Earnings to Watch Next Week: Pfizer, Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet and Qualcomm in Focus



Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 1

Monday (February 1)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS, ON SEMICONDUCTOR

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS: The biopharmaceutical company is expected to report a profit of $2.55 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of 50% from the same quarter a year ago when the company reported $1.70 cents per share.

However, Wall Street forecasts the company’s revenue to grow about 12% to $1.58 billion.

“Q4 estimates for Vertex‘s CF franchise appear achievable based on recent trends. With industry-leading growth and its fundamentals largely intact despite COVID-19, we expect the current dislocation between Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) trading price and the value of its CF franchise to be only temporary. We would use the recent stock weakness to build a position,” said equity analysts at Cowen and Company, who also gave a price target of $300.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS: Eindhoven, Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.11 per share in the December quarter on revenue of $2.46 billion, up from $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion same quarter last year. For the December quarter, the forecasts revenue in the range of $2.375-$2.525 billion which, at the midpoint, represents growth of 8% sequentially and 6% year-over-year.

“Management remains upbeat about near-term demand, including 2021, especially regarding its mobile chip business as the firm’s ultra-wideband connectivity solutions are rapidly gaining adoption within newer smartphones. We raise our fair value estimate to $150 from $130, and with shares trading around $134, we view shares as slightly undervalued,” said equity analysts at Cowen and Company.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR: Phoenix, Arizona-based semiconductors supplier company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for last quarter of 2020. The revenue is expected to slump 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 1

Ticker Company EPS Forecast TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific $6.52 OTIS Otis Worldwide Corp $0.59 RYAAY Ryanair -$1.11 ON ON Semiconductor $0.28 AEIS Advanced Energy Industries $1.34 ITUB Itau Unibanco $0.10 CACC Credit Acceptance $7.22 WWD Woodward $0.68 NXPI NXP Semiconductors $2.11 RMBS Rambus $0.25 ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities $0.48 KRC Kilroy Realty $0.36 CRUS Cirrus Logic $1.86 OMCL Omnicell $0.80 KMPR Kemper $1.55 PCH Potlatch $1.37 KMT Kennametal $0.09 FN Fabrinet $1.04 IBTX Independent Bank $1.33 CBT Cabot $0.87 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals $2.55 BKRKY Bank Rakyat $0.17 BECN Beacon Roofing Supply $0.63 LBRDK Liberty Broadband Lbrdk $1.06 IX Orix $1.95 RBC Regal Beloit Corporation $1.57 MFG Mizuho Financial $0.08

Tuesday (February 2)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PFIZER, ALIBABA, AMAZON, ALPHABET

PFIZER: The world’s largest pharmaceutical giant is expected to report a profit of $0.52 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 5.4% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $0.55 per share.

The pharmaceutical company, which ranked 64th on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue, will report revenue of $12.85 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter. According to chief executive officer Albert Bourla, Pfizer is likely to post this year’s earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share.

“We lowered our 4Qe revenue by 5% from $11.6B to $11.0B and EPS by 6% from $0.40 to $0.38 to reflect lower doses delivered in 4Q. We lowered our 4Q COVID vaccine revenues from $683M to $150M (assuming $19.50/dose). Our prior model assumed 35M doses, which we lowered to 7.7M doses based upon CDC distribution allocations,” said David Risinger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Our 4Q projections are well below consensus, but we do not see 4Q results as a stock driver given all of the confounding factors. We are instead focused on management’s 2021 targets.”

ALIBABA: The largest online and mobile e-commerce company in the world is expected to earn $2.65 per share for the third quarter, according to equities analysts at Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer also set EPS estimates for FY2021 at $7.48 and FY2022 at $9.33.

The Chinese multinational technology company has surpassed consensus estimates with an average of about 25% in all four previous quarters.

“We expect healthy GMV growth of 16% to drive core of core revenue growth of 18% on better monetization, but slower adjusted EBITA growth of 11% due to continued investment in new initiatives. Stay Overweight on F2022e non-GAAP P/E of 19x; lower price target to $320,” said Gary Yu, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We forecast total revenue of Rmb216bn (+33.8% YoY, +39.3% QoQ), non-GAAP EBITA of Rmb61.5bn (+21.4% YoY, +49.2% QoQ) with margin at 28.5% and non-GAAP net profit of Rmb57.2bn (+17.7% YoY, +16.1% QoQ) with margin at 26.5%.”

AMAZON: The eCommerce leader for physical and digital merchandise is expected to report a profit of $7.16 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 10% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $6.47 per share.

The Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology giant will report revenue of $120.4 billion, up over 37% from the year-ago quarter. The company expects net sales between $112- $121 billion during the quarter.

“Amazon‘s high-margin businesses continue to allow Amazon to drive greater profitability while still continuing to invest (last-mile delivery, fulfilment, Prime Now, Fresh, Prime digital content, Alexa/Echo, India, AWS, etc),” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Amazon Prime membership growth drives recurring revenue and a positive mix shift. Cloud adoption hitting an inflection point. Advertising serves as a key area for both further growth potential and profitability flow-through.”

ALPHABET: The parent of Google and the world’s largest search engine, which dominates Internet search activity globally will post earnings of $15.68 per share for last quarter of 2020. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $44.09 billion, implying growth of 17.3% from the year-ago reported figure, according to ZACKS Research.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 2

Ticker Company EPS Forecast HOG Harley Davidson $0.21 WAT Waters $2.87 ST Sensata Technologies $0.78 HUBB Hubbell $1.76 LITE Lumentum Holdings Inc $1.89 AMG Affiliated Managers $3.68 HAE Haemonetics $0.65 MAN ManpowerGroup $1.14 GPK Graphic Packaging $0.27 ABG Asbury Automotive $4.11 ATHM Autohome $9.54 MDC MDC $1.73 PFE Pfizer $0.52 XOM Exxon Mobil $0.01 UPS United Parcel Service $2.14 BP BP $0.08 HCA HCA $3.57 RACE Ferrari $1.24 EMR Emerson Electric $0.68 ETN Eaton $1.21 COP ConocoPhillips -$0.25 IDXX Idexx Laboratories $1.39 SYY Sysco $0.34 MCK McKesson $4.14 MPC Marathon Petroleum -$1.27 SIRI Sirius XM $0.06 MPLX MPLX $0.63 CTLT Catalent $0.55 BR Broadridge Financial Solutions $0.71 ENTG Entegris $0.66 TECH Bio Techne $1.37 BEN Franklin Resources $0.72 LII Lennox International $2.65 MMP Magellan Midstream Partners $0.85 BABA Alibaba $20.59 SANM Sanmina $0.81 MTCH Match Group $0.50 DOX Amdocs $1.14 MANH Manhattan Associates $0.32 POWI Power Integrations $0.44 MKL Markel $9.04 TENB Tenable Holdings Inc $0.05 FEYE FireEye $0.10 EPAY Bottomline Technologies $0.28 ATGE Adtalem Global Education Inc $0.67 MRCY Mercury Systems $0.51 BRKS Brooks Automation USA $0.42 GL Globe Life Inc $1.72 APAM Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.02 AMGN Amgen $3.39 CB Chubb $2.82 EA Electronic Arts EA $2.94 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill $3.73 PKI PerkinElmer $2.95 STE Steris $1.52 AMCR Amcor PLC $0.17 FBHS Fortune Brands Home Security $1.16 ATO Atmos Energy $1.57 BCH Banco De Chile $0.31 AMZN Amazon $7.16 GOOG Alphabet $15.70 GOOGL Alphabet $15.68 SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial $0.19 ASEKY Aisin Seiki Co $1.19 SNE Sony $0.80 RCL Royal Caribbean Cruises -$5.04 TDG TransDigm $2.09 IT Gartner $0.82 QGEN Qiagen $0.66 NPSKY NSK ADR $0.19 JKHY Jack Henry Associates $0.88 IPHI Inphi $0.88 SWI Solarwinds $0.25 BDC Belden $0.75 ILMN Illumina $1.10 BP BP £0.01

Wednesday (February 3)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM: San Diego, California-based multinational corporation that creates an intellectual property, semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology is expected to report a profit of $2.10 in the fiscal first quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 110% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $0.99 per share.

The semiconductor company will report revenue of $80.3 billion, up over 60% from the year-ago quarter.

“We see an improvement in smartphone demand in 2021 after declining 5% in 2020 due to COVID-19. We also see 5G adding greater dollar content and supporting industry-wide handset volume growth. Qualcomm’s (QCOM) leadership in cellular technologies (3G/4G/5G) puts the company in a favourable position to maintain leading market share,” wrote Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“The potential elimination of a major competitor in the Chinese market, HiSilicon, should benefit QCOM as Huawei currently does not pay royalties. To the extent competitors that do pay royalties are able to pick up market share, that would be beneficial for QCOM.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 3

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ABBV AbbVie $2.85 LAD Lithia Motors $5.23 APTV Aptiv PLC $1.01 HUM Humana -$2.37 BIP Brookfield Infrastructure $0.10 HWM Howmet Aerospace Inc $0.17 GWW Grainger $3.84 SC Santander Consumer USA $1.10 BIIB Biogen $4.75 CHKP Check Point Software Technologies $2.11 LFUS Littelfuse $1.58 BSX Boston Scientific $0.31 DT Dynatrace Holdings $0.13 SPOT Spotify -$0.53 APO Apollo Global Management $0.50 INGR Ingredion $1.46 SMG Scotts Miracle-Gro -$0.77 CPRI Capri Holdings Ltd $0.97 MSGS Madison Square Garden Sports -$1.67 EVR Evercore Partners $1.93 EPD Enterprise Products Partners $0.50 SLAB Silicon Laboratories $0.74 ASH Ashland $0.69 MUSA Murphy USA $2.14 ALGT Allegiant Travel -$2.27 BSMX Santander Mexico Fincl Gp Sab Decv $0.14 CENTA Central Garden Pet -$0.01 RGLD Royal Gold Usa) $0.86 ALGN Align Technology $2.14 AXTA Axalta Coating Systems $0.43 THG Hanover $2.34 AFL Aflac $1.05 KLAC KLA-Tencor $3.18 MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities $0.59 GRUB GrubHub $0.07 AVB AvalonBay Communities $0.85 CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions $0.90 VVV Valvoline Inc $0.37 RYN Rayonier $0.05 QCOM Qualcomm $2.10 LNC Lincoln National $1.92 MET MetLife $1.52 CTVA Corteva Inc -$0.05 UHAL Amerco $0.12 QRVO Qorvo $2.66 MXL MaxLinear $0.36 ANGI Angie’s List -$0.02 HI Hillenbrand $0.73 CCMP Cabot Microelectronics $1.73 UGI UGI $1.13 KLIC Kulicke And Soffa Industries $0.71 AFG American Financial $2.13 IEX IDEX $1.31 FORM FormFactor $0.39 EBAY eBay $0.83 MITSY Mitsui & Company $7.96 LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals $0.99 RAMP Liveramp Holdings Inc $0.06 NVO Novo Nordisk A Fs $0.60 TMHC Taylor Morrison Home $0.82 AVY Avery Dennison $2.08 SAVE Spirit Airlines -$1.40 GSK Glaxosmithkline $0.62 IRBT Irobot $0.21 COTY Coty $0.09 PAG Penske Automotive $2.11 COHR Coherent $0.78 DTE DTE Energy $1.33 ENSG Ensign $0.79 FLO Flowers Foods $0.24 SKM Sk Telecom $0.22 IBA Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv $0.63 NEU NewMarket $5.60 BBD Banco Bradesco $0.11 PYPL PayPal $1.00 NMR Nomura $0.18 BSBR Banco Santander Brasil $0.17 SAN Banco Santander $0.06

Thursday (February 4)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast GPI Group 1 Automotive $5.94 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals $2.58 NYT New York Times $0.34 BCE BCE (USA) $0.59 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb $1.41 NJR New Jersey Resources $0.46 PM Philip Morris International $1.21 CMI Cummins $2.80 TPR Tapestry Inc $0.99 ARW Arrow Electronics $2.67 CMS CMS Energy Corporation $0.55 BAX Baxter International $0.75 YUM Yum Brands $1.01 CG Carlyle $0.44 CLX Clorox $1.77 AGCO AGCO $1.12 MPW Medical Properties $0.27 ABB ABB $0.18 JHG Janus Henderson Group PLC $0.73 CI Cigna $3.66 MMS Maximus $0.91 MRK Merck & Co $1.38 WEC Wisconsin Energy $0.73 XYL Xylem $0.68 TW Towers Watson $0.33 PENN Penn National Gaming $0.26 HSY Hershey $1.43 PH Parker-Hannifin $2.60 ICE Intercontinental Exchange $1.08 BSAC Banco Santander Chile $0.34 RL Ralph Lauren $1.64 SNA Snap-On $2.94 DGX Quest Diagnostics $3.98 ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line $1.57 COR CoreSite Realty $0.45 WD Walker & Dunlop $1.47 TKR Timken $0.92 IP International Paper $0.81 AME Ametek $1.03 BLL Ball $0.78 PBH Prestige Brands $0.77 ABC AmerisourceBergen $1.94 APD Air Products & Chemicals $2.18 LEA Lear $3.43 LANC Lancaster Colony $1.48 PTON Peloton Interactive, Inc. $0.08 SU Suncor Energy USA -$0.17 SKX Skechers USA $0.32 MTD Mettler Toledo International $8.72 PCTY Paylocity $0.25 ARWR Arrowhead Research -$0.22 SNAP Snap -$0.07 FTV Fortive Corp $0.62 NWSA News Corp $0.09 DECK Deckers Outdoor $7.06 EXPO Exponent $0.28 FTNT Fortinet $0.97 ALL Allstate $3.83 MDU MDU Resources $0.54 SYNA Synaptics $2.13 TDC Teradata $0.25 FLT Fleetcor Technologies $2.82 NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences $0.59 POST Post $0.71 CSL Carlisle Companies $1.16 NOV National Oilwell Varco -$0.14 GILD Gilead Sciences $2.01 WERN Werner $0.78 ESS Essex Property $1.02 CPT Camden Property $0.35 MPWR Monolithic Power Systems $1.24 WWE World Wrestling Entertainment $0.29 LPLA LPL Financial $1.33 OFC Orate Office Properties $0.38 ZEN Zendesk $0.15 MTX Minerals Technologies $0.91 PFPT Proofpoint $0.42 MSI Motorola Solutions Msi $2.74 COLM Columbia Sportswear $1.24 ATVI Activision Blizzard $1.17 F Ford Motor -$0.08 UNM Unum $1.19 HIG Hartford Financial Services $1.33 PRU Prudential Financial $2.57 DXC DXC Technology Co $0.54 KB Kb Financial $1.50 CHT Chunghwa Telecom $0.36 MCHP Microchip Technology $1.58 NWS News $0.09 AIV Apartment $0.67 SSUMY Sumitomo ADR $0.26 DB Deutsche Bank -$0.03 OHI Omega Healthcare Investors $0.41 KWHIY Kawasaki Heavy Industries ADR -$0.18 PFSI Pennymac Financial Services $5.90 TRNO Terreno Realty $0.37 BCO Brinks $1.04 VSAT Viasat $0.02 YAMCY Yamaha DRC $0.47 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell £0.17 NRZ New Residential Investment $0.33 RICOY Ricoh Company -$0.06 WYNN Wynn Resorts -$2.29 ITOCY Itochu ADR $1.87 TOT Total $0.46 MYGN Myriad Genetics -$0.12 BDX Becton, Dickinson and Co. $3.07 ARNC Arconic Inc $0.32 TM Toyota Motor $3.65 RHHBY Roche Holding ADR $1.28 CDW CDW $1.53 ARRY Array Biopharma $0.05 HL Hecla Mining $0.02 TWOU 2U -$0.10 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -$1.88 DD DuPont $0.85 CARR Carrier Global Corp $0.37 OMVJF OMV $0.74 TPL Texas Pacific Land $4.54 AUOTY AU Optronics $0.27

Friday (February 5)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast HRC Hill-Rom $1.05 ADNT Adient PLC $0.87 TT Trane Technologies PLC $0.92 LAZ Lazard $0.97 SNY Sanofi $0.69 EL Estée Lauder $1.68 LIN Linde PLC $2.16 AON AON $2.46 ZBH ZIMMER BIOMET HDG. $2.07 ITW Illinois Tool Works $1.79 REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.23 CAH Cardinal Health $1.44 SPB Spectrum Brands $0.75 BERY Berry Plastics $0.94 HMC Honda Motor $0.75 NFG National Fuel Gas $0.99 CHBAY Chiba Bank ADR $0.77 SOMLY Secom ADR $0.26 ASX Advanced Semiconductor Engineering $0.12 BNPQY BNP Paribas ADR $0.55 FE FirstEnergy $0.50

