Earnings to Watch Next Week: Darden Restaurants, Nike, FedEx and CarMax in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of June 21

Monday (June 21)

There are no major earnings scheduled.

Tuesday (June 22)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast SMDS Ds Smith £12.65 KFY Korn Ferry International $0.98 AVAV AeroVironment $0.81 KWHIY Kawasaki Heavy Industries ADR -$0.16

Wednesday (June 23)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast PDCO Patterson Companies $0.51 INFO IHS Markit Ltd $0.80 WGO Winnebago Industries $1.76 KBH Kb Home $1.33 FUL HB Fuller $0.92 OMVJF OMV $0.97

Thursday (June 24)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DARDEN RESTAURANTS, NIKE, FEDEX

DARDEN RESTAURANTS: The Orlando-based restaurant operator is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 242%, up from a loss of -$1.24 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The multi-brand restaurant operator would post year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 70% to $2.16 billion. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 270%.

“Best in class casual dining operator with strong brand portfolio. As the largest CDR operator, DRI has substantial scale advantages in shared services which can be levered in a post-COVID-19 environment by improving margins and gaining market share. Lead brand Olive Garden (~50% of sales) garners top consumer scores, its comp sales have historically outpaced the industry and recent cost savings have improved unit economics,” noted John Glass, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Acquisition of Cheddar’s has been more challenging than initially expected, though still provides longer-term growth potential. Strong position relative to peers, scale, operational leadership, unit growth and structurally higher margins drive our OW rating.”

NIKE: The world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel seller is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.51 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 200%, up from a loss of -$0.51 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear retailer would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 75% to $11.8 billion.

“There are many moving pieces in the Nike (NKE) model including an easy comparison from Q4:20 and shipment shifts into Q4:21 but our proprietary data on China through May 2021 is pointing to a continued deceleration in Tmall GMV, negative social media sentiment in China, and poor Baidu search trends. FY22 consensus EPS estimates appear too high. We are lowering our price target to $145,” noted John Kernan, equity analyst at Cowen.

FEDEX: The Memphis, Tennessee-based multinational delivery services company FedEx is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.97 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 96% from $2.53 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The delivery firm would post revenue growth of over 20% to $21.47 billion. In the last four quarters, on average, FedEx has beaten earnings estimates over 41%.

“We expect a beat for F4Q21 as many of the LTM trends we have seen will continue. However, more than ever, 4Q results are likely not as important as the FY22 guide, which will be the critical test of how much of the pandemic tailwinds mgmt. believes are sustainable (and deserves to be priced in),” noted Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We see EBIT growth through YE of FY21 driven by both margin improvement and vol. driven rev. growth which is helped by limited Airfreight capacity and an eCommerce surge, though yields are mixed. We continue to see secular threats to Parcel and remain skeptical that these trends will be sustainable but believe that until there is evidence of a reversal in earnings momentum, the stock can trade at its historical multiple (14-15x PE) on current EPS.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ACN Accenture $2.24 DRI Darden Restaurants $1.76 WOR Worthington Industries $1.68 NKE Nike $0.51 FDX FedEx $4.97 SNX SYNNEX $1.93 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. $0.08

Friday (June 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: CARMAX

The United States’ largest used-car retailer is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 600% from $0.23 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Goochland County-based used car giant would post year-over-year revenue growth of about 92% to $6.19 billion.

“Based on historical & current data, we expect to see strength in used car sales as we move forward, particularly given the shortage of new car inventory, manufacturers pulling back on incentives, and potential tailwinds from de-urbanization, mass transit, ride-sharing, and travel. We expect CarMax (KMX) to successfully execute their Omnichannel strategy, providing both online and physical dealer options to consumer,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“CarMax (KMX) has consistently generated profitability and has one of the strongest balance sheets amongst the dealers. Long term, we estimate strong growth in same-store sales along new store openings, allowing KMX to achieve operating leverage, with upside from the omnichannel rollout.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast PAYX Paychex $0.67 KMX CarMax $1.63

