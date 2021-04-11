Earnings to Watch Next Week: JPMorgan, Goldman, PepsiCo, BofA, Citigroup and Delta Airlines in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of April 12

Monday (April 12)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast HDS HD Supply Holdings $0.39

Tuesday (April 13)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast FAST Fastenal $0.37 HCSG Healthcare Services $0.28

Wednesday (April 14)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: JPMORGAN CHASE, GOLDMAN SACHS

JPMORGAN CHASE: The leading global financial services firm with assets over $2 trillion is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.06 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 290% from $0.78 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 6%.

The New York City-based investment bank would post revenue growth of about 6% to around $29.8 billion.

“We expect JPMorgan to likely beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The bank has outperformed the consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters, primarily driven by a jump in the Corporate & Investment Banking segment led by higher sales & trading and investment banking revenues. However, the above growth was partially offset by some weakness in the Consumer & Community Banking segment due to the lower interest rates environment. We expect the sales & trading and investment banking revenues to drive the first-quarter FY2021 results as well,” noted analysts at TREFIS.

“Further, recovery in bond yields over the recent months is likely to benefit core-banking revenues. Additionally, JPM released $2.9 billion from its loan-loss-reserve in the fourth quarter, suggesting some improvement in the perceived loan default risk. We expect the same momentum to continue in the first quarter. Our forecast indicates that JPMorgan’s valuation is around $143 per share, which is 7% lower than the current market price of around $154.”

GOLDMAN SACHS: The leading global investment bank is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $10.10 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 225% from $3.11 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of nearly 50%.

The New York City-based bank would post revenue growth of over 31% to around $11.5 billion.

“We expect Goldman Sachs to outperform the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The bank has reported better than expected results in each of the last three quarters, mainly due to its strength in sales & trading and the investment banking space,” noted equity analysts at TREFIS.

“Despite the economic slowdown and the COVID-19 crisis, the company reported strong revenue growth in 2020 driven by a 43% y-o-y jump in global markets division (sales & trading) and a 24% rise in the investment banking unit. We expect the same trend to drive the first-quarter FY2021 results as well. Our forecast indicates that Goldman Sachs’ valuation is around $366 per share, which is 12% more than the current market price of around $327.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast TSCO Tesco £8.15 INFY Infosys $0.16 JPM JPMorgan Chase $3.06 GS Goldman Sachs $10.12 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. $0.31 FRC First Republic Bank $1.54 SJR Shaw Communications USA $0.26 WFC Wells Fargo $0.69 ACI AltaGas Canada $0.51

Thursday (April 15)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PEPSICO, BANK OF AMERICA, CITIGROUP, BLACKROCK, DELTA AIR LINES

PEPSICO: The company which holds approximately a 32% share of the U.S. soft drink industry is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 4% from $1.07 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of nearly 6%.

The U.S. multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation would post revenue growth of over 5% to about $14.6 billion.

“Based on the 2020 performance and evolving business conditions, the company provided guidance for 2021. It expects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with core constant currency EPS growth in high-single digits. It expects a core effective tax rate of 21%. Additionally, the company expects currency tailwinds to aid its revenues and core EPS by 1 percentage point in 2021, based on the current rates,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

“Further, it remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It anticipates total cash returns to shareholders of $5.9 million, including $5.8 million of cash dividends and $100 million of share repurchases. The company recently completed its share-repurchase authorization and expects no more share repurchases through the rest of 2021.”

BANK OF AMERICA: The Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment bank is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $0.66 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 60% from $0.40 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 9%.

However, the United States’ second-largest bank would see a revenue decline of more than 4% to around $21.7 billion.

CITIGROUP: The New York City-based investment bank is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $2.52 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 140% from $1.05 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. But Citigroup’s revenue would decline about 12% to around $18.3 billion.

BLACKROCK: The world’s largest asset manager with $8.67 trillion in assets under management is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $7.87 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 19% from $6.60 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The New York City-based bank would post revenue growth of about 16% to around $4.3 billion.

DELTA AIR LINES: The Airline company which provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world is expected to report a loss for the fifth consecutive time of $2.84 in the first quarter of 2021 as the airlines continue to be negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. That would represent a year-over-year decline of over 450% from -$0.51 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The Atlanta-based airline’s revenue would decline more than 50% to around $3.9 billion.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CBSH Commerce Bancshares $0.94 PEP PepsiCo $1.12 WIT Wipro $0.07 BAC Bank Of America $0.66 C Citigroup $2.52 UNH UnitedHealth $4.38 HOMB Home Bancshares $0.43 USB US Bancorp $0.95 SCHW Charles Schwab $0.79 TFC Truist Financial Corp $0.93 BLK BlackRock $7.87 JBHT J B Hunt Transport Services $1.22 AA Alcoa $0.41 PPG PPG Industries $1.57 WAL Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.47 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg $0.93 DAL Delta Air Lines -$2.84 WAFD Washington Federal $0.48

Friday (April 16)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CFG Citizens Financial $0.96 BK Bank Of New York Mellon $0.87 PNC PNC $2.70 ALLY Ally Financial $1.13 STT State Street $1.35 MS Morgan Stanley $1.72 KSU Kansas City Southern $1.97

