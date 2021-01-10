Earnings to Watch Next Week: Delta Airlines, BlackRock, Citigroup and Wells Fargo in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of January 11

Monday (January 11)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SYNNEX, CARNIVAL

SYNNEX: California-based business process services company’s earnings to decline to $2.89​ per share the fourth quarter, down from $4.26 per share reported the same quarter last year. The leading provider of business-to-business information technology services’ quarterly revenue will fall more than 5% to just over $6 billion from $ 6.58 billion a year ago.

“For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, revenues are expected between $6.45 billion and $6.65 billion. Non-GAAP net income is estimated in the range of $190.5 to $203.5 million. Moreover, the company projects non-GAAP earnings between $3.68 and $3.93 per share,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

CARNIVAL: The world’s largest cruise ship operator is expected to report a loss for the third consecutive time in the fourth quarter. The Miami, Florida-based company’s revenue will plunge ​nearly 100% to $142.09 million from $4.78 billion posted in the same period a year ago. Carnival is expected to report a loss of $1.83 per share, worse compared to a profit of 62 cents per share registered in the same quarter last year.

“We think the cruise industry will be one of the slowest sub-sectors to recover from the COVID-19. Cruising needs just not international travel to return, but ports to reopen, authorities to permit cruising, and the return of customer confidence,” said Jamie Rollo, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We expect cruising to resume in January 2021, and only expect FY19 EBITDA to return in FY24 given historically CCL has lacked pricing power, and EPS to take even longer given dilution of share issues and higher interest expense. We see debt doubling in FY21 vs FY19 due to operating losses and high capex commitments, and leverage looks high at 4-5x even in FY23-24e, so we see risk more equity might need to be raised,” Rollo added.

According to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eleven analysts, Carnival Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth-quarter earnings to -186 cents per share. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-2.10 to ​a loss of $-1.64 per share, Reuters reported.

Tuesday (January 12)

No major earnings scheduled for release.

Wednesday (January 13)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast INFY Infosys $0.16 WIT Wipro $0.06 SJR Shaw Communications USA $0.24 INFO IHS Markit Ltd $0.67 AONNY Aeon ADR -$0.11

Thursday (January 14)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DELTA AIRLINES, BLACKROCK

DELTA AIRLINES: The Airline company which provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world is expected to report a loss for the fourth consecutive time of -$2.47 in last quarter of 2020 as the airlines continue to be negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ticket Report, analysts expect Delta Airlines to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

“Delta is the airline most exposed to corporate travel, which was positive pre-pandemic. Corporate travel remains down 85% and the only corporate traveller flying now appears to be those at small and medium-sized businesses. Delta had hoped for a recovery in business travel in 2H21, but it is becoming increasingly clear that business travel will not be a meaningful contributor to revenue in 2021 as vaccination timelines continue to shift out,” said Helane Becker, equity analyst at Cowen and company.

BLACKROCK: The world’s largest asset manager is expected to report a profit of $8.66 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of more than +3%, with revenues forecast to grow over 7% year-over-year to $4.27 billion.

“We believe BlackRock is best positioned on the asset management barbell given leading iShares ETF platform, multi-asset & alts combined with technology/Aladdin offerings that should drive 10% EPS CAGR (2020-22e) via 5% average long-term organic growth & continued op margin expansion. We see further growth ahead for Alts, iShares, international penetration, and the institutional market in the US,” said Michael Cyprys, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We expect the premium to widen as BlackRock takes share in the midst of market dislocation and executes on improving organic revenue growth trajectory.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast DAL Delta Air Lines -$2.47 BLK BlackRock $8.66 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg $0.94 FRC First Republic Bank $1.52 PRGS Progress Software $0.78

Friday (January 15)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: CITIGROUP, WELLS FARGO

CITIGROUP: New York-based diversified financial services holding company is expected to report a profit of $1.30 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year slump of more than 30%, with revenues forecast to decline about 10% year-over-year to $16.5 billion.

“Citi is trading at just 0.7x NTM BVPS implying a through the cycle ROE of just 7%, well below our 9% estimate for 2023. While there is uncertainty around how much Citi needs to invest in technology to address the Fed and OCC consent orders around risk management, data governance and controls, we believe the stock is cheap even if expenses remain elevated. We have modelled in expenses rising to $44B for 2021 and 2022 well above $42B in 2019,” noted Betsy Graseck, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Moreover, Citi is not getting credit for its diversification (only 40% of total loans are consumer and only half of those are credit card). Citi also has a more resilient wholesale business, skewed to FX, EM and cash management.”

WELLS FARGO: The multinational financial services company is expected to report a profit of $0.58 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year slump of more than 30%, with revenues forecast to decline about 9% year-over-year to $18 billion. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

“Net interest income is anticipated to be $40 billion for 2020, lower than the previous guidance due to lower commercial loan balances and higher MBS premium amortization. Management expects fourth-quarter origination volume to be similar to third-quarter levels despite typical seasonal declines and fourth-quarter production margins should remain strong,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

“The company expects internal loan portfolio credit ratings, which were also contemplated in the development of allowance, will result in higher risk-weighted assets under the advanced approach and under the standardized approach in the coming quarters, which would reduce CET1 ratio and other RWA-based capital ratios.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast VFC VF $0.90 JPM JPMorgan Chase $2.56 C Citigroup $1.30 WFC Wells Fargo $0.58 PNC PNC $2.59 HDB Hdfc Bank $0.54

