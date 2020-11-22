Earnings to Watch Next Week: Autohome, Medtronic and Deere & Company in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 23

Monday (November 23)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: AUTOHOME

Autohome, a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, is expected to report revenue of $6.31 in the third quarter with possible revenue growth of over 6% as demand for cars recovered in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The company has reported a higher-than expected-earnings in most of the last four quarters. Autohome Inc is expected to show an increase in its third-quarter earnings to 96 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 89 cents to ​$1.02 per share, Reuters reported.

“We forecast ATHM’s revenue to grow 6% YoY to 2.3 billion yuan in 3Q20, and beat the higher end of its 3Q20 revenue guidance of 2,240 million to 2,280 million yuan, within which we forecast: (1) its media service revenue to remain flattish YoY; (2) its lead generation revenue to grow 1% YoY; and (3) its online marketplace revenue to increase 30% YoY supported by strong data product revenue growth (i.e. we expect ATHM’s data product revenue to increase 50% YoY in 3Q20). In addition, we expect ATHM’s 3Q20 non-GAAP net margin to improve ~5ppts YoY to 37% thanks to its effective cost control and better return of 818 Global Auto Show event this year vs. last year,” said Eddy Wang, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“China’s auto market has witnessed a consistent recovery in 3Q20: New car sales have seen a decent recovery with new car sales growth improving to 8% YoY in 3Q20, sustaining its recovery trend since 2Q20. We note that new car sales growth continued to increase over 9% YoY in October, which bodes well for auto sales recovery to continue in 4Q20, the traditional peak season for auto sales in China,” Wang added.

Autohome’s shares closed 1.98% higher at $101.83 on Friday; the stock is up over 1% so far this year.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 23

Ticker Company EPS Forecast KFY Korn Ferry International $0.05 PLAN Progressive Planet -$0.10 BZUN Buzzi Unicem RSP $1.17 MNTA Momenta Pharmaceuticals -$0.46 CBT Cabot $0.52 DQ Daqo New Energy $0.60 CENTA Central Garden Pet -$0.04 ARWR Arrowhead Research -$0.12 A Agilent $0.94 AMBA Ambarella $0.05 URBN Urban Outfitters $0.44 TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd $1.02 IMMU Immunomedics -$0.29 VIST Vista Oil Gas -$0.19 GPFOY Financiero Inbursa ADR $0.09 MSNFY Minera Frisco ADR $0.05 GCTAY Siemens Gamesa ADR $0.01 AEG Aegon $0.27 TLK Telekomunikasi Indns Tbk Prshn Pp Pt $0.40 WF Woori Bank $1.57

Tuesday (November 24)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MEDTRONIC

Medtronic, an American Irish-domiciled medical device company, is expected to report a $0.80 profit in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after reporting $0.62 earnings per share in the second quarter of the fiscal year, topping the market estimate of $0.21 by $0.41.

Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year, according to American Banking and Market News.

“Peer C3Q results across cardiovascular, neuromod, surgical, and diabetes suggest up to ~5 points of F2Q upside. The Risk/ Reward for Medtronic is positive but resurgence concerns have muted the near-term upside case for “Phase 2” Large-Caps despite vaccine data,” said David R. Lewis, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Our Medtronic model currently sits at $7,125 million in total F2Q21 revenues (reflecting -8.4% organic declines) and $0.78 in EPS, roughly in-line with consensus at ~$7,064mn in revenues and $0.80 in EPS. We model ~$90 million in COVID-19 driven, incremental ventilator sales this quarter (following $150 million in both F4Q and F1Q), as demand in certain regions has likely waned but Emerging Markets remained as of F1Q EPS,” R. Lewis added.

Medtronic’s shares closed 0.75% lower at $110.16 on Friday. However, the stock is down about 3% so far this year.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 24

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CPG Compass Group -£6.52 PNN Pennon Group £29.94 SHB Shaftesbury -£1.70 WB Weibo $0.60 EV Eaton Vance $0.87 NJR New Jersey Resources $0.57 DLTR Dollar Tree $1.15 SJM J.M. Smucker $2.22 BBY Best Buy $1.64 ADI Analog Devices $1.33 HRL Hormel Foods $0.44 DKS Dick’s Sporting Goods $0.98 J Jacobs Engineering Group Inc $1.32 BURL Burlington Stores $0.16 DY Dycom Industries $1.02 CPB Campbell Soup $0.91 PDCO Patterson Companies $0.38 JWN Nordstrom -$0.05 GPS Gap $0.31 ADSK Autodesk $0.95 HPQ HP $0.52 VNET 21Vianet -$0.19 VMW VMware $1.44 AEO American Eagle Outfitters $0.32 CBPO China Biologic $1.34 JRONY Jeronimo Martins $0.45 HOCPY Hoya Corp $0.74

Wednesday (November 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DEERE & COMPANY

Deere & Company, the world’s largest makers of farm equipment, is performing excellently so far this year. Shares of the Agricultural, construction and forestry equipment manufacturer are up about 50% so far this year. The company’s earnings report next week will provide investors with an insight into 2021, where it is also expected a profit of $1.31 in the fourth quarter.

In the previous quarter, Deere & Company reported $2.57 earnings per share, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. However, the company’s revenue plunged 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to Zolmax.

“The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.35 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a 36.9% year-over-year plunge. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $7.23 billion for the period, indicating a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.18%,” noted analysts at Zacks Research.

Deere & Company’s shares closed 1.16% higher at $258.56 on Friday

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 25

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UU United Utilities £29.36 SMTC Semtech $0.46 PVH PVH $0.17 AUOTY AU Optronics $0.09 TRNO Terreno Realty $0.36

Thursday (November 26)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BVIC Britvic £19.24 ASEKY Aisin Seiki Co $0.42 SVT Severn Trent £68.16 GEBHY Genting Berhad -$0.07 RLAY Relay Therapeutics Inc. -$0.32

Friday (November 27)

No major earnings scheduled for release.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.