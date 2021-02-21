Earnings to Watch Next Week: Palo Alto Networks, Home Depot, Nvidia and Salesforce in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 22

Monday (February 22)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PALO ALTO NETWORKS

The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity company is expected to report a profit of $1.43 per share in the fiscal second quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 20% from $1.19 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The global cybersecurity leader would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 20% to $985.681 million.

“A rapidly growing Next-Gen Security platform plus a stable core network security business remains the equation for durable 20%+ billings growth heading into the FQ2 print. More clarity into the dual growth engines should drive further multiple expansion, with our SoTP valuation yielding a $515 price target,” noted Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Palo Alto Networks offers a disruptive platform, well-positioned to address the evolving threat landscape. We believe Palo Alto Networks will continue to differentiate itself from its peers as it proves out a broader TAM around a NextGen Security Platform (and executing to that opportunity). With the strong billings base and the continued drive towards higher operating margins, we remain confident in the durability of our FCF estimates. Currently trading at 22x CY22e FCF vs. our model which looks for 18% FCF CAGR from CY21-26e and terminal 23x CY26e FCF, we continue to see attractive risk/reward in PANW shares.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 22

Ticker Company EPS Forecast DPH Dechra Pharma £32.57 BNZL Bunzl £71.65 DISCB Discovery Communications Discb $0.72 DISCA Discovery Communications $0.71 GHC Graham $8.87 DISCK Discovery Communications Disck $0.72 KBR KBR $0.49 DORM Dorman Products $0.92 KFY Korn Ferry International $0.51 CTB Cooper Tire Rubber $0.92 THRM Gentherm $0.65 DISH Dish Network $0.78 BZLFY Bunzl plc $0.13 CDNS Cadence Design Systems $0.74 PANW Palo Alto Networks $1.43 SBAC SBA Communications $0.52 RSG Republic Services $0.81 WMB Williams Companies $0.30 O Realty Ome $0.35 SID Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $0.11 OKE ONEOK $0.74 IR Ingersoll Rand $0.45 EXR Extra Space Storage $0.91 TREX Trex $0.36 FIVN Five9 $0.23 NDSN Nordson $1.06 FANG Diamondback Energy $0.82 LSI LIFE STORAGE $0.54 XEC Cimarex Energy $0.68 AL Air Lease $0.75 PSB PS Business Parks $0.80 SBRA Sabra Health Care Reit $0.18 CNNE Cannae -$0.09 NHI National Health Investors $1.01 AWR American States Water $0.47 BCC Boise Cascade $0.99 HTA Healthcare Of America $0.11 RIG Transocean -$0.18 MRO Marathon Oil -$0.20 CVI CVR Energy -$0.72 GDOT Green Dot $0.18 WRI Weingarten Realty Investors $0.10 ACC American Campus Communities $0.09 OXY Occidental Petroleum -$0.58 ICAD Icade €2.33 PPERY PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK $0.09 MGEE Mge Energy $0.51 CCU Compania Cervecerias Unidas $238.63 TPL Texas Pacific Land $4.66 SHCAY Sharp ADR $0.08 BKRKY Bank Rakyat $0.13 PKX Posco $1.52 WF Woori Bank $0.75 GPFOY Financiero Inbursa ADR $0.13 OSH Oak Street Health -$0.25 YALA Yalla $0.12 KHOLY Koc Holdings AS $0.20 DM Dominion Midstream Partners -$0.06 AU Anglogold Ashanti $1.85 CRI Carters $2.74 AVST Avast Holdings £0.12

Tuesday (February 23)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: HOME DEPOT

The U.S. largest home improvement retailer is expected to report a profit of $2.61 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 14% from $2.28 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of 3.60%.

The Cobb County, Georgia-based company’s revenue would surge more than 18% to $30.45 billion.

“Home Depot has witnessed continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as customers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been gaining from the high-demand environment, driven by investments in its business. This coupled with broad-based strength across stores and geographies has been boosting comparable sales (comps) performance,” noted analysts at Zacks Equity Research.

“Amid the pandemic, customers have been blending the physical and digital elements of the shopping experience more than ever before making the company’s interconnected One Home Depot strategy the most relevant. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic in the past six months. Additionally, it has been benefiting from enhanced delivery and fulfilment options to provide a robust interconnected experience. Gains from these efforts are likely to have aided the company’s sales and earnings performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 23

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UTG Unite Group £45.10 HSBA HSBC Holdings £0.01 CROX Crocs $0.82 ARNC Arconic Inc $0.35 CBRL Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $0.75 WLK Westlake Chemical $0.74 MDT Medtronic $1.15 SPR Spirit AeroSystems -$0.83 FE FirstEnergy $0.47 BCO Brinks $0.98 HD Home Depot $2.61 BNS Scotiabank $1.24 BMO Bank Of Montreal USA $1.69 CBRE CBRE Group Inc $0.94 LDOS Leidos $1.61 BLD TopBuild Corp $1.95 NXST Nexstar Broadcasting $6.99 TRI Thomson Reuters USA $0.46 M Macy’s $0.05 AWI Armstrong World Industries $0.67 RLGY Realogy $0.57 ETRN Equitrans Midstream Corp $0.34 LGIH LGI Homes $4.05 SATS EchoStar -$0.03 GMAB Genmab A/S kr7.68 XNCR Xencor -$0.38 ARNA Arena Pharmaceuticals -$1.84 EC Ecopetrol $0.22 HSBC HSBC $0.08 TX Ternium $1.02 COG Cabot Oil Gas $0.21 CBD Companhia Brasileira De Distrib $0.46 FLS Flowserve $0.53 PXD Pioneer Natural Resources $0.69 INFN Infinera $0.02 MTG MGIC Investment $0.40 XP XP Inc $1.05 SQ Square $0.24 INTU Intuit $0.99 CSGP CoStar $2.42 VRSK Verisk Analytics $1.30 PODD Insulet -$0.04 HEI Heico $0.48 MASI Masimo $0.85 EQH AXA Equitable Holdings Inc $1.21 CHE Chemed $5.13 TOL Toll Brothers $0.47 WES Western Gas Partners $0.59 HALO Halozyme Therapeutics $0.53 INSP Inspire Medical Systems Inc -$0.46 JAZZ Jazz Pharmaceuticals $4.24 Y Alleghany $5.04 RRC Range Resources $0.05 EPRT Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc $0.16 MTDR Matador Resources $0.12 CHX ChampionX Corp $0.04 MATX Matson $1.36 APLE Apple Hospitality -$0.14 ATRC AtriCure -$0.28 PEB Pebblebrook Hotel -$0.90 DAR Darling Ingredients $0.42 MRTX Mirati Therapeutics -$2.28 ALLK Allakos -$0.85 JBGS JBG SMITH Properties $0.29 IHG Intercontinental Hotels $0.94 VERX Vertex Inc. Cl A $0.07 JYSK Jyske Bank kr8.46 VIV Telefonica Brasil $0.15 CXO Concho Resources $1.18 MNTA Momenta Pharmaceuticals -$0.50 IHG Intercontinental £0.97 VJBA Vestjysk Bank kr0.08 FMS Fresenius Medical Care $0.74

Wednesday (February 24)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NVIDIA

The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company is expected to report a profit of $2.80 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 48% from $1.89 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The company, which designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market, forecasts revenue of $4.8 billion.

“NVIDIA‘s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from growth across all of its business segments except the Automotive and Professional Visualization units. NVIDIA is also anticipated to have benefited from strength in its data-centre business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave. Increase in Hyperscale demand and growing adoption in the inference market are likely to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter,” noted analysts at Zacks Equity Research.

“Additionally, the pandemic-induced remote-working wave is likely to have bolstered sales of graphic chips utilized in desktops and laptops. This, in turn, is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance. Nonetheless, disruptions in retail channel sales due to lockdown and social-distancing measures implemented by governments across the world to contain the spread of coronavirus might have partially offset the benefit of solid demand for the remote-working and online-learning hardware infrastructure.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 24

Ticker Company EPS Forecast RY Royal Bank Of Canada $1.78 TCP TC Pipelines $0.99 RGEN Repligen $0.31 ENBL Enable Midstream Partners $0.11 LOW Lowe’s Companies $1.20 LIVN LivaNova PLC $0.66 HZNP Horizon Pharma $1.05 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals $0.26 CLH Clean Harbors $0.39 VER VEREIT $0.19 IRM Iron Mountain $0.31 WEX WEX $1.46 AVA Avista $0.79 SBGI Sinclair $5.07 ITRI Itron $0.34 SIX Swiss Exchange -$0.89 WYND Wyndham Destinations Inc $0.49 PNW Pinnacle West Capital $0.04 VRT Veritas Pharma $0.33 HFC HollyFrontier -$0.71 ODP Office Depot $0.95 TJX TJX Companies $0.61 OSTK Overstock $0.17 EXC Exelon $0.69 ETR Entergy $0.67 TRN Trinity Industries $0.15 IBP Installed Building Products $1.23 EV Eaton Vance $0.89 UTHR United Therapeutics $2.95 ORA Ormat Technologies $0.37 WTRG Essential Utilities Inc $0.45 VAC Marriottacations Worldwide $0.03 SJI South Jersey Industries $0.54 STN Stantec USA $0.33 STAA STAAR Surgical $0.08 ACAD Acadia Pharmaceuticals -$0.47 PDCE PDC Energy $0.85 APA Apache -$0.10 ANSS Ansys $2.54 PSA Public Storage $1.93 KW Kennedy Wilson $0.07 EPR EPR Properties -$0.32 UNVR Univar Solutions Inc $0.24 DDD 3D Systems $0.09 ADPT Adeptus Health -$0.29 RVLV Revolve $0.11 LB L Brands $2.90 GEF Greif $0.54 FTI FMC Technologies $0.15 ESI Itt Educational Services $0.28 MMSI Merit Medical Systems $0.43 NOVA Nova Mentis Life Science Corp -$0.36 CHDN Churchill Downs -$0.39 AGI Alamos Gold $0.13 CW Curtiss-Wright $2.33 RCII Rent-A-Center $1.00 DOOR Masonite International $1.14 RDN Radian $0.63 FNF Fidelity National Financial $1.32 AMED Amedisys $1.46 AWK American Water Works $0.80 NVDA Nvidia $2.80 NTAP NetApp $1.01 PTVE Pactiv Evergreen $0.25 UFPI Universal Forest Products $0.71 TNDM Tandem Diabetes Care $0.12 BKNG Booking Holdings Inc -$3.85 GBT BMTC Group -$0.95 PAC Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $0.67 CIB Bancolombia $0.17 PBR Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras $0.15 GGB Gerdau $0.07 ASR Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste $14.83 UGP Ultrapar Participacoes $0.05 TS Tenaris $0.00 LYG Lloyds Banking $0.02 DY Dycom Industries $0.05 WB Weibo $0.72 SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics -$1.99 SSYS Stratasys -$0.10 KOF Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv $0.60 MIDD Middleby $1.40 CLGX CoreLogic $1.06

Thursday (February 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SALESFORCE.COM

The San Francisco, California-based global cloud computing company is expected to report a profit of $0.75 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 14% from $0.66 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The company, which develops CRM solutions and provides business software on a subscription basis, would post revenue growth of 17% to nearly $5.7 billion.

“While Salesforce remains one of our best secularly positioned names given enterprise IT spend prioritized towards digital transformation, we see current valuation reflective of long-term share gains and achieving management’s target for $50 billion revenue in CY25,” said Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“At CRM‘s current scale and market cap, an increasing focus on FCF and earnings is necessary for further price appreciation, in our view. However, the recent large ($27 billion) and dilutive acquisition of Slack makes margin expansion in the near to medium term less likely. We look for greater clarity and confidence into revenue growth and margin framework at CRM in order to get more constructive.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 25

Ticker Company EPS Forecast AMRN Amarin -$0.02 SHEN Shenandoah Telecommunications $0.85 NTLA Intellia Therapeutics Inc -$0.61 ITCI Intra Cellular Therapies -$0.86 SHOO Steven Madden $0.21 PLUG Plug Power -$0.07 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals -$1.31 DPZ Dominos Pizza $3.88 INSM Insmed -$0.67 MRNA Moderna Inc -$0.34 PCG PG&E $0.21 EME EMCOR $1.44 NLSN Nielsen $0.46 NRG NRG Energy $0.45 BCRX BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -$0.24 TREE LendingTree -$1.00 AES AES $0.43 DCI Donaldson $0.51 TD Toronto-Dominion Bank $1.16 WWW Wolverine World Wide $0.17 AMT American Tower $1.25 CCOI Cogent Communications $0.21 OGE OGE Energy $0.29 SRE Sempra Energy $1.58 SJM J.M. Smucker $2.17 SAFM Sanderson Farms -$0.66 ROCK Gibraltar Industries $0.63 CWT California Water Service $0.26 W Wayfair Inc. $0.82 SEAS SeaWorld Entertainment -$0.71 CNP CenterPoint Energy $0.19 PZZA Papa John’s International $0.48 STWD Starwood Property $0.49 EVOP EVO Payments Inc $0.21 DOC Physicians Realty $0.08 CLNY Colony Financial -$0.58 LI Li Auto -$0.24 NTES NetEase $2.82 PLAN Progressive Planet -$0.10 CLF Cliffs Natural Resources $0.20 EXLS ExlService $1.07 KDP Keurig Dr Pepper $0.40 PWR Quanta Services $1.00 FSS Federal Signal $0.41 FCN FTI Consulting $1.17 GIL Gildan Activewear USA $0.21 CWH Camping World Holdings $0.18 PCRX Pacira $0.81 NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line -$2.17 TFX Teleflex $3.05 FLIR FLIR Systems $0.62 VIPS Vipshop $3.13 IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics -$0.44 IRTC iRhythm Tech -$0.29 MNST Monster Beverage $0.55 REGI Renewable Energy $0.68 XLRN Acceleron Pharma -$0.59 AAON AAON $0.29 DRNA Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -$0.08 PVG Pretium Resources $0.25 LPSN LivePerson $0.01 SWI Solarwinds $0.25 EIX Edison International $1.20 VGR Vector $0.18 BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical -$0.17 EOG EOG Resources $0.37 RKT Rocket Cos. Inc. $0.88 VICR Vicor $0.19 SFM Sprouts Farmers Market $0.39 ETSY ETSY Inc $0.57 PTCT PTC Therapeutics -$0.92 SEM Select Medical $0.36 EGO Eldorado Gold USA $0.33 SWN Southwestern Energy $0.14 ACHC Acadia Healthcare $0.68 UHS Universal Health Services $2.79 MTZ MasTec $1.67 ERIE Erie Indemnity $1.09 BVN Compania De Minas Buenaventura $0.22 FTCH Farfetch -$0.13 WDAY Workday $0.55 VMW VMware $2.05 HPQ HP $0.66 CRM Salesforce.com $0.75 MED Medifast $2.38 OUT Outfront Media -$0.04 PRAH PRA Health Sciences Inc $1.47 LHCG LHC $1.39 RLJ RLJ Lodging -$0.64 STOR STORE Capital Corp $0.21 ICUI ICU Medical $1.51 CUBE CubeSmart $0.20 ENDP Endo International Ordinary Shares $0.46 LYV Live Nation Entertainment -$2.25 ALTR ALTAIR ENGINEERING $0.00 AMH American Homes 4 Rent $0.06 CABO Cable One Inc $11.60 ADT ADT $0.30 RUN Sunrun Inc $0.07 CZR Caesars Entertainment -$1.94 HHC Howard Hughes -$0.70 PK Park Hotels & Resorts Inc -$0.90 FOXF Fox Factory $0.78 ADSK Autodesk $1.07 CWK Cushman & Wakefield plc $0.35 FSLR First Solar $1.25 NUVA NuVasive $0.56 ENV Envestnet $0.65 INT World Fuel Services $0.23 FIX Comfort Systems USA $0.84 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics -$0.67 BIG Big Lots $2.50 AY Atlantica Yield $0.16 PDCO Patterson Companies $0.51 KWR Quaker Chemical $1.52 AEBZY Anadolu Efes ADR $0.01 SWX Southwest Gas $1.57 AEP American Electric Power $0.78 ARRY Array Technologies Inc $0.05 ALXO Alx Oncology Holdings Inc. -$0.36 ACIW ACI Worldwide $0.49 VIST Vista Oil Gas -$0.08 BUD Anheuser-Busch $0.89 BAYRY Bayer AG PK $0.38 CM Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce USA $2.19 SRCL Stericycle $0.63 BBY Best Buy $3.45 ABEV Ambev $0.05 NNI Nelnet $5.78 AGO Assured Guaranty $0.57 BRFS BRF $0.08 TEF Telefonica $0.23 VALE Vale $0.91 NGLOY Anglo American ADR $0.62

Friday (February 26)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CNK Cinemark -$1.46 IEP Icahn Enterprises -$0.47 EVRG Evergy Inc $0.22 LSXMK Liberty Media SiriusXM C $0.15 PNM PNM Resources $0.15 AMCX AMC Networks $0.49 VST Victory Square Tech $0.64 BLDR Builders Firstsource $0.90 FL Foot Locker $1.29 FLR Fluor New $0.22 RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties -$1.90 STRA Strayer Education $1.48 LAMR Lamar Advertising $0.78 MGLN Magellan Health -$0.30 GRFS Grifolsbarcelona $0.22 PEG Public Service $0.65

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

