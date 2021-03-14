Earnings to Watch Next Week: Lennar, Five Below, Dollar General, FedEx and Nike in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of March 15

Monday (March 15)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast YALA Yalla $0.12 FCEL Fuelcell Energy -$0.04 YY YY $7.54 HQY Healthequity Inc $0.40 CBPO China Biologic $0.69 NGHC National General $0.73 MNTA Momenta Pharmaceuticals -$0.50 KHOLY Koc Holdings AS $0.55 PKX Posco $1.52 PE Parsley Energy $0.25 WPX WPX Energy $0.04 BEAT BioTelemetry $0.48 JOBS 51job $6.40 BKRKY Bank Rakyat $0.13

Tuesday (March 16)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: LENNAR

Lennar Corp, a home construction and real estate company, is expected to report a profit of $1.71 per share in the first quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 35% from $1.27 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 35%.

Miami, Florida-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of about 14% to around $5.1 billion.

“Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns,” said equity analysts at ZACKS Research.

“Moreover, solid first quarter 2021 guidance indicates margin expansion and deliveries to increase significantly. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days. However, higher land, labour and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UTG Unite Group £45.10 GRG Greggs -£10.80 FERGY Ferguson ADR $0.22 JBL Jabil Circuit $0.94 CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Cl A $0.09 SMAR Smartsheet Inc. -$0.13 LEN Lennar $1.71 WF Woori Bank $0.75 HTHT China Lodging $2.51 ANTO Antofagasta £0.42 HDS HD Supply Holdings $0.39 WG John Wood Group £0.14

Wednesday (March 17)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FIVE BELOW

Five Below, a discount retailer that sells products that cost up to $5, is expected to report a profit of $2.11 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 7% from $1.96 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 44%.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of about 25% to around $857.1 million.

“FIVE reported strong Holiday sales results in Jan, and 4Q guidance was better than expected. With 4Q largely preannounced, we believe investor focus will turn to the expansion of partnerships (with Bugha here and Andrea Pippins here), Five Beyond progress, and potential guidance. For 4Q, we are estimating EPS to be $2.12, at the high end of mgmt’s guidance of $2.08-2.12 and ahead of cons. of $2.11,” noted Randal J. Konik, equity analyst at Jefferies.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast KC Kutcho Copper -$0.84 CTAS Cintas $2.19 WSM Williams Sonoma $3.36 FIVE Five Below $2.11 PD PagerDuty Inc. -$0.11 SMTC Semtech $0.48 TCEHY Tencent $0.50 ILD Iliad €0.75 EGFEY Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ADR $0.01 MLHR Herman Miller $0.58

Thursday (March 18)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DOLLAR GENERAL, FEDEX, NIKE

DOLLAR GENERAL: The U.S. largest discount retailer by number of stores is expected to report a profit of $2.72 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 29% from $2.10 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The company, which offers merchandise including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel at everyday low prices, would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 15% to around $8 billion.

“We believe cons. ests. for 4Q and next year are likely conservative. We est.4Q EPS of $2.75 vs. cons. of $2.72 and EPS in ’21 of $10.68 vs cons. of $10.04. When DLTR reported 4Q, FD comps were better than expected (+8.1%, ahead of cons. of+6.7%, and above 3Q levels). Note, however, that DG’s comp has outperformed that of FD by ~400bps over the last 11 quarters, on average, and DG’s comp has outperformed that of FD by >600bps through the first three quarters of 2020, on average. Thus, we believe DG’s 4Q comp could be ~12% (or perhaps even higher), given the company exited 3Q with a comp of +14%, discussed,” Jefferies’ Konik added.

FEDEX: Memphis, Tennessee-based multinational delivery services company is expected to report a profit of $3.35 in the fiscal third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 137% from $1.41 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 36%.

The package delivery company would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 13% to around $20 billion.

“We expect a modest beat for F3Q21 as peak-season momentum exiting 2020 should help offset a few cost headwinds. However, both numbers and expectations face tough comps and receding momentum in FY22, which will be challenging to overcome. Remain Equal-weight,” Ravi Shanker, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We see EBIT growth through YE of FY21 driven by both margin improvement and vol. driven rev. growth which is helped by limited Airfreight capacity and an eCommerce surge, though yields are mixed. We continue to see secular threats to Parcel and remain skeptical that these trends will be sustainable but believe that until there is evidence of a reversal in earnings momentum, the stock can trade at its historical multiple (14x PE) on current EPS.”

NIKE: The world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel seller is expected to report a profit of $0.76 in the fiscal third quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 2% from $0.78 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 8% to around $11 billion.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UTZ Utz Brands $0.10 DG Dollar General $2.72 CMC Commercial Metals $0.51 WB Weibo $0.71 ACN Accenture $1.89 SIG Signet Jewelers $3.59 WOOF VCA $0.12 OLLI Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc $0.85 FDX FedEx $3.35 NKE Nike $0.76 TOELY Tokyo Electron Ltd PK $0.80 GOL Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -$0.36 AUOTY AU Optronics $0.31

Friday (March 19)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ERJ Embraer -$0.31 CHL China Mobile $2.01

