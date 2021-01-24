Earnings to Watch Next Week: Microsoft, Apple, Tesla and Facebook in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of January 25

Monday (January 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: KIMBERLY-CLARK

Kimberly-Clark, an American multinational personal care corporation, is expected to report a profit of $1.62 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 5.2% from the same quarter a year ago when the company reported $1.71 cents per share.

However, Wall Street forecasts the company’s revenue to grow over 3% to $4.7 from the same period year ago. For full-year 2020, revenue is expected to be at $19.1 billion.

“We maintain our Buy-rating and above-consensus EPS estimate into KMB’s 4Q report BMO on Monday. Kimberly Clark’s (KMB) shares have lagged staples as the market remains concerned about moderating POS trends in Dec/Jan and commodities; however, we see an upside to Street 4Q20 and ’21/’22 ests. w/commodity inflation reasonably reflected at current spots and view the bar as low into the print w/KMB trading at 16x P/E (30% discount to HPC peers vs. 20% hist. avg.),” noted Kevin Grundy, equity analyst at Jefferies, who rated the paper products giant “Buy” and set the price target at $152.

Florida-based insurance broker Brown & Brown will post earnings of $0.29 per share for last quarter of 2020.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CBU Community Bank System $0.76 BOH Bank of Hawaii $1.11 PHG Koninklijke Philips $1.04 KMB Kimberly Clark $1.62 WSFS Wsfs Financial $0.91 AUY Yamana Gold USA $0.11 CR Crane $1.10 HXL Hexcel -$0.20 BXS BancorpSouth $0.62 JJSF J&J Snack Foods $0.26 SFBS ServisFirst Bancshares $0.81 BRO Brown & Brown $0.29 GGG Graco $0.51 AGNC American Capital Agency $0.65 STLD Steel Dynamics $0.76 FUL HB Fuller $0.85 ACKAY Arcelik ADR $0.61 ASH Ashland $0.44 ELS Equity Lifestyle Properties $0.33 BKRKY Bank Rakyat $0.17

Tuesday (January 26)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MICROSOFT

MICROSOFT: The global technology giant is expected to report a profit of $1.64 in the fiscal second quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 8.6% from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.51 per share.

The world’s largest software maker’s revenue is forecasts come at $40.23, up from the $36.91 billion reported the same quarter a year earlier.

“Q2 results likely highlight the durability of Microsoft‘s commercial businesses and conservatism in forward consensus expectations. After clearing tough Q2 product cycle comps and lingering COVID-19 impacts, strong secular positioning and an attractive multiple make Microsoft (MSFT) a top stock for the recovery,” said Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“At 26x CY22e GAAP EPS, MSFT trades at a premium to the S&P, warranted due to MSFT‘s premium return profile. Multiple expansion will likely come from gaining comfort in the durability of commercial business gross profit dollars.”

Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive manufacturers of healthcare products, will post earnings of $1.83 per share for last quarter of 2020.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NEE NextEra Energy $0.38 NEP Nextera Energy Partners $0.37 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $1.83 NVS Novartis $1.36 RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp $0.69 GE General Electric $0.09 AXP American Express $1.31 LMT Lockheed Martin $6.42 MMM 3M $2.15 PLD ProLogis $0.39 FCX Freeport-McMoran $0.38 PCAR PACCAR $1.21 ROK Rockwell Automation $1.89 DHI DR Horton $1.68 WAT Waters $2.87 IVZ Invesco $0.57 ALV Autoliv $1.92 PII Polaris Industries $2.90 ALK Alaska Air -$2.86 SNV Synovus Financial $0.81 PPBI Pacific Premier Bancorp $0.56 GATX GATX Corp $0.87 SFNC Simmons First National $0.42 XRX Xerox $0.63 CIT CIT $0.57 ADM Archer-Daniels Midland $1.10 RNST Renasant $0.59 MSFT Microsoft $1.64 TXN Texas Instruments $1.34 SBUX Starbucks $0.56 AMD Advanced Micro Devices $0.47 CNI Canadian National Railway USA $1.42 COF Capital One Financial $2.80 MXIM Maxim Integrated Products $0.68 VAR Varian Medical Systems $1.05 BXP Boston Properties $0.60 CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide $0.97 FFIV F5 Networks $2.44 WRB W.R. Berkley $0.79 EHC Encompass Health Corp $0.85 RNR Renaissancere -$1.92 SLGN Silgan $0.53 UMBF UMB Financial $1.32 NAVI Navient $0.83 WSBC WesBanco $0.61 FMBI First Midwest Bancorp $0.26 RXN Rexnord $0.38 EBAY eBay $0.84 HOG Harley Davidson $0.10

Wednesday (January 27)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: APPLE, TESLA, FACEBOOK

APPLE: The consumer electronics giant is expected to report profit growth of more than 12% of $1.41 in the fiscal first quarter of 2021 on sales of $102.61 billion, highlighted growth of over 11% from the year-ago quarter. That growth is largely driven by a strong demand iPhone handset, Mac computers, iPad tablets and wearables in the holiday season.

“Our December quarter revenue of $108.2B is 5% above consensus, while our EPS of $1.50 is 7% above consensus. We expect demand strength to continue and our FY21 revenue and EPS estimates are both 5% above consensus,” wrote Katy Huberty, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Given positioning into the quarter is muted after the rotation out of high-quality stocks over the past several months, we expect strong follow-through post-earnings and are buyers into the print. We also raise our price target to $152, from $144, as we mark our price target to market accounting for recent peer multiple expansion.”

TESLA: The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company is expected to report a profit of $1.04 in the fourth quarter of 2020, posting a profit for the sixth straight quarter. The manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicles’ revenue is forecast to surge about 35% to $10 billion.

“A double-fly-wheel. We believe Tesla can leverage its cost leadership in EVs to aggressively expand its user base, over time generating a higher % of revenue from recurring/high-margin services revenue. Services drive the upside. We forecast Tesla’s (TSLA) network services EBITDA as a % of total TSLA EBITDA to reach 11% by 2025, 19% by 2030 and 37% by 2040. Tesla Service revenue includes automated driving, infotainment, upgrades, supercharging, maintenance, telematics, etc.,” said Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Valuation supportive vs. tech. Including Network Services, Energy & Insurance to our core auto forecasts, at $810 Tesla trades at 25x EV/EBITDA in 2025 and 5x 2025 sales. Expensive vs. auto but not vs. software/tech comps.”

FACEBOOK: The world’s largest online social network is expected to report a profit of $3.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which represents year-over-year growth of 23.4% from the same quarter a year ago when the company reported $2.56 cents per share.

According to the Zacks Research, the social media conglomerate’s revenue will increase of 24.7% to $26.29 billion from the year-ago, largely driven by solid ad-revenue growth amid advertiser demand during the holiday period.

“Monetization Potential: We are positive on FB‘s monetization roll-out of Instagram as well as FB’s ability to continue to innovate and improve its monetization (Canvas Ads, Dynamic Ads, video). Combined with the high and growing engagement we see monetization upside going forward,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Investing from Position of Strength to Drive Faster Long-Term Growth: We are modeling 29% GAAP opex (excl. one-time items) growth in 2021, implying an incremental $15bn in opex. Our base case model implies opex per employee moderates in ’21 while FB hiring remains roughly flat on an absolute basis. We believe FB will grow EPS at a 28% CAGR (2019-2022).”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ANTM Anthem $2.53 GIB CGI Group USA $0.97 VFC VF $0.90 TDY Teledyne Technologies $3.05 KNX Knight Transportation $0.91 PB Prosperity Bancshares $1.35 OSK Oshkosh $0.73 NYCB New York Community Bancorp $0.26 CVLT Commvault Systems $0.47 EAT Brinker International $0.35 T AT&T $0.73 ABT Abbott $1.35 BA Boeing -$1.60 ADP ADP $1.29 NSC Norfolk Southern $2.49 PGR Progressive $1.64 GD General Dynamics $3.54 BX Blackstone $0.90 TEL TE Connectivity $1.28 APH Amphenol $1.02 GLW Corning $0.48 NDAQ Nasdaq Omx $1.46 MKTX MarketAxess $1.81 HES Hess -$0.65 ROL Rollins $0.11 TXT Textron $0.90 SEIC SEI Investments $0.78 PTC PTC $0.66 TTEK Tetra Tech $0.81 CACI Caci International $3.59 LSTR Landstar System $1.72 SLM SLM $0.36 RLI RLI $0.66 SLG SL Green Realty -$0.27 AXS Axis Capital -$0.28 AVT Avnet $0.39 CNS Cohen & Steers $0.68 CNMD CONMED $0.77 MTH Meritage Homes $3.33 CATY Cathay General Bancorp $0.76 ISBC Investors Bancorp $0.27 CALX Calix $0.33 CP Canadian Pacific Railway USA $5.03 AMP Ameriprise Financial $4.52 AAPL Apple $1.41 TSLA Tesla $1.04 FB Facebook $3.16 NOW ServiceNow $1.06 SYK Stryker $2.55 LRCX Lam Research $5.69 CCI Crown Castle International $0.62 EW Edwards Lifesciences $0.53 LVS Las Vegas Sands -$0.29 TER Teradyne $1.00 HOLX Hologic $2.17 URI United Rentals $4.26 DRE Duke Realty $0.16 RJF Raymond James Financial $1.65 PKG Packaging Of America $1.48 WHR Whirlpool $6.00 MKSI MKS Instruments $2.01 AZPN Aspen Technology $1.17 CREE Cree -$0.25 LPL Lg Display $0.19 CVBF CVB Financial $0.34 XLNX Xilinx $0.69 UMC United Microelectronics $0.08

Thursday (January 28)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Mastercard, McDonald’s, Visa

Mastercard Inc, a leader in global payments and a technology company, will post earnings of $1.53 per share for last quarter of 2020, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 22% from the same quarter a year ago when the company reported $1.96 cents per share.

McDonald’s Corporation, one of the world’s largest American fast-food chain, will post earnings of $1.79 per share for last quarter of 2020. Visa Inc is also expected to report first-quarter earnings on the same day, with earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast MKC McCormick $0.81 LEA Lear $3.40 FCFS FirstCash $0.82 VLO Valero Energy -$1.28 LUV Southwest Airlines -$1.66 AAL American Airlines -$4.12 NUE Nucor $1.16 MSCI Msci $1.92 JBLU JetBlue Airways -$1.67 FRME First Merchants $0.66 MA Mastercard $1.53 CMCSA Comcast $0.48 ATI Allegheny Technologies -$0.35 ABMD Abiomed $1.12 ADS Alliance Data Systems $2.44 TROW T. Rowe Price $2.64 MCD McDonalds $1.79 STM Stmicroelectronics $0.54 DHR Danaher $1.87 DOW Dow Chemical $0.64 CNX Consol Energy $0.16 SHW Sherwin-Williams $4.84 KEX Kirby $0.24 MO Altria $1.01 NTCT Netscout Systems $0.52 CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.28 PNR Pentair Ordinary Share $0.63 TSCO Tractor Supply $1.47 PHM PulteGroup $1.39 EWBC East West Bancorp $1.01 RCI Rogers Communications USA $0.72 NOC Northrop Grumman $5.77 SWK Stanley Black & Decker $2.99 AIT Applied Industrial Technologies $0.74 BPOP Popular, Inc. $1.62 AOS A.O. Smith $0.58 XEL Xcel Energy $0.55 FLWS 1-800-Flowers $1.38 EXP Eagle Materials $1.74 MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies $1.13 COLB Columbia Banking System $0.60 BC Brunswick $1.02 FLEX Flextronics International $0.37 WRK WESTROCK $0.54 MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions $0.37 VLY Valley National Bancorp $0.25 PEXNY PTT Exploration & Production $0.01 DOV Dover $1.38 DLB Dolby Laboratories $0.34 FFBC First Financial Bancorp $0.45 HTH Hilltop $1.13 NATI National Instruments $0.13 RMD ResMed $1.25 GBCI Glacier Bancorp $0.74 ABCB Ameris Bancorp $1.16 CE Celanese $1.69 FIBK First Interstate BancSystem $0.80 JNPR Juniper Networks $0.53 SIGI Selective $1.20 V Visa $1.28 WDC Western Digital $0.52 EGHT 8X8 -$0.03 X United States Steel -$0.62 FHI Federated Hermes Inc $0.78 AJG Arthur J. Gallagher $0.78 SWKS Skyworks Solutions $2.08 OLN Olin -$0.11 MDLZ Mondelez International $0.66 PFG Principal Financial $1.42 EMN Eastman Chemical $1.50 ORI Old Republic International $0.43 FICO Fair Isaac $2.35 MSTR Microstrategy $1.62 RHI Robert Half International $0.68 LANC Lancaster Colony $1.57 RDN Radian $0.60 CAJ Canon $0.31 TOELY Tokyo Electron Ltd PK $0.78 HOCPY Hoya Corp $0.84 DGE Diageo £80.90 KPELY Keppel Corporation -$0.05 NVR NVR $78.78 FFIN First Financial Bankshares $0.37

Friday (January 29)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast PSXP Phillips 66 Partners $0.89 JCI Johnson Controls $0.40 AN AutoNation $2.05 HON Honeywell International $2.00 MSGS Madison Square Garden Sports -$1.63 ATLCY Atlas Copco ADR $0.39 SAP SAP $1.95 LLY Eli Lilly $2.37 CHD Church Dwight $0.52 LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc $3.09 CL Colgate-Palmolive $0.76 BAH Booz Allen Hamilton $0.93 BBVA Banco Bilbaoizcaya Argentaria $0.13 ERIC Ericsson $0.20 RDY Drreddys Laboratories $0.58 CVX Chevron $0.07 SYF Synchrony Financial $0.89 CAT Caterpillar $1.48 CHTR Charter Communications $4.82 PSX Phillips 66 -$0.81 BMI Badger Meter $0.43 GNTX Gentex $0.50 ROP Roper Industries $3.49 WY Weyerhaeuser $0.42 LYB LyondellBasell Industries $1.36 ROLL Rbc Bearings $0.82 FBP First Bancorp FBP $0.18 KKR KKR & Co LP $0.41 HMC Honda Motor $0.89 GCTAY Siemens Gamesa ADR $0.02 NNIT Nnit A/S kr1.62 SPG Simon Property Group $0.85 ASEKY Aisin Seiki Co $1.19 ALNPY ANA Holdings ADR -$0.35 KMTUY Komatsu $0.26 TTM Tata Motors $0.17 TOTDY Toto $0.46

