Earnings to Watch Next Week: ON Semiconductor, Ferrari, General Motors and Moderna in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of May 3

Monday (May 3)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ON SEMICONDUCTOR

ON Semiconductor, a semiconductors supplier company, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.34 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240% from $0.10 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company’s revenue would grow over 14% to $1.4 billion.

“The company is the only one in our coverage to see weaker gross margins cycle to cycle. Notably, this is happening despite an improvement in end-market mix toward industrial and autos and away from consumer and computing, where ON has become more selective in recent quarters,” noted Craig Hettenbach, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We like the message from the new CEO of improving mix of the business but think this has already been reflected in meaningful multiple expansion in the stock. Another thing to consider is the potential for lost revenue as the company deemphasizes some products.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ENBL Enable Midstream Partners $0.17 EL Estée Lauder $1.28 WEC Wisconsin Energy $1.47 EPD Enterprise Products Partners $0.50 ON ON Semiconductor $0.34 ITRI Itron $0.40 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals $3.08 L Loews $0.95 CNA CNA Financial $0.95 EPRT Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc $0.29 VRNS Varonis Systems -$0.13 QGEN Qiagen $0.63 RMBS Rambus $0.28 WWD Woodward $0.82 REGI Renewable Energy $0.20 IRBT Irobot $0.06 SCI Service International $0.98 ITUB Itau Unibanco $0.12 FN Fabrinet $1.15 CAR Avis Budget -$2.38 JKHY Jack Henry Associates $0.86 O Realty Ome $0.85 BRX Brixmor Property $0.40 UE Urban Edge Properties $0.22 AWK American Water Works $0.73 NSP Insperity $1.56 APO Apollo Global Management $0.59 RBC Regal Beloit Corporation $1.68 ADC Agree Realty $0.83 CR Crane $1.31 OGS One Gas $1.78 CHGG Chegg $0.31 CVI CVR Energy -$1.23 OHI Omega Healthcare Investors $0.82 XPO XPO Logistics $0.93 FLS Flowserve $0.20 CBT Cabot $0.97 LEG Leggett & Platt $0.41 FANG Diamondback Energy $1.89 SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors -$0.15 KMT Kennametal $0.21 SEDG Solaredge Technologies Inc $1.01 VNO Vornado Realty $0.63 WMB Williams Companies $0.28 AWR American States Water $0.48 MWA Mueller Water Products $0.14 MOS Mosaic $0.50 CC Chemours Co $0.68 LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals $1.05 CORT Corcept Therapeutics $0.21 CIB Bancolombia $0.34 SANM Sanmina $0.82 EGOV NIC $0.24 AMG Affiliated Managers $4.24

Tuesday (May 4)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FERRARI

Ferrari, an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.26 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 27% from $0.99 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The company which is known for its prancing horse logo would post revenue growth of more than 24% to around $1.27 billion

“We find the long-term stability of Ferrari’s revenue, addressable market growth, expansive profit margin, and solid returns on invested capital throughout economic cycles to be compelling reasons to invest at the right price,” noted Richard Hilgert, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

“Because of its exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals, we believe the company will show resiliency during periods of economic uncertainty, such is currently the case with the coronavirus pandemic. While we are not entirely averse to paying up for stocks like Ferrari that possess a wide economic moat and stable economic profits through business cycles, we think Ferrari stock will regularly trade at rich, luxury goods valuation multiples.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ARNC Arconic Inc $0.29 CMI Cummins $3.46 CVS CVS Health $1.71 MPLX MPLX $0.61 PFE Pfizer $0.79 SYY Sysco $0.20 TRI Thomson Reuters USA $0.40 MPC Marathon Petroleum -$0.72 NS NuStar Energy $0.28 BR Broadridge Financial Solutions $1.67 ETRN Equitrans Midstream Corp $0.19 DD DuPont $0.77 LDOS Leidos $1.49 D Dominion Resources $1.08 EXPD Expeditors International Of Washington $1.00 RACE Ferrari $1.26 LPX Louisiana Pacific $2.67 CVLT Commvault Systems $0.49 ZBH ZIMMER BIOMET HDG. $1.51 UAA Under Armour Inc $0.04 XYL Xylem $0.37 UA Under Armour C share $0.04 INGR Ingredion $1.62 SEE Sealed Air $0.71 INCY YTE $0.65 BERY Berry Plastics $1.31 LGIH LGI Homes $2.37 BG Bunge $1.55 PCRX Pacira $0.58 RGEN Repligen $0.43 VSH Vishay Intertechnology $0.45 LANC Lancaster Colony $1.26 CTLT Catalent $0.76 KKR KKR & Co LP $0.62 CWH Camping World Holdings $0.54 RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties -$0.78 AME Ametek $1.02 WLK Westlake Chemical $1.56 IAA IAA Inc $0.46 VMC Vulcan Materials $0.41 GPN Global Payments $1.77 IPGP IPG Photonics $1.07 HSIC Henry Schein $0.83 IT Gartner $1.01 CRL Charles River Laboratories $2.19 HEP Holly Energy Partners $0.48 NXST Nexstar Broadcasting $3.11 MLM Martin Marietta Materials $0.51 LAMR Lamar Advertising $1.17 IDXX Idexx Laboratories $1.72 FSS Federal Signal $0.33 MIC Macquarie Infrastructure $0.48 NNN National Retail Properties $0.64 SABR Sabre -$0.51 MYGN Myriad Genetics -$0.10 BEN Franklin Resources $0.74 ZBRA Zebra Technologies $4.41 COP ConocoPhillips $0.57 ETN Eaton $1.25 HI Hillenbrand $0.92 CMP Compass Minerals International $0.72 VRSK Verisk Analytics $1.25 JBGS JBG SMITH Properties $0.31 LYFT Lyft Inc -$0.54 AMCR Amcor PLC $0.18 LSI LIFE STORAGE $1.01 STAG STAG Industrial $0.48 XP XP Inc $0.20 RPAI Retail Properties Of America $0.20 OUT Outfront Media -$0.17 MANT ManTech International $0.83 MED Medifast $2.72 PAYC Paycom Software $1.42 AKAM Akamai $1.30 LSCC Lattice Semiconductor $0.19 ARWR Arrowhead Research $0.34 AFG American Financial $1.74 TTEC TeleTech $1.00 ANET Arista Networks $2.38 GMED Globus Medical $0.36 INSP Inspire Medical Systems Inc -$0.65 ENLC EnLink Midstream -$0.02 IOSP Innospec $1.02 PVG Pretium Resources $0.21 HLF Herbalife $1.06 RDN Radian $0.67 TMUS T-Mobile Us $0.53 ESE ESCO Technologies $0.55 HST Host Hotels & Resorts -$0.15 PKI PerkinElmer $3.03 BKH Black Hills $1.60 ATVI Activision Blizzard $0.69 XLNX Xilinx $0.75 WTS Watts Water Technologies $0.98 AMRC Ameresco $0.10 CZR Caesars Entertainment -$1.77 MCY Mercury General $1.25 MRCY Mercury Systems $0.63 CPK Chesapeake Utilities $1.83 AIZ Assurant $1.96 LPSN LivePerson -$0.14 DOOR Masonite International $1.78 PXD Pioneer Natural Resources $1.82 EQC Equity Commonwealth $0.01 PEAK Healthpeak Properties Inc $0.39 DVN Devon Energy $0.35 RNG RingCentral $0.25 EPAY Bottomline Technologies $0.27 MTCH Match Group $0.46 JAZZ Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.69 PRU Prudential Financial $2.68 NMIH NMI $0.59 DLB Dolby Laboratories $0.67 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $0.40 MPWR Monolithic Power Systems $1.33 H Hyatt Hotels -$1.33 WU Western Union $0.45 DEI Douglas Emmett $0.43 EXAS Exact Sciences -$1.04 ALGT Allegiant Travel -$2.59 PTCT PTC Therapeutics -$1.59 Z Zillow $0.26 NRZ New Residential Investment $0.34 LITE Lumentum Holdings Inc $1.42 SU Suncor Energy USA $0.44 MELI MercadoLibre $0.40 HAE Haemonetics $0.67 TDG TransDigm $2.52 IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics -$0.48 QTRX Quanterix -$0.32 VST Victory Square Tech -$2.04 GRFS Grifolsbarcelona $0.23 BBD Banco Bradesco $0.11 CHT Chunghwa Telecom $0.33

Wednesday (May 5)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: GENERAL MOTORS

The auto manufacturer is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 64% from $0.62 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The Detroit, Michigan-based company would post revenue growth of about 2% to around $33.3 billion.

“We are Overweight based on GM’s diversified portfolio, with multiple ways for GM to enhance shareholder value, through: EVs, ICE and Autonomy. GM also has leading North American margins, generates strong cash flow, and has a robust balance sheet,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We believe that the market is underestimating the SOTP of the GM enterprise via: 1) Legacy ICE, 2) GM EV, 3) GM’s Ultium Battery business, 4) China JVs, 5) GM Finco, 6) GM Cruise, 7) hidden franchise value in brands such as Corvette and 8) GM Connected Services. GM management has a proven track record to allocate capital away from structurally challenged areas towards re-positioning the business model.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UTHR United Therapeutics $2.60 HLT Hilton Worldwide $0.05 PNW Pinnacle West Capital $0.28 CERN Cerner $0.74 HFC HollyFrontier -$0.45 ODP Office Depot $1.02 AEIS Advanced Energy Industries $1.27 OMI Owens Minor $0.97 DNB Dun & Bradstreet $0.21 SMG Scotts Miracle-Gro $5.51 DOC Physicians Realty $0.27 WRK WESTROCK $0.62 GOLD Randgold Resources $0.26 TT Trane Technologies PLC $0.62 CIM Chimera Investment $0.31 SRE Sempra Energy $2.60 NYT New York Times $0.15 AVA Avista $0.85 ROCK Gibraltar Industries $0.61 SPR Spirit AeroSystems -$0.93 PEG Public Service $1.12 BWA Borgwarner $0.92 GM General Motors $1.02 JLL Jones Lang LaSalle $0.58 SBGI Sinclair -$2.18 EMR Emerson Electric $0.90 NI NiSource $0.77 ABC AmerisourceBergen $2.50 BRKR Bruker $0.32 FUN Cedar Fair -$1.89 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals -$0.47 EXC Exelon $0.42 WAT Waters $1.57 CDW CDW $1.54 CRTO Criteo $0.50 CLH Clean Harbors $0.26 HZNP Horizon Pharma $0.19 SPWR SunPower $0.00 FLEX Flextronics International $0.36 BKNG Booking Holdings Inc -$7.26 QLYS Qualys $0.69 ATO Atmos Energy $2.05 ALL Allstate $3.85 GIL Gildan Activewear USA $0.20 KLIC Kulicke And Soffa Industries $1.20 PTVE Pactiv Evergreen $0.03 LNC Lincoln National $1.48 TTGT TechTarget $0.37 RLJ RLJ Lodging -$0.26 ADPT Adeptus Health -$0.41 PRI Primerica $2.38 ZNGA Zynga $0.09 UNM Unum $1.01 HPP Hudson Pacific Properties $0.46 RUN Sunrun Inc -$0.03 WTRG Essential Utilities Inc $0.66 EPR EPR Properties $0.44 FLT Fleetcor Technologies $2.70 QRVO Qorvo $2.44 UGI UGI $1.72 CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding Inc $0.09 CW Curtiss-Wright $1.30 FMC FMC $1.52 CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions $0.94 SIMO Silicon Motion Technology $0.94 AEL American Equity Investment Life $0.59 ANSS Ansys $0.85 MET MetLife $1.48 XEC Cimarex Energy $1.70 VAC Marriottacations Worldwide -$0.29 SRC Spirit Realty Capital New $0.73 TNDM Tandem Diabetes Care -$0.15 SJI South Jersey Industries $1.19 EQT EQT $0.28 ETSY ETSY Inc $0.84 MFC Manulife Financial USA $0.59 NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences $0.46 CCMP Cabot Microelectronics $1.94 EQH AXA Equitable Holdings Inc $1.23 MRO Marathon Oil $0.14 CF CF Industries $0.57 STN Stantec USA $0.42 RYN Rayonier $0.08 RSG Republic Services $0.86 FRT Federal Realty Investment $1.02 PDCE PDC Energy $0.83 PYPL PayPal $1.01 BFAM Bright Horizons Family Solutions $0.10 BE Bloom Energy Corp -$0.08 LBTYA Liberty Global Class A Ordinary Shares $0.09 HR Healthcare Realty $0.42 MTG MGIC Investment $0.42 NUVA NuVasive $0.33 ALB Albemarle $0.79 STAA STAAR Surgical $0.02 CPA Copa -$2.21 NUS Nu Skin Enterprises $0.72 TWO Two Harbors Investment $0.21 ACAD Acadia Pharmaceuticals -$0.54 RCII Rent-A-Center $1.11 LOPE Grand Canyon Education $1.67 ORA Ormat Technologies $0.40 KW Kennedy Wilson $0.27 LHCG LHC $1.26 SLF Sun Life Financial USA $1.08 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox $0.57 FNV Franco Nevada $0.79 QTWO Q2 $0.07 UBER Uber -$0.56 SBRA Sabra Health Care Reit $0.40 RKT Rocket Cos. Inc. $0.89 MDU MDU Resources $0.20 TRMB Trimble Navigation $0.56 GDOT Green Dot $0.93 APA Apache $0.69 HUBG HUB $0.46 KAI Kadant $1.36 SBH Sally Beauty $0.16 BCH Banco De Chile $0.40 DAR Darling Ingredients $0.56 RARE Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -$1.25 TRNO Terreno Realty $0.39 CCU Compania Cervecerias Unidas $0.32 CENTA Central Garden Pet $1.08 RCKT Rocket Pharma -$0.77 CUB Cubic $0.41 AVNS Avanos Medical Inc $0.18 FMS Fresenius Medical Care $0.45 UGP Ultrapar Participacoes $0.04 ELP Companhia Paranaense De Energia $0.03 LBTYK LIBERTY GLOBAL $0.09 FOX Twenty First Century Fox $0.58 NVO Novo Nordisk A Fs $0.79 BAK Braskem $1.38 AEBZY Anadolu Efes ADR $0.01 OMVJF OMV $0.97 SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics -$2.01 VIV Telefonica Brasil $0.13 ES Eversource Energy $1.10 GBT BMTC Group -$1.02

Thursday (May 6)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MODERNA

Moderna Inc, an American biotech company focused on drug discovery, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.36 per share, up about 700% from the same quarter a year ago. The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company’s revenue would surge to $1.97 billion.

“We are Equal-weight Moderna. While we believe there is long-term upside for Moderna, we believe the significant valuation increase associated with the success of the COVID-19 vaccine limits the near-term upside,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“The company has taken an industrialized approach to developing mRNA-based therapeutics and has rapidly generated a broad pipeline of 21 programs, 11 of which have entered clinical development. We believe Moderna’s mRNA drug development platform is more diversified and scalable compared with competitors and is validated through broad partnerships with Merck and AstraZeneca. We see vaccines and rare diseases as the key valuation drivers of the company.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast PZZA Papa John’s International $0.55 AY Atlantica Yield -$0.13 SUN Sunoco $0.69 TECH Bio Techne $1.50 ZTS Zoetis $1.04 EPAM EPAM Systems $1.69 APTV Aptiv PLC $0.77 MGA Magna International USA $1.59 VER VEREIT $0.78 WCC Wesco International $0.76 BUD Anheuser-Busch $0.48 IRM Iron Mountain $0.64 LIN Linde PLC $2.26 BDX Becton, Dickinson and Co. $3.04 AES AES $0.31 BLD TopBuild Corp $1.93 HWM Howmet Aerospace Inc $0.20 BIP Brookfield Infrastructure $0.87 PENN Penn National Gaming $0.28 K Kellogg $0.95 PWR Quanta Services $0.74 BLL Ball $0.67 STWD Starwood Property $0.51 SEAS SeaWorld Entertainment -$0.83 CNP CenterPoint Energy $0.50 ALE Allete $1.11 WD Walker & Dunlop $2.01 COMM CommScope $0.31 PRLB Proto Labs $0.37 VG Vonage $0.05 AMRS Amyris -$0.16 BKI Black Iron Inc. $0.51 PBH Prestige Brands $0.79 W Wayfair Inc. $0.27 REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.79 NSIT Insights $1.44 FIS Fidelity National Information Services $1.25 TRGP Targa Resources $0.15 EVOP EVO Payments Inc $0.12 CNQ Canadian Natural Resource USA $0.67 MUR Murphy Oil -$0.16 XRAY Dentsply International $0.55 IDCC InterDigital -$0.01 EVRG Evergy Inc $0.47 CAH Cardinal Health $1.57 EPC Edgewell Personal Care $0.62 THS TreeHouse Foods $0.35 STOR STORE Capital Corp $0.45 HAIN Hain Celestial $0.38 ADNT Adient PLC $0.59 MT Arcelormittal $1.57 OGE OGE Energy $0.18 NJR New Jersey Resources $1.17 MRNA Moderna Inc $2.36 BCRX BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -$0.26 FOCS Focus Financial Partners Inc $0.86 HII Huntington Ingalls Industries $2.52 IIVI Ii Vi $0.88 TPR Tapestry Inc $0.30 ARW Arrow Electronics $2.27 BLDR Builders Firstsource $0.81 INSM Insmed -$1.02 BECN Beacon Roofing Supply $0.01 NWSA News Corp $0.06 XLRN Acceleron Pharma -$0.83 QDEL Quidel $4.87 IHRT Iheartmedia -$0.44 AL Air Lease $1.01 Y Alleghany $4.65 AVLR Avalara Inc -$0.11 ALTR ALTAIR ENGINEERING $0.20 SEM Select Medical $0.65 CGNX Cognex $0.35 LYV Live Nation Entertainment -$1.77 TDC Teradata $0.46 CABO Cable One Inc $10.22 KWR Quaker Chemical $1.51 APLE Apple Hospitality $0.03 CLNE Clean Energy Fuels $0.01 ICUI ICU Medical $1.53 MCHP Microchip Technology $1.74 MTX Minerals Technologies $1.07 PTON Peloton Interactive, Inc. -$0.11 ANGI Angie’s List -$0.04 ENV Envestnet $0.61 CDK Cdk Global $0.68 REG Regency Centers $0.75 AIG AIG $0.99 SQ Square $0.16 MSI Motorola Solutions Msi $1.62 RVLV Revolve $0.13 SFM Sprouts Farmers Market $0.62 OLED Universal Display $0.67 PODD Insulet $0.06 AMH American Homes 4 Rent $0.31 PK Park Hotels & Resorts Inc -$0.55 EXPE Expedia -$2.52 TRIP TripAdvisor -$0.31 LNT Alliant Energy $0.67 FOXF Fox Factory $0.82 HTA Healthcare Of America $0.43 EXEL Exelixis $0.05 POST Post $0.55 CSOD Cornerstone OnDemand $0.42 SYNA Synaptics $1.87 ED Consolidated Edison $1.36 DBX Dropbox $0.30 IRTC iRhythm Tech -$0.87 DRH DiamondRock Hospitality -$0.14 MCK McKesson $5.01 YELP Yelp -$0.26 DIOD Diodes $0.78 CWK Cushman & Wakefield plc -$0.04 RGA Reinsurance Of America $0.07 STMP Stamps $1.63 EOG EOG Resources $1.50 BAP Credicorp USA $2.37 AAON AAON $0.24 MTD Mettler Toledo International $5.65 PCTY Paylocity $0.66 BCC Boise Cascade $2.50 NFG National Fuel Gas $1.21 MTZ MasTec $0.77 TPL Texas Pacific Land $5.77 FNF Fidelity National Financial $1.28 PHI Philippine Long Distance Telephone $0.61 NWS News $0.05 CYRX Cryoport Inc -$0.21 PPL PPL $0.61 NRG NRG Energy $1.64 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics -$0.75 GLUU Glu Mobile $0.07 PLUG Plug Power -$0.08 MNST Monster Beverage $0.61 NTLA Intellia Therapeutics Inc -$0.66 CTRE CareTrust REIT $0.36 ADT ADT $0.15 ARNA Arena Pharmaceuticals -$2.19 SWX Southwest Gas $1.83 MIDD Middleby $1.63 MRTX Mirati Therapeutics -$2.13 JOBS 51job $0.43 PFSI Pennymac Financial Services $5.79 KRTX Karuna Therapeutics -$1.06 MGEE Mge Energy $0.81 ITCI Intra Cellular Therapies -$0.81 XNCR Xencor -$0.77 SATS EchoStar -$0.02 DRNA Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -$0.28 IGMS IGM Biosciences -$0.98 RVNC Revance Therapeutics -$1.19 PAR Par Technology -$0.37 ACIW ACI Worldwide -$0.12 AG First Majestic Silver $0.07 ING Ing Groep $0.23 GFI Gold Fields $0.64 ABEV Ambev $0.03 AGO Assured Guaranty $0.56 MMS Maximus $0.82

Friday (May 7)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CI Cigna $4.37 VTR Ventas $0.02 LEA Lear $2.95 MD Mednax $0.16 AMCX AMC Networks $2.01 ENB Enbridge USA $0.57 CCJ Cameco USA -$0.08 TRP Transcanada USA $0.87 LBRDK Liberty Broadband Lbrdk $1.10 SPB Spectrum Brands $0.99 LBRDA Liberty Broadband $0.85 ITT ITT $0.87 FLR Fluor New $0.04 ESNT Essent $1.22 UNVR Univar Solutions Inc $0.32 HE Hawaiian Electric Industries $0.36 RICOY Ricoh Company -$0.08 IBP Installed Building Products $1.04 TU Telus USA $0.23 SSUMY Sumitomo ADR -$0.02 CNK Cinemark -$1.47 CVE Cenovus Energy USA -$0.02 LXP Lexington Realty $0.03

