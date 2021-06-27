Earnings to Watch Next Week: Constellation Brands, General Mills and Acuity Brands in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of June 28

Monday (June 28)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast MLHR Herman Miller $0.39

Tuesday (June 29)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast AVAV AeroVironment $0.81

Wednesday (June 30)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: CONSTELLATION BRANDS, GENERAL MILLS

CONSTELLATION BRANDS: The New York-based Fortune 500 international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.36 per share on Wednesday, which represents year-over-year growth of about 3% from $2.30 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The corona beer marker’s revenue is predicted to rise over 4% to around $2.05 billion during the quarter ended May 2021. That comes after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the previous quarter with profit and revenue exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Constellation Brands’ better-than-expected results, which will be announced on June 30, would help the stock hit new highs in the near term. Constellation Brands shares rose over 3% so far this year.

“We are lowering our 1Q outlook for beer, given tough off-premise revenue comps, in addition to input cost inflation and higher investment spend in the earlier part of the year. As such, we are now looking for STZ to deliver EPS of $2.40 (ex-WEED), which is two cents ahead of consensus estimates,” noted Vivien Azer, equity analyst at Cowen.

“On a total company basis, we are modeling for 4.3% reported revenue growth (vs. +4.0% Street), driven by 19% growth in beer, though offset by a ~31% decline in wine & spirits. On an organic basis, we are modeling for total company revenue growth of 14.3%, with the higher growth driven by LSD organic growth in wine & spirits.”

GENERAL MILLS: The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.85 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 20%, down from $1.10 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The consumer foods manufacturer’s revenue would decline over 14% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 6%.

“We forecast slight LT organic sales growth after outsized +4% FY20 organic growth on COVID-19 related demand, with muted category and geographic growth. GIS also has a limited margin expansion opportunity (we model +10 bps/yr) with an already efficient cost structure, and we worry about GM pressure given higher commodities,” noted Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE JUNE 30

Ticker Company EPS Forecast STZ Constellation Brands $2.36 UNF UniFirst $1.84 SJR Shaw Communications USA $0.27 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. $0.08 MU Micron Technology $1.70 GIS General Mills $0.85

Thursday (July 1)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ACUITY BRANDS

The lighting and building management firm is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.24 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 15%, up from $1.94 per share seen in same period a year ago.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 8% to $ 836.4 million.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE JULY 1

Ticker Company EPS Forecast AYI Acuity Brands $2.24 WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance $1.15 MKC McCormick $0.62 MFGP Micro Focus ADR $0.83 MCRO Micro Focus Intl £0.77

Friday (July 2)

There are no major earnings scheduled.

