03 TWOU 2U -$0.23 LYG Lloyds Banking $0.07 BEN Franklin Resources $0.74

Friday (April 30)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast LYB LyondellBasell Industries $2.51 AVNT Avient Corp $0.72 BCPC Balchem $0.80 JCI Johnson Controls $0.49 HOCPY Hoya Corp $0.81 CL Colgate-Palmolive $0.79 BCS Barclays $0.41 AON AON $4.05 HUN Huntsman $0.58 PNM PNM Resources $0.19 XOM Exxon Mobil $0.60 CHTR Charter Communications $4.25 PSX Phillips 66 -$1.28 ITW Illinois Tool Works $1.90 GWW Grainger $4.31 HRC Hill-Rom $1.43 POR Portland General Electric $0.87 BSAC Banco Santander Chile $0.41 ABBV AbbVie $2.81 WY Weyerhaeuser $0.88 WPC W. P. Carey $0.51 SHLX Shell Midstream Partners $0.35 CVX Chevron $0.90 NWL Newell Brands Inc $0.13 MITSY Mitsui & Company $10.53 CLX Clorox $1.47 LAZ Lazard $0.88 LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc $2.96 KMTUY Komatsu $0.32 BNPQY BNP Paribas ADR $0.59 APELY Alps Electric $0.27 ALNPY ANA Holdings ADR -$0.90 PSXP Phillips 66 Partners $0.83 AZN Astrazeneca $0.68

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.