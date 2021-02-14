Earnings to Watch Next Week: Advance Auto Parts, Baidu, Walmart and Magna in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 15

Monday (February 15)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global, the largest international broadband communications provider, is expected is report a profit of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 110% from the same quarter last year when the company reported loss of $1.98 per share.

The Anglo-Dutch-American multinational telecommunications company is expected to post report a rise in revenue to $3.28 billion, up from $2.98 billion seen in the same period a year ago.

“Liberty offers a complex proposition, but it has also a good story ahead if it’s able to replicate its Dutch merger success (combination of Ziggo & Vodafone) in the UK and Swiss transactions. From here we see two key value drivers: (1) the delivery on deal synergies, and (2) Liberty‘s ability to renew with growth. Meanwhile, 2021 is a transition/integration year,” noted Nawar Cristini, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast SCI Service International $0.88 LBTYA Liberty Global Class A Ordinary Shares $0.25 RIG Transocean -$0.16 DM Dominion Midstream Partners -$0.06 ICAD Icade €2.33 MELI MercadoLibre $0.08 OSH Oak Street Health -$0.23 YALA Yalla $0.12 OMAB Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Nort $7.07 LBTYK LIBERTY GLOBAL $0.25

Tuesday (February 16)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: The leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer is expected is report a profit of $1.97 per share in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 20% from the same quarter last year when the company reported profit of $1.64 per share.

The company will report a rise in revenue to $2.36 billion from $2.11 billion seen in the same period a year ago.

“Conditions seem supportive for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to deliver more meaningful margin expansion in 2021 and beyond. Expect in-line Q4 results; the April Virtual Strategy Update represents a more important potential catalyst. We are Overweight as risk/reward screens favourable,” said Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“AAP operates in a defensive (recession-resistant) category and has one of the largest long-term EBIT margin expansion opportunities in our coverage (we estimate 300-400 bps over time). COVID-19 slowed parts of AAP‘s transformation but gross and EBIT margin upside from internal initiatives is still expected beginning in 2021. Significant and improving FCF generation plus share repurchases likely to enhance EPS growth. We think the combination of a defensive category, AAP‘s progress generating stable top-line growth, and significant margin upside all make for a positive risk/reward skew.”

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES: The company which operates over 50 cruise ships on a selection of worldwide itineraries that call on more than 1,000 destinations is expected to report a loss of $5.20 in the fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 450% from the same quarter last year when the company reported a profit of $1.42 per share.

The Miami-based company will report revenue of $35.616 million, down over 98% from $ 2.52 billion seen in the same period a year ago.

“We think the cruise industry will be one of the slowest sub-sectors to recover from COVID-19. Cruising needs not just international travel to return, but ports to reopen, authorities to permit cruising, and the return of customer confidence. We expect cruising to resume in Q2 2021, and expect FY19 EBITDA to return in FY23 given FY22 will be the first normal year, and pricing will likely come under pressure. FY19 EBITDA implies EPS 40% lower given share issue dilution and higher interest expense,” said Jamie Rollo, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We see debt doubling in FY21 vs FY19 due to operating losses and high capex commitments, and leverage looks high at 6x even in FY23e, so we see a risk more equity might need to be raised.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast OMC Omnicom $1.66 AN AutoNation $2.03 RCL Royal Caribbean Cruises -$5.20 ES Eversource Energy $0.85 LPX Louisiana Pacific $1.70 BRKR Bruker $0.55 TRU TransUnion $0.79 BKI Black Iron Inc. $0.56 ALLE Allegion $1.18 IAA IAA Inc $0.44 SABR Sabre -$0.66 FELE Franklin Electric $0.52 CVS CVS Health $1.24 AAP Advance Auto Parts $1.97 ZTS Zoetis $0.86 ECL Ecolab $1.26 IPGP IPG Photonics $0.98 VMC Vulcan Materials $0.99 GNW Genworth Financial $0.20 EXAS Exact Sciences -$0.22 FQVLF First Quantum Minera $0.11 CAR Avis Budget -$0.60 ENLC EnLink Midstream $0.02 CMP Compass Minerals International $1.40 ACC American Campus Communities $0.09 TNET TriNet $0.26 QTS QTS Realty $0.02 CSOD Cornerstone OnDemand $0.27 KAR Kar Auction Services $0.29 IOSP Innospec $0.77 RPAI Retail Properties Of America $0.01 OXY Occidental Petroleum -$0.58 DVN Devon Energy $0.03 DIOD Diodes $0.70 A Agilent $0.90 SEDG Solaredge Technologies Inc $0.66 AIG AIG $0.93 RNG RingCentral $0.27 BYD Boyd Gaming $0.39 LSCC Lattice Semiconductor $0.17 HE Hawaiian Electric Industries $0.34 MCY Mercury General $0.69 CLR Continental Resources -$0.08 VERX Vertex Inc. Cl A $0.07 TX Ternium $1.15 SGMS Scientific Games -$0.39 EXPD Expeditors International Of Washington $1.07 AMED Amedisys $1.45 MDT Medtronic $1.15 AWK American Water Works $0.80 BLUE Bluebird Bio -$3.01 WLK Westlake Chemical $0.68

Wednesday (February 17)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: BIDU

Baidu.com Inc, a leader in the Chinese search industry in terms of user market share to report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 30% from the same quarter last year when the company reported a profit of $3.81 per share.

The Chinese tech giant will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, up over 7% from $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year.

“Following a sharp recent rally, we maintain our EW rating on an industry-relative basis. Baidu has provided better disclosure and has struck a constructive tone on its AI initiatives. We find it well-positioned in certain industrial applications. We also like its rich cash position and strategic investments,” wrote Gary Yu, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Our price target reflects materialization of AI investments, but we highlight milder near-term growth vs. peers amid risks from competition. The company is well-positioned to ride the next Internet wave, but patience is needed. Our price target implies 18x consensus 2021e non-GAAP P/E the vs. historical 11-24x trading band since 2019.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast RPRX Repros Therapeutics $0.71 DAVA Endava Ltd $0.26 GPC Genuine Parts $1.35 ADI Analog Devices $1.32 EQT EQT -$0.27 OC Owens Corning $1.37 GRMN Garmin $1.39 CRL Charles River Laboratories $2.11 NI NiSource $0.33 HSIC Henry Schein $1.00 HLT Hilton Worldwide $0.03 FUN Cedar Fair -$2.28 COMM CommScope $0.44 CHH Choice Hotels International $0.64 ALE Allete $0.75 WIX WIX -$0.11 PXD Pioneer Natural Resources $0.70 SUN Sunoco $0.82 JACK Jack In The Box $1.74 VCYT Veracyte -$0.10 RBC Regal Beloit Corporation $1.58 CF CF Industries $0.11 SPWR SunPower $0.11 BFAM Bright Horizons Family Solutions -$0.23 SNBR Scs Group Plc $1.42 VMI Valmont Industries $1.79 UFPI Universal Forest Products $0.72 SUI Sun Communities $0.09 ALSN Allison Transmission $0.61 AM Antero Midstream Partners $0.19 WCN Waste Connections $0.63 CDE CoEUR Mining $0.13 PEGA Pegasystems $0.23 GMED Globus Medical $0.51 TROX Tronox $0.19 CONE CyrusOne -$0.03 WRI Weingarten Realty Investors $0.10 AR Antero Resources $0.06 CAKE Cheesecake Factory -$0.04 HPP Hudson Pacific Properties $0.05 AEL American Equity Investment Life $0.97 OGS One Gas $1.06 MOS Mosaic $0.20 H Hyatt Hotels -$1.37 MRO Marathon Oil -$0.20 PAAS Pan American Silver USA $0.43 QTWO Q2 $0.05 MANT ManTech International $0.71 HLF Herbalife $0.84 LOPE Grand Canyon Education $1.79 BIDU Baidu $17.78 SNPS Synopsys $1.47 ALB Albemarle $1.10 STMP Stamps $2.92 AJRD Aerojet Rocketdyne $0.50 ETR Entergy $0.68 GDOT Green Dot $0.16 DISH Dish Network $0.75 AU Anglogold Ashanti $1.85 CBD Companhia Brasileira De Distrib $0.46 TS Tenaris $0.01 TLRY Tilray -$0.14 MIC Macquarie Infrastructure $0.21 SAM Boston Beer $2.63

Thursday (February 18)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: WALMART

Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores from the United States, is expected to report a profit of $1.51 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 9% from the same quarter last year when the company reported profit of $1.38 per share.

Zacks Research forecasts Walmart‘s Q4 comparable sales to pop 5.2%, with its adjusted EPS set to climb 6.5% to $1.47 a share.

“On the top-line, we think market expectations are for 6-8% US comps, low double-digit Sam’s Club SSS growth, and mid-single-digit International revenue growth. We believe the buy-side is anticipating 40-60 bps of gross margin expansion and 20 bps SG&A leverage, translating to 70 bps of EBIT margin expansion and 25%+ EBIT growth. Overall, the bar for Q4 EPS seems to be in the range of $1.75-1.85,” said Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast EPAM EPAM Systems $1.71 LXP Lexington Realty $0.08 BRC Brady $0.61 CFX Colfax $0.50 SYNH Syneos Health Inc $1.10 LKQ LKQ $0.58 GOLD Randgold Resources $0.31 RS Reliance Steel & Aluminum $1.96 SCL Stepan $1.08 DAN Dana $0.38 VC Visteon $1.14 WMT Walmart $1.51 MAR Marriott International $0.09 FOCS Focus Financial Partners Inc $0.77 SO Southern Co. $0.42 WM Waste Management $1.09 VG Vonage $0.05 IDCC InterDigital -$0.02 TRN Trinity Industries $0.15 TPH Tri Pointe Homes $0.67 IART Integra LifeSciences $0.73 WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $1.03 TRP Transcanada USA $0.78 IDA IdaCorp $0.67 SHLX Shell Midstream Partners $0.33 NICE Nice Systems $1.55 WST West Pharmaceutical Services $1.12 VTR Ventas $0.07 HL Hecla Mining $0.02 PPL PPL $0.61 AVNS Avanos Medical Inc $0.21 NEM Newmont Mining $0.95 HRL Hormel Foods $0.41 MD Mednax $0.36 TRGP Targa Resources $0.32 EBS Emergent BioSolutions $3.28 GLPI Gaming And Leisure Properties $0.56 TXRH Texas Roadhouse $0.49 COG Cabot Oil Gas $0.21 ATR AptarGroup $0.90 CWST Casella Waste Systems $0.14 QDEL Quidel $9.76 CVA Covanta -$0.01 OPK Opko Health $0.04 ROG Rogers $1.42 OLED Universal Display $0.64 KEYS Keysight Technologies $1.36 LNT Alliant Energy $0.23 ANET Arista Networks $2.39 HST Host Hotels & Resorts -$0.42 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $0.34 ED Consolidated Edison $0.76 RBA Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers USA $0.58 TRIP TripAdvisor -$0.26 RXT Rackspace $0.23 DBX Dropbox $0.24 AMAT Applied Materials $1.28 MSA MSA Safety $1.05 ADC Agree Realty $0.83 FLS Flowserve $0.53 AG First Majestic Silver $0.11 SNN Smith Nephew $1.18 GFI Gold Fields $0.35 BCS Barclays -$0.01 CS Credit Suisse $0.22 ORAN Orange $0.45 CPRT Copart $0.79 ARRY Array Technologies Inc $0.05 AEP American Electric Power $0.79 PBR Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras $0.02 VALE Vale $0.90 TCP TC Pipelines $0.98 FSLR First Solar $1.27 USM United States Cellular -$0.02 RY Royal Bank Of Canada $1.68 TDS Telephone Data Systems $0.03 GOL Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -$0.41 PCRX Pacira $0.82 NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line -$2.31 RGEN Repligen $0.31 TV Grupo Televisa Sab $0.25 ENV Envestnet $0.65 FMS Fresenius Medical Care $0.70 TFX Teleflex $3.03 PAC Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $0.46 NUVA NuVasive $0.55 SATS EchoStar $0.00 CIB Bancolombia $0.15

Friday (February 19)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna International, one of the largest and most diversified auto parts suppliers in the world, is expected to report a profit of $2.02 in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 40% from the same quarter last year when the company reported profit of $1.41 per share.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast THRM Gentherm $0.65 BCPC Balchem $0.69 POR Portland General Electric $0.42 ITT ITT $0.92 SRC Spirit Realty Capital New $0.18 MGA Magna International USA $2.02 ESNT Essent $1.21 DE Deere & Company $2.12 HBM HudBay Minerals Ord Shs -$0.07 AEE Ameren $0.42 TKC Turkcell $0.15 DANOY Danone PK $0.45 HMSY HMS $0.44 CNK Cinemark -$1.46 E ENI $0.01

