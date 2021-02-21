Earnings to Watch Next Week: Palo Alto Networks, Home Depot, Nvidia and Salesforce in Focus
FXEmpire.com -
- Monday (February 22)
- Tuesday (February 23)
- Wednesday (February 24)
- Thursday (February 25)
- Friday (February 26)
Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 22
Monday (February 22)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PALO ALTO NETWORKS
The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity company is expected to report a profit of $1.43 per share in the fiscal second quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 20% from $1.19 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The global cybersecurity leader would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 20% to $985.681 million.
“A rapidly growing Next-Gen Security platform plus a stable core network security business remains the equation for durable 20%+ billings growth heading into the FQ2 print. More clarity into the dual growth engines should drive further multiple expansion, with our SoTP valuation yielding a $515 price target,” noted Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Palo Alto Networks offers a disruptive platform, well-positioned to address the evolving threat landscape. We believe Palo Alto Networks will continue to differentiate itself from its peers as it proves out a broader TAM around a NextGen Security Platform (and executing to that opportunity). With the strong billings base and the continued drive towards higher operating margins, we remain confident in the durability of our FCF estimates. Currently trading at 22x CY22e FCF vs. our model which looks for 18% FCF CAGR from CY21-26e and terminal 23x CY26e FCF, we continue to see attractive risk/reward in PANW shares.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 22
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|DPH
|Dechra Pharma
|£32.57
|BNZL
|Bunzl
|£71.65
|DISCB
|Discovery Communications Discb
|$0.72
|DISCA
|Discovery Communications
|$0.71
|GHC
|Graham
|$8.87
|DISCK
|Discovery Communications Disck
|$0.72
|KBR
|KBR
|$0.49
|DORM
|Dorman Products
|$0.92
|KFY
|Korn Ferry International
|$0.51
|CTB
|Cooper Tire Rubber
|$0.92
|THRM
|Gentherm
|$0.65
|DISH
|Dish Network
|$0.78
|BZLFY
|Bunzl plc
|$0.13
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems
|$0.74
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks
|$1.43
|SBAC
|SBA Communications
|$0.52
|RSG
|Republic Services
|$0.81
|WMB
|Williams Companies
|$0.30
|O
|Realty Ome
|$0.35
|SID
|Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
|$0.11
|OKE
|ONEOK
|$0.74
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand
|$0.45
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage
|$0.91
|TREX
|Trex
|$0.36
|FIVN
|Five9
|$0.23
|NDSN
|Nordson
|$1.06
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy
|$0.82
|LSI
|LIFE STORAGE
|$0.54
|XEC
|Cimarex Energy
|$0.68
|AL
|Air Lease
|$0.75
|PSB
|PS Business Parks
|$0.80
|SBRA
|Sabra Health Care Reit
|$0.18
|CNNE
|Cannae
|-$0.09
|NHI
|National Health Investors
|$1.01
|AWR
|American States Water
|$0.47
|BCC
|Boise Cascade
|$0.99
|HTA
|Healthcare Of America
|$0.11
|RIG
|Transocean
|-$0.18
|MRO
|Marathon Oil
|-$0.20
|CVI
|CVR Energy
|-$0.72
|GDOT
|Green Dot
|$0.18
|WRI
|Weingarten Realty Investors
|$0.10
|ACC
|American Campus Communities
|$0.09
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum
|-$0.58
|ICAD
|Icade
|€2.33
|PPERY
|PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK
|$0.09
|MGEE
|Mge Energy
|$0.51
|CCU
|Compania Cervecerias Unidas
|$238.63
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land
|$4.66
|SHCAY
|Sharp ADR
|$0.08
|BKRKY
|Bank Rakyat
|$0.13
|PKX
|Posco
|$1.52
|WF
|Woori Bank
|$0.75
|GPFOY
|Financiero Inbursa ADR
|$0.13
|OSH
|Oak Street Health
|-$0.25
|YALA
|Yalla
|$0.12
|KHOLY
|Koc Holdings AS
|$0.20
|DM
|Dominion Midstream Partners
|-$0.06
|AU
|Anglogold Ashanti
|$1.85
|CRI
|Carters
|$2.74
|AVST
|Avast Holdings
|£0.12
Tuesday (February 23)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: HOME DEPOT
The U.S. largest home improvement retailer is expected to report a profit of $2.61 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 14% from $2.28 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of 3.60%.
The Cobb County, Georgia-based company’s revenue would surge more than 18% to $30.45 billion.
“Home Depot has witnessed continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as customers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been gaining from the high-demand environment, driven by investments in its business. This coupled with broad-based strength across stores and geographies has been boosting comparable sales (comps) performance,” noted analysts at Zacks Equity Research.
“Amid the pandemic, customers have been blending the physical and digital elements of the shopping experience more than ever before making the company’s interconnected One Home Depot strategy the most relevant. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic in the past six months. Additionally, it has been benefiting from enhanced delivery and fulfilment options to provide a robust interconnected experience. Gains from these efforts are likely to have aided the company’s sales and earnings performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 23
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|UTG
|Unite Group
|£45.10
|HSBA
|HSBC Holdings
|£0.01
|CROX
|Crocs
|$0.82
|ARNC
|Arconic Inc
|$0.35
|CBRL
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
|$0.75
|WLK
|Westlake Chemical
|$0.74
|MDT
|Medtronic
|$1.15
|SPR
|Spirit AeroSystems
|-$0.83
|FE
|FirstEnergy
|$0.47
|BCO
|Brinks
|$0.98
|HD
|Home Depot
|$2.61
|BNS
|Scotiabank
|$1.24
|BMO
|Bank Of Montreal USA
|$1.69
|CBRE
|CBRE Group Inc
|$0.94
|LDOS
|Leidos
|$1.61
|BLD
|TopBuild Corp
|$1.95
|NXST
|Nexstar Broadcasting
|$6.99
|TRI
|Thomson Reuters USA
|$0.46
|M
|Macy’s
|$0.05
|AWI
|Armstrong World Industries
|$0.67
|RLGY
|Realogy
|$0.57
|ETRN
|Equitrans Midstream Corp
|$0.34
|LGIH
|LGI Homes
|$4.05
|SATS
|EchoStar
|-$0.03
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S
|kr7.68
|XNCR
|Xencor
|-$0.38
|ARNA
|Arena Pharmaceuticals
|-$1.84
|EC
|Ecopetrol
|$0.22
|HSBC
|HSBC
|$0.08
|TX
|Ternium
|$1.02
|COG
|Cabot Oil Gas
|$0.21
|CBD
|Companhia Brasileira De Distrib
|$0.46
|FLS
|Flowserve
|$0.53
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|$0.69
|INFN
|Infinera
|$0.02
|MTG
|MGIC Investment
|$0.40
|XP
|XP Inc
|$1.05
|SQ
|Square
|$0.24
|INTU
|Intuit
|$0.99
|CSGP
|CoStar
|$2.42
|VRSK
|Verisk Analytics
|$1.30
|PODD
|Insulet
|-$0.04
|HEI
|Heico
|$0.48
|MASI
|Masimo
|$0.85
|EQH
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc
|$1.21
|CHE
|Chemed
|$5.13
|TOL
|Toll Brothers
|$0.47
|WES
|Western Gas Partners
|$0.59
|HALO
|Halozyme Therapeutics
|$0.53
|INSP
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc
|-$0.46
|JAZZ
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|$4.24
|Y
|Alleghany
|$5.04
|RRC
|Range Resources
|$0.05
|EPRT
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
|$0.16
|MTDR
|Matador Resources
|$0.12
|CHX
|ChampionX Corp
|$0.04
|MATX
|Matson
|$1.36
|APLE
|Apple Hospitality
|-$0.14
|ATRC
|AtriCure
|-$0.28
|PEB
|Pebblebrook Hotel
|-$0.90
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients
|$0.42
|MRTX
|Mirati Therapeutics
|-$2.28
|ALLK
|Allakos
|-$0.85
|JBGS
|JBG SMITH Properties
|$0.29
|IHG
|Intercontinental Hotels
|$0.94
|VERX
|Vertex Inc. Cl A
|$0.07
|JYSK
|Jyske Bank
|kr8.46
|VIV
|Telefonica Brasil
|$0.15
|CXO
|Concho Resources
|$1.18
|MNTA
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.50
|IHG
|Intercontinental
|£0.97
|VJBA
|Vestjysk Bank
|kr0.08
|FMS
|Fresenius Medical Care
|$0.74
Wednesday (February 24)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NVIDIA
The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company is expected to report a profit of $2.80 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 48% from $1.89 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The company, which designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market, forecasts revenue of $4.8 billion.
“NVIDIA‘s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from growth across all of its business segments except the Automotive and Professional Visualization units. NVIDIA is also anticipated to have benefited from strength in its data-centre business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave. Increase in Hyperscale demand and growing adoption in the inference market are likely to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter,” noted analysts at Zacks Equity Research.
“Additionally, the pandemic-induced remote-working wave is likely to have bolstered sales of graphic chips utilized in desktops and laptops. This, in turn, is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance. Nonetheless, disruptions in retail channel sales due to lockdown and social-distancing measures implemented by governments across the world to contain the spread of coronavirus might have partially offset the benefit of solid demand for the remote-working and online-learning hardware infrastructure.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 24
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|RY
|Royal Bank Of Canada
|$1.78
|TCP
|TC Pipelines
|$0.99
|RGEN
|Repligen
|$0.31
|ENBL
|Enable Midstream Partners
|$0.11
|LOW
|Lowe’s Companies
|$1.20
|LIVN
|LivaNova PLC
|$0.66
|HZNP
|Horizon Pharma
|$1.05
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|$0.26
|CLH
|Clean Harbors
|$0.39
|VER
|VEREIT
|$0.19
|IRM
|Iron Mountain
|$0.31
|WEX
|WEX
|$1.46
|AVA
|Avista
|$0.79
|SBGI
|Sinclair
|$5.07
|ITRI
|Itron
|$0.34
|SIX
|Swiss Exchange
|-$0.89
|WYND
|Wyndham Destinations Inc
|$0.49
|PNW
|Pinnacle West Capital
|$0.04
|VRT
|Veritas Pharma
|$0.33
|HFC
|HollyFrontier
|-$0.71
|ODP
|Office Depot
|$0.95
|TJX
|TJX Companies
|$0.61
|OSTK
|Overstock
|$0.17
|EXC
|Exelon
|$0.69
|ETR
|Entergy
|$0.67
|TRN
|Trinity Industries
|$0.15
|IBP
|Installed Building Products
|$1.23
|EV
|Eaton Vance
|$0.89
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics
|$2.95
|ORA
|Ormat Technologies
|$0.37
|WTRG
|Essential Utilities Inc
|$0.45
|VAC
|Marriottacations Worldwide
|$0.03
|SJI
|South Jersey Industries
|$0.54
|STN
|Stantec USA
|$0.33
|STAA
|STAAR Surgical
|$0.08
|ACAD
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.47
|PDCE
|PDC Energy
|$0.85
|APA
|Apache
|-$0.10
|ANSS
|Ansys
|$2.54
|PSA
|Public Storage
|$1.93
|KW
|Kennedy Wilson
|$0.07
|EPR
|EPR Properties
|-$0.32
|UNVR
|Univar Solutions Inc
|$0.24
|DDD
|3D Systems
|$0.09
|ADPT
|Adeptus Health
|-$0.29
|RVLV
|Revolve
|$0.11
|LB
|L Brands
|$2.90
|GEF
|Greif
|$0.54
|FTI
|FMC Technologies
|$0.15
|ESI
|Itt Educational Services
|$0.28
|MMSI
|Merit Medical Systems
|$0.43
|NOVA
|Nova Mentis Life Science Corp
|-$0.36
|CHDN
|Churchill Downs
|-$0.39
|AGI
|Alamos Gold
|$0.13
|CW
|Curtiss-Wright
|$2.33
|RCII
|Rent-A-Center
|$1.00
|DOOR
|Masonite International
|$1.14
|RDN
|Radian
|$0.63
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial
|$1.32
|AMED
|Amedisys
|$1.46
|AWK
|American Water Works
|$0.80
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$2.80
|NTAP
|NetApp
|$1.01
|PTVE
|Pactiv Evergreen
|$0.25
|UFPI
|Universal Forest Products
|$0.71
|TNDM
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|$0.12
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc
|-$3.85
|GBT
|BMTC Group
|-$0.95
|PAC
|Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico
|$0.67
|CIB
|Bancolombia
|$0.17
|PBR
|Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras
|$0.15
|GGB
|Gerdau
|$0.07
|ASR
|Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste
|$14.83
|UGP
|Ultrapar Participacoes
|$0.05
|TS
|Tenaris
|$0.00
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking
|$0.02
|DY
|Dycom Industries
|$0.05
|WB
|$0.72
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-$1.99
|SSYS
|Stratasys
|-$0.10
|KOF
|Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv
|$0.60
|MIDD
|Middleby
|$1.40
|CLGX
|CoreLogic
|$1.06
Thursday (February 25)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SALESFORCE.COM
The San Francisco, California-based global cloud computing company is expected to report a profit of $0.75 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 14% from $0.66 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The company, which develops CRM solutions and provides business software on a subscription basis, would post revenue growth of 17% to nearly $5.7 billion.
“While Salesforce remains one of our best secularly positioned names given enterprise IT spend prioritized towards digital transformation, we see current valuation reflective of long-term share gains and achieving management’s target for $50 billion revenue in CY25,” said Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“At CRM‘s current scale and market cap, an increasing focus on FCF and earnings is necessary for further price appreciation, in our view. However, the recent large ($27 billion) and dilutive acquisition of Slack makes margin expansion in the near to medium term less likely. We look for greater clarity and confidence into revenue growth and margin framework at CRM in order to get more constructive.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE FEBRUARY 25
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|AMRN
|Amarin
|-$0.02
|SHEN
|Shenandoah Telecommunications
|$0.85
|NTLA
|Intellia Therapeutics Inc
|-$0.61
|ITCI
|Intra Cellular Therapies
|-$0.86
|SHOO
|Steven Madden
|$0.21
|PLUG
|Plug Power
|-$0.07
|AGIO
|Agios Pharmaceuticals
|-$1.31
|DPZ
|Dominos Pizza
|$3.88
|INSM
|Insmed
|-$0.67
|MRNA
|Moderna Inc
|-$0.34
|PCG
|PG&E
|$0.21
|EME
|EMCOR
|$1.44
|NLSN
|Nielsen
|$0.46
|NRG
|NRG Energy
|$0.45
|BCRX
|BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.24
|TREE
|LendingTree
|-$1.00
|AES
|AES
|$0.43
|DCI
|Donaldson
|$0.51
|TD
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|$1.16
|WWW
|Wolverine World Wide
|$0.17
|AMT
|American Tower
|$1.25
|CCOI
|Cogent Communications
|$0.21
|OGE
|OGE Energy
|$0.29
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|$1.58
|SJM
|J.M. Smucker
|$2.17
|SAFM
|Sanderson Farms
|-$0.66
|ROCK
|Gibraltar Industries
|$0.63
|CWT
|California Water Service
|$0.26
|W
|Wayfair Inc.
|$0.82
|SEAS
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|-$0.71
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy
|$0.19
|PZZA
|Papa John’s International
|$0.48
|STWD
|Starwood Property
|$0.49
|EVOP
|EVO Payments Inc
|$0.21
|DOC
|Physicians Realty
|$0.08
|CLNY
|Colony Financial
|-$0.58
|LI
|Li Auto
|-$0.24
|NTES
|NetEase
|$2.82
|PLAN
|Progressive Planet
|-$0.10
|CLF
|Cliffs Natural Resources
|$0.20
|EXLS
|ExlService
|$1.07
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper
|$0.40
|PWR
|Quanta Services
|$1.00
|FSS
|Federal Signal
|$0.41
|FCN
|FTI Consulting
|$1.17
|GIL
|Gildan Activewear USA
|$0.21
|CWH
|Camping World Holdings
|$0.18
|PCRX
|Pacira
|$0.81
|NCLH
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|-$2.17
|TFX
|Teleflex
|$3.05
|FLIR
|FLIR Systems
|$0.62
|VIPS
|Vipshop
|$3.13
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|-$0.44
|IRTC
|iRhythm Tech
|-$0.29
|MNST
|Monster Beverage
|$0.55
|REGI
|Renewable Energy
|$0.68
|XLRN
|Acceleron Pharma
|-$0.59
|AAON
|AAON
|$0.29
|DRNA
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.08
|PVG
|Pretium Resources
|$0.25
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|$0.01
|SWI
|Solarwinds
|$0.25
|EIX
|Edison International
|$1.20
|VGR
|Vector
|$0.18
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|-$0.17
|EOG
|EOG Resources
|$0.37
|RKT
|Rocket Cos. Inc.
|$0.88
|VICR
|Vicor
|$0.19
|SFM
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|$0.39
|ETSY
|ETSY Inc
|$0.57
|PTCT
|PTC Therapeutics
|-$0.92
|SEM
|Select Medical
|$0.36
|EGO
|Eldorado Gold USA
|$0.33
|SWN
|Southwestern Energy
|$0.14
|ACHC
|Acadia Healthcare
|$0.68
|UHS
|Universal Health Services
|$2.79
|MTZ
|MasTec
|$1.67
|ERIE
|Erie Indemnity
|$1.09
|BVN
|Compania De Minas Buenaventura
|$0.22
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|-$0.13
|WDAY
|Workday
|$0.55
|VMW
|VMware
|$2.05
|HPQ
|HP
|$0.66
|CRM
|Salesforce.com
|$0.75
|MED
|Medifast
|$2.38
|OUT
|Outfront Media
|-$0.04
|PRAH
|PRA Health Sciences Inc
|$1.47
|LHCG
|LHC
|$1.39
|RLJ
|RLJ Lodging
|-$0.64
|STOR
|STORE Capital Corp
|$0.21
|ICUI
|ICU Medical
|$1.51
|CUBE
|CubeSmart
|$0.20
|ENDP
|Endo International Ordinary Shares
|$0.46
|LYV
|Live Nation Entertainment
|-$2.25
|ALTR
|ALTAIR ENGINEERING
|$0.00
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent
|$0.06
|CABO
|Cable One Inc
|$11.60
|ADT
|ADT
|$0.30
|RUN
|Sunrun Inc
|$0.07
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment
|-$1.94
|HHC
|Howard Hughes
|-$0.70
|PK
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
|-$0.90
|FOXF
|Fox Factory
|$0.78
|ADSK
|Autodesk
|$1.07
|CWK
|Cushman & Wakefield plc
|$0.35
|FSLR
|First Solar
|$1.25
|NUVA
|NuVasive
|$0.56
|ENV
|Envestnet
|$0.65
|INT
|World Fuel Services
|$0.23
|FIX
|Comfort Systems USA
|$0.84
|NKTR
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-$0.67
|BIG
|Big Lots
|$2.50
|AY
|Atlantica Yield
|$0.16
|PDCO
|Patterson Companies
|$0.51
|KWR
|Quaker Chemical
|$1.52
|AEBZY
|Anadolu Efes ADR
|$0.01
|SWX
|Southwest Gas
|$1.57
|AEP
|American Electric Power
|$0.78
|ARRY
|Array Technologies Inc
|$0.05
|ALXO
|Alx Oncology Holdings Inc.
|-$0.36
|ACIW
|ACI Worldwide
|$0.49
|VIST
|Vista Oil Gas
|-$0.08
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch
|$0.89
|BAYRY
|Bayer AG PK
|$0.38
|CM
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce USA
|$2.19
|SRCL
|Stericycle
|$0.63
|BBY
|Best Buy
|$3.45
|ABEV
|Ambev
|$0.05
|NNI
|Nelnet
|$5.78
|AGO
|Assured Guaranty
|$0.57
|BRFS
|BRF
|$0.08
|TEF
|Telefonica
|$0.23
|VALE
|Vale
|$0.91
|NGLOY
|Anglo American ADR
|$0.62
Friday (February 26)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|CNK
|Cinemark
|-$1.46
|IEP
|Icahn Enterprises
|-$0.47
|EVRG
|Evergy Inc
|$0.22
|LSXMK
|Liberty Media SiriusXM C
|$0.15
|PNM
|PNM Resources
|$0.15
|AMCX
|AMC Networks
|$0.49
|VST
|Victory Square Tech
|$0.64
|BLDR
|Builders Firstsource
|$0.90
|FL
|Foot Locker
|$1.29
|FLR
|Fluor New
|$0.22
|RHP
|Ryman Hospitality Properties
|-$1.90
|STRA
|Strayer Education
|$1.48
|LAMR
|Lamar Advertising
|$0.78
|MGLN
|Magellan Health
|-$0.30
|GRFS
|Grifolsbarcelona
|$0.22
|PEG
|Public Service
|$0.65
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Economic Data Puts Germany and the EUR Back in the Spotlight
- Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – February 22nd, 2021
- U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for the 1st Time in 3-Weeks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.