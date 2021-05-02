Earnings to Watch Next Week: ON Semiconductor, Ferrari, General Motors and Moderna in Focus
Earnings Calendar For The Week Of May 3
Monday (May 3)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ON SEMICONDUCTOR
ON Semiconductor, a semiconductors supplier company, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.34 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240% from $0.10 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company’s revenue would grow over 14% to $1.4 billion.
“The company is the only one in our coverage to see weaker gross margins cycle to cycle. Notably, this is happening despite an improvement in end-market mix toward industrial and autos and away from consumer and computing, where ON has become more selective in recent quarters,” noted Craig Hettenbach, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We like the message from the new CEO of improving mix of the business but think this has already been reflected in meaningful multiple expansion in the stock. Another thing to consider is the potential for lost revenue as the company deemphasizes some products.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|ENBL
|Enable Midstream Partners
|$0.17
|EL
|Estée Lauder
|$1.28
|WEC
|Wisconsin Energy
|$1.47
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners
|$0.50
|ON
|ON Semiconductor
|$0.34
|ITRI
|Itron
|$0.40
|ALXN
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|$3.08
|L
|Loews
|$0.95
|CNA
|CNA Financial
|$0.95
|EPRT
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
|$0.29
|VRNS
|Varonis Systems
|-$0.13
|QGEN
|Qiagen
|$0.63
|RMBS
|Rambus
|$0.28
|WWD
|Woodward
|$0.82
|REGI
|Renewable Energy
|$0.20
|IRBT
|Irobot
|$0.06
|SCI
|Service International
|$0.98
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco
|$0.12
|FN
|Fabrinet
|$1.15
|CAR
|Avis Budget
|-$2.38
|JKHY
|Jack Henry Associates
|$0.86
|O
|Realty Ome
|$0.85
|BRX
|Brixmor Property
|$0.40
|UE
|Urban Edge Properties
|$0.22
|AWK
|American Water Works
|$0.73
|NSP
|Insperity
|$1.56
|APO
|Apollo Global Management
|$0.59
|RBC
|Regal Beloit Corporation
|$1.68
|ADC
|Agree Realty
|$0.83
|CR
|Crane
|$1.31
|OGS
|One Gas
|$1.78
|CHGG
|Chegg
|$0.31
|CVI
|CVR Energy
|-$1.23
|OHI
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|$0.82
|XPO
|XPO Logistics
|$0.93
|FLS
|Flowserve
|$0.20
|CBT
|Cabot
|$0.97
|LEG
|Leggett & Platt
|$0.41
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy
|$1.89
|SHO
|Sunstone Hotel Investors
|-$0.15
|KMT
|Kennametal
|$0.21
|SEDG
|Solaredge Technologies Inc
|$1.01
|VNO
|Vornado Realty
|$0.63
|WMB
|Williams Companies
|$0.28
|AWR
|American States Water
|$0.48
|MWA
|Mueller Water Products
|$0.14
|MOS
|Mosaic
|$0.50
|CC
|Chemours Co
|$0.68
|LGND
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|$1.05
|CORT
|Corcept Therapeutics
|$0.21
|CIB
|Bancolombia
|$0.34
|SANM
|Sanmina
|$0.82
|EGOV
|NIC
|$0.24
|AMG
|Affiliated Managers
|$4.24
Tuesday (May 4)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FERRARI
Ferrari, an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.26 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 27% from $0.99 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.
The company which is known for its prancing horse logo would post revenue growth of more than 24% to around $1.27 billion
“We find the long-term stability of Ferrari’s revenue, addressable market growth, expansive profit margin, and solid returns on invested capital throughout economic cycles to be compelling reasons to invest at the right price,” noted Richard Hilgert, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.
“Because of its exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals, we believe the company will show resiliency during periods of economic uncertainty, such is currently the case with the coronavirus pandemic. While we are not entirely averse to paying up for stocks like Ferrari that possess a wide economic moat and stable economic profits through business cycles, we think Ferrari stock will regularly trade at rich, luxury goods valuation multiples.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|ARNC
|Arconic Inc
|$0.29
|CMI
|Cummins
|$3.46
|CVS
|CVS Health
|$1.71
|MPLX
|MPLX
|$0.61
|PFE
|Pfizer
|$0.79
|SYY
|Sysco
|$0.20
|TRI
|Thomson Reuters USA
|$0.40
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum
|-$0.72
|NS
|NuStar Energy
|$0.28
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions
|$1.67
|ETRN
|Equitrans Midstream Corp
|$0.19
|DD
|DuPont
|$0.77
|LDOS
|Leidos
|$1.49
|D
|Dominion Resources
|$1.08
|EXPD
|Expeditors International Of Washington
|$1.00
|RACE
|Ferrari
|$1.26
|LPX
|Louisiana Pacific
|$2.67
|CVLT
|Commvault Systems
|$0.49
|ZBH
|ZIMMER BIOMET HDG.
|$1.51
|UAA
|Under Armour Inc
|$0.04
|XYL
|Xylem
|$0.37
|UA
|Under Armour C share
|$0.04
|INGR
|Ingredion
|$1.62
|SEE
|Sealed Air
|$0.71
|INCY
|YTE
|$0.65
|BERY
|Berry Plastics
|$1.31
|LGIH
|LGI Homes
|$2.37
|BG
|Bunge
|$1.55
|PCRX
|Pacira
|$0.58
|RGEN
|Repligen
|$0.43
|VSH
|Vishay Intertechnology
|$0.45
|LANC
|Lancaster Colony
|$1.26
|CTLT
|Catalent
|$0.76
|KKR
|KKR & Co LP
|$0.62
|CWH
|Camping World Holdings
|$0.54
|RHP
|Ryman Hospitality Properties
|-$0.78
|AME
|Ametek
|$1.02
|WLK
|Westlake Chemical
|$1.56
|IAA
|IAA Inc
|$0.46
|VMC
|Vulcan Materials
|$0.41
|GPN
|Global Payments
|$1.77
|IPGP
|IPG Photonics
|$1.07
|HSIC
|Henry Schein
|$0.83
|IT
|Gartner
|$1.01
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories
|$2.19
|HEP
|Holly Energy Partners
|$0.48
|NXST
|Nexstar Broadcasting
|$3.11
|MLM
|Martin Marietta Materials
|$0.51
|LAMR
|Lamar Advertising
|$1.17
|IDXX
|Idexx Laboratories
|$1.72
|FSS
|Federal Signal
|$0.33
|MIC
|Macquarie Infrastructure
|$0.48
|NNN
|National Retail Properties
|$0.64
|SABR
|Sabre
|-$0.51
|MYGN
|Myriad Genetics
|-$0.10
|BEN
|Franklin Resources
|$0.74
|ZBRA
|Zebra Technologies
|$4.41
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|$0.57
|ETN
|Eaton
|$1.25
|HI
|Hillenbrand
|$0.92
|CMP
|Compass Minerals International
|$0.72
|VRSK
|Verisk Analytics
|$1.25
|JBGS
|JBG SMITH Properties
|$0.31
|LYFT
|Lyft Inc
|-$0.54
|AMCR
|Amcor PLC
|$0.18
|LSI
|LIFE STORAGE
|$1.01
|STAG
|STAG Industrial
|$0.48
|XP
|XP Inc
|$0.20
|RPAI
|Retail Properties Of America
|$0.20
|OUT
|Outfront Media
|-$0.17
|MANT
|ManTech International
|$0.83
|MED
|Medifast
|$2.72
|PAYC
|Paycom Software
|$1.42
|AKAM
|Akamai
|$1.30
|LSCC
|Lattice Semiconductor
|$0.19
|ARWR
|Arrowhead Research
|$0.34
|AFG
|American Financial
|$1.74
|TTEC
|TeleTech
|$1.00
|ANET
|Arista Networks
|$2.38
|GMED
|Globus Medical
|$0.36
|INSP
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc
|-$0.65
|ENLC
|EnLink Midstream
|-$0.02
|IOSP
|Innospec
|$1.02
|PVG
|Pretium Resources
|$0.21
|HLF
|Herbalife
|$1.06
|RDN
|Radian
|$0.67
|TMUS
|T-Mobile Us
|$0.53
|ESE
|ESCO Technologies
|$0.55
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|-$0.15
|PKI
|PerkinElmer
|$3.03
|BKH
|Black Hills
|$1.60
|ATVI
|Activision Blizzard
|$0.69
|XLNX
|Xilinx
|$0.75
|WTS
|Watts Water Technologies
|$0.98
|AMRC
|Ameresco
|$0.10
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment
|-$1.77
|MCY
|Mercury General
|$1.25
|MRCY
|Mercury Systems
|$0.63
|CPK
|Chesapeake Utilities
|$1.83
|AIZ
|Assurant
|$1.96
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|-$0.14
|DOOR
|Masonite International
|$1.78
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|$1.82
|EQC
|Equity Commonwealth
|$0.01
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties Inc
|$0.39
|DVN
|Devon Energy
|$0.35
|RNG
|RingCentral
|$0.25
|EPAY
|Bottomline Technologies
|$0.27
|MTCH
|Match Group
|$0.46
|JAZZ
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|$3.69
|PRU
|Prudential Financial
|$2.68
|NMIH
|NMI
|$0.59
|DLB
|Dolby Laboratories
|$0.67
|HASI
|Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap
|$0.40
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems
|$1.33
|H
|Hyatt Hotels
|-$1.33
|WU
|Western Union
|$0.45
|DEI
|Douglas Emmett
|$0.43
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|-$1.04
|ALGT
|Allegiant Travel
|-$2.59
|PTCT
|PTC Therapeutics
|-$1.59
|Z
|Zillow
|$0.26
|NRZ
|New Residential Investment
|$0.34
|LITE
|Lumentum Holdings Inc
|$1.42
|SU
|Suncor Energy USA
|$0.44
|MELI
|MercadoLibre
|$0.40
|HAE
|Haemonetics
|$0.67
|TDG
|TransDigm
|$2.52
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|-$0.48
|QTRX
|Quanterix
|-$0.32
|VST
|Victory Square Tech
|-$2.04
|GRFS
|Grifolsbarcelona
|$0.23
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco
|$0.11
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom
|$0.33
Wednesday (May 5)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: GENERAL MOTORS
The auto manufacturer is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 64% from $0.62 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The Detroit, Michigan-based company would post revenue growth of about 2% to around $33.3 billion.
“We are Overweight based on GM’s diversified portfolio, with multiple ways for GM to enhance shareholder value, through: EVs, ICE and Autonomy. GM also has leading North American margins, generates strong cash flow, and has a robust balance sheet,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We believe that the market is underestimating the SOTP of the GM enterprise via: 1) Legacy ICE, 2) GM EV, 3) GM’s Ultium Battery business, 4) China JVs, 5) GM Finco, 6) GM Cruise, 7) hidden franchise value in brands such as Corvette and 8) GM Connected Services. GM management has a proven track record to allocate capital away from structurally challenged areas towards re-positioning the business model.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics
|$2.60
|HLT
|Hilton Worldwide
|$0.05
|PNW
|Pinnacle West Capital
|$0.28
|CERN
|Cerner
|$0.74
|HFC
|HollyFrontier
|-$0.45
|ODP
|Office Depot
|$1.02
|AEIS
|Advanced Energy Industries
|$1.27
|OMI
|Owens Minor
|$0.97
|DNB
|Dun & Bradstreet
|$0.21
|SMG
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|$5.51
|DOC
|Physicians Realty
|$0.27
|WRK
|WESTROCK
|$0.62
|GOLD
|Randgold Resources
|$0.26
|TT
|Trane Technologies PLC
|$0.62
|CIM
|Chimera Investment
|$0.31
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|$2.60
|NYT
|New York Times
|$0.15
|AVA
|Avista
|$0.85
|ROCK
|Gibraltar Industries
|$0.61
|SPR
|Spirit AeroSystems
|-$0.93
|PEG
|Public Service
|$1.12
|BWA
|Borgwarner
|$0.92
|GM
|General Motors
|$1.02
|JLL
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|$0.58
|SBGI
|Sinclair
|-$2.18
|EMR
|Emerson Electric
|$0.90
|NI
|NiSource
|$0.77
|ABC
|AmerisourceBergen
|$2.50
|BRKR
|Bruker
|$0.32
|FUN
|Cedar Fair
|-$1.89
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.47
|EXC
|Exelon
|$0.42
|WAT
|Waters
|$1.57
|CDW
|CDW
|$1.54
|CRTO
|Criteo
|$0.50
|CLH
|Clean Harbors
|$0.26
|HZNP
|Horizon Pharma
|$0.19
|SPWR
|SunPower
|$0.00
|FLEX
|Flextronics International
|$0.36
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc
|-$7.26
|QLYS
|Qualys
|$0.69
|ATO
|Atmos Energy
|$2.05
|ALL
|Allstate
|$3.85
|GIL
|Gildan Activewear USA
|$0.20
|KLIC
|Kulicke And Soffa Industries
|$1.20
|PTVE
|Pactiv Evergreen
|$0.03
|LNC
|Lincoln National
|$1.48
|TTGT
|TechTarget
|$0.37
|RLJ
|RLJ Lodging
|-$0.26
|ADPT
|Adeptus Health
|-$0.41
|PRI
|Primerica
|$2.38
|ZNGA
|Zynga
|$0.09
|UNM
|Unum
|$1.01
|HPP
|Hudson Pacific Properties
|$0.46
|RUN
|Sunrun Inc
|-$0.03
|WTRG
|Essential Utilities Inc
|$0.66
|EPR
|EPR Properties
|$0.44
|FLT
|Fleetcor Technologies
|$2.70
|QRVO
|Qorvo
|$2.44
|UGI
|UGI
|$1.72
|CDAY
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
|$0.09
|CW
|Curtiss-Wright
|$1.30
|FMC
|FMC
|$1.52
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions
|$0.94
|SIMO
|Silicon Motion Technology
|$0.94
|AEL
|American Equity Investment Life
|$0.59
|ANSS
|Ansys
|$0.85
|MET
|MetLife
|$1.48
|XEC
|Cimarex Energy
|$1.70
|VAC
|Marriottacations Worldwide
|-$0.29
|SRC
|Spirit Realty Capital New
|$0.73
|TNDM
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|-$0.15
|SJI
|South Jersey Industries
|$1.19
|EQT
|EQT
|$0.28
|ETSY
|ETSY Inc
|$0.84
|MFC
|Manulife Financial USA
|$0.59
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|$0.46
|CCMP
|Cabot Microelectronics
|$1.94
|EQH
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc
|$1.23
|MRO
|Marathon Oil
|$0.14
|CF
|CF Industries
|$0.57
|STN
|Stantec USA
|$0.42
|RYN
|Rayonier
|$0.08
|RSG
|Republic Services
|$0.86
|FRT
|Federal Realty Investment
|$1.02
|PDCE
|PDC Energy
|$0.83
|PYPL
|PayPal
|$1.01
|BFAM
|Bright Horizons Family Solutions
|$0.10
|BE
|Bloom Energy Corp
|-$0.08
|LBTYA
|Liberty Global Class A Ordinary Shares
|$0.09
|HR
|Healthcare Realty
|$0.42
|MTG
|MGIC Investment
|$0.42
|NUVA
|NuVasive
|$0.33
|ALB
|Albemarle
|$0.79
|STAA
|STAAR Surgical
|$0.02
|CPA
|Copa
|-$2.21
|NUS
|Nu Skin Enterprises
|$0.72
|TWO
|Two Harbors Investment
|$0.21
|ACAD
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.54
|RCII
|Rent-A-Center
|$1.11
|LOPE
|Grand Canyon Education
|$1.67
|ORA
|Ormat Technologies
|$0.40
|KW
|Kennedy Wilson
|$0.27
|LHCG
|LHC
|$1.26
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial USA
|$1.08
|FOXA
|Twenty-First Century Fox
|$0.57
|FNV
|Franco Nevada
|$0.79
|QTWO
|Q2
|$0.07
|UBER
|Uber
|-$0.56
|SBRA
|Sabra Health Care Reit
|$0.40
|RKT
|Rocket Cos. Inc.
|$0.89
|MDU
|MDU Resources
|$0.20
|TRMB
|Trimble Navigation
|$0.56
|GDOT
|Green Dot
|$0.93
|APA
|Apache
|$0.69
|HUBG
|HUB
|$0.46
|KAI
|Kadant
|$1.36
|SBH
|Sally Beauty
|$0.16
|BCH
|Banco De Chile
|$0.40
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients
|$0.56
|RARE
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
|-$1.25
|TRNO
|Terreno Realty
|$0.39
|CCU
|Compania Cervecerias Unidas
|$0.32
|CENTA
|Central Garden Pet
|$1.08
|RCKT
|Rocket Pharma
|-$0.77
|CUB
|Cubic
|$0.41
|AVNS
|Avanos Medical Inc
|$0.18
|FMS
|Fresenius Medical Care
|$0.45
|UGP
|Ultrapar Participacoes
|$0.04
|ELP
|Companhia Paranaense De Energia
|$0.03
|LBTYK
|LIBERTY GLOBAL
|$0.09
|FOX
|Twenty First Century Fox
|$0.58
|NVO
|Novo Nordisk A Fs
|$0.79
|BAK
|Braskem
|$1.38
|AEBZY
|Anadolu Efes ADR
|$0.01
|OMVJF
|OMV
|$0.97
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-$2.01
|VIV
|Telefonica Brasil
|$0.13
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|$1.10
|GBT
|BMTC Group
|-$1.02
Thursday (May 6)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MODERNA
Moderna Inc, an American biotech company focused on drug discovery, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.36 per share, up about 700% from the same quarter a year ago. The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company’s revenue would surge to $1.97 billion.
“We are Equal-weight Moderna. While we believe there is long-term upside for Moderna, we believe the significant valuation increase associated with the success of the COVID-19 vaccine limits the near-term upside,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“The company has taken an industrialized approach to developing mRNA-based therapeutics and has rapidly generated a broad pipeline of 21 programs, 11 of which have entered clinical development. We believe Moderna’s mRNA drug development platform is more diversified and scalable compared with competitors and is validated through broad partnerships with Merck and AstraZeneca. We see vaccines and rare diseases as the key valuation drivers of the company.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|PZZA
|Papa John’s International
|$0.55
|AY
|Atlantica Yield
|-$0.13
|SUN
|Sunoco
|$0.69
|TECH
|Bio Techne
|$1.50
|ZTS
|Zoetis
|$1.04
|EPAM
|EPAM Systems
|$1.69
|APTV
|Aptiv PLC
|$0.77
|MGA
|Magna International USA
|$1.59
|VER
|VEREIT
|$0.78
|WCC
|Wesco International
|$0.76
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch
|$0.48
|IRM
|Iron Mountain
|$0.64
|LIN
|Linde PLC
|$2.26
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Co.
|$3.04
|AES
|AES
|$0.31
|BLD
|TopBuild Corp
|$1.93
|HWM
|Howmet Aerospace Inc
|$0.20
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure
|$0.87
|PENN
|Penn National Gaming
|$0.28
|K
|Kellogg
|$0.95
|PWR
|Quanta Services
|$0.74
|BLL
|Ball
|$0.67
|STWD
|Starwood Property
|$0.51
|SEAS
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|-$0.83
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy
|$0.50
|ALE
|Allete
|$1.11
|WD
|Walker & Dunlop
|$2.01
|COMM
|CommScope
|$0.31
|PRLB
|Proto Labs
|$0.37
|VG
|Vonage
|$0.05
|AMRS
|Amyris
|-$0.16
|BKI
|Black Iron Inc.
|$0.51
|PBH
|Prestige Brands
|$0.79
|W
|Wayfair Inc.
|$0.27
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|$8.79
|NSIT
|Insights
|$1.44
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services
|$1.25
|TRGP
|Targa Resources
|$0.15
|EVOP
|EVO Payments Inc
|$0.12
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resource USA
|$0.67
|MUR
|Murphy Oil
|-$0.16
|XRAY
|Dentsply International
|$0.55
|IDCC
|InterDigital
|-$0.01
|EVRG
|Evergy Inc
|$0.47
|CAH
|Cardinal Health
|$1.57
|EPC
|Edgewell Personal Care
|$0.62
|THS
|TreeHouse Foods
|$0.35
|STOR
|STORE Capital Corp
|$0.45
|HAIN
|Hain Celestial
|$0.38
|ADNT
|Adient PLC
|$0.59
|MT
|Arcelormittal
|$1.57
|OGE
|OGE Energy
|$0.18
|NJR
|New Jersey Resources
|$1.17
|MRNA
|Moderna Inc
|$2.36
|BCRX
|BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.26
|FOCS
|Focus Financial Partners Inc
|$0.86
|HII
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|$2.52
|IIVI
|Ii Vi
|$0.88
|TPR
|Tapestry Inc
|$0.30
|ARW
|Arrow Electronics
|$2.27
|BLDR
|Builders Firstsource
|$0.81
|INSM
|Insmed
|-$1.02
|BECN
|Beacon Roofing Supply
|$0.01
|NWSA
|News Corp
|$0.06
|XLRN
|Acceleron Pharma
|-$0.83
|QDEL
|Quidel
|$4.87
|IHRT
|Iheartmedia
|-$0.44
|AL
|Air Lease
|$1.01
|Y
|Alleghany
|$4.65
|AVLR
|Avalara Inc
|-$0.11
|ALTR
|ALTAIR ENGINEERING
|$0.20
|SEM
|Select Medical
|$0.65
|CGNX
|Cognex
|$0.35
|LYV
|Live Nation Entertainment
|-$1.77
|TDC
|Teradata
|$0.46
|CABO
|Cable One Inc
|$10.22
|KWR
|Quaker Chemical
|$1.51
|APLE
|Apple Hospitality
|$0.03
|CLNE
|Clean Energy Fuels
|$0.01
|ICUI
|ICU Medical
|$1.53
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology
|$1.74
|MTX
|Minerals Technologies
|$1.07
|PTON
|Peloton Interactive, Inc.
|-$0.11
|ANGI
|Angie’s List
|-$0.04
|ENV
|Envestnet
|$0.61
|CDK
|Cdk Global
|$0.68
|REG
|Regency Centers
|$0.75
|AIG
|AIG
|$0.99
|SQ
|Square
|$0.16
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions Msi
|$1.62
|RVLV
|Revolve
|$0.13
|SFM
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|$0.62
|OLED
|Universal Display
|$0.67
|PODD
|Insulet
|$0.06
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent
|$0.31
|PK
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
|-$0.55
|EXPE
|Expedia
|-$2.52
|TRIP
|TripAdvisor
|-$0.31
|LNT
|Alliant Energy
|$0.67
|FOXF
|Fox Factory
|$0.82
|HTA
|Healthcare Of America
|$0.43
|EXEL
|Exelixis
|$0.05
|POST
|Post
|$0.55
|CSOD
|Cornerstone OnDemand
|$0.42
|SYNA
|Synaptics
|$1.87
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|$1.36
|DBX
|Dropbox
|$0.30
|IRTC
|iRhythm Tech
|-$0.87
|DRH
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|-$0.14
|MCK
|McKesson
|$5.01
|YELP
|Yelp
|-$0.26
|DIOD
|Diodes
|$0.78
|CWK
|Cushman & Wakefield plc
|-$0.04
|RGA
|Reinsurance Of America
|$0.07
|STMP
|Stamps
|$1.63
|EOG
|EOG Resources
|$1.50
|BAP
|Credicorp USA
|$2.37
|AAON
|AAON
|$0.24
|MTD
|Mettler Toledo International
|$5.65
|PCTY
|Paylocity
|$0.66
|BCC
|Boise Cascade
|$2.50
|NFG
|National Fuel Gas
|$1.21
|MTZ
|MasTec
|$0.77
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land
|$5.77
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial
|$1.28
|PHI
|Philippine Long Distance Telephone
|$0.61
|NWS
|News
|$0.05
|CYRX
|Cryoport Inc
|-$0.21
|PPL
|PPL
|$0.61
|NRG
|NRG Energy
|$1.64
|NKTR
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-$0.75
|GLUU
|Glu Mobile
|$0.07
|PLUG
|Plug Power
|-$0.08
|MNST
|Monster Beverage
|$0.61
|NTLA
|Intellia Therapeutics Inc
|-$0.66
|CTRE
|CareTrust REIT
|$0.36
|ADT
|ADT
|$0.15
|ARNA
|Arena Pharmaceuticals
|-$2.19
|SWX
|Southwest Gas
|$1.83
|MIDD
|Middleby
|$1.63
|MRTX
|Mirati Therapeutics
|-$2.13
|JOBS
|51job
|$0.43
|PFSI
|Pennymac Financial Services
|$5.79
|KRTX
|Karuna Therapeutics
|-$1.06
|MGEE
|Mge Energy
|$0.81
|ITCI
|Intra Cellular Therapies
|-$0.81
|XNCR
|Xencor
|-$0.77
|SATS
|EchoStar
|-$0.02
|DRNA
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.28
|IGMS
|IGM Biosciences
|-$0.98
|RVNC
|Revance Therapeutics
|-$1.19
|PAR
|Par Technology
|-$0.37
|ACIW
|ACI Worldwide
|-$0.12
|AG
|First Majestic Silver
|$0.07
|ING
|Ing Groep
|$0.23
|GFI
|Gold Fields
|$0.64
|ABEV
|Ambev
|$0.03
|AGO
|Assured Guaranty
|$0.56
|MMS
|Maximus
|$0.82
Friday (May 7)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|CI
|Cigna
|$4.37
|VTR
|Ventas
|$0.02
|LEA
|Lear
|$2.95
|MD
|Mednax
|$0.16
|AMCX
|AMC Networks
|$2.01
|ENB
|Enbridge USA
|$0.57
|CCJ
|Cameco USA
|-$0.08
|TRP
|Transcanada USA
|$0.87
|LBRDK
|Liberty Broadband Lbrdk
|$1.10
|SPB
|Spectrum Brands
|$0.99
|LBRDA
|Liberty Broadband
|$0.85
|ITT
|ITT
|$0.87
|FLR
|Fluor New
|$0.04
|ESNT
|Essent
|$1.22
|UNVR
|Univar Solutions Inc
|$0.32
|HE
|Hawaiian Electric Industries
|$0.36
|RICOY
|Ricoh Company
|-$0.08
|IBP
|Installed Building Products
|$1.04
|TU
|Telus USA
|$0.23
|SSUMY
|Sumitomo ADR
|-$0.02
|CNK
|Cinemark
|-$1.47
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy USA
|-$0.02
|LXP
|Lexington Realty
|$0.03
