Earnings to Watch in Holiday-Shortened Week: Zoom, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Deere in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 22

Monday (November 22)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ZOOM

The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.09 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 10% from $0.99 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The company, which provides video telephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform, would post revenue growth of over 30% to $1.02 billion. Zoom will report 3Q FY22 earnings after market close on Monday, November 22.

“Investors lean cautious heading into FQ3 print given ongoing concerns around SMB churn, particularly as other WFH names have underperformed. View FQ4 print as having more favourable risk/reward, but given cautious positioning, could see outperformance if SMB churn is better than expected,” noted Meta Marshall, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Zoom has established its position as the leader in video conferencing, now a growth market. The company has a meaningful competitive moat built on more than just architecture. Position within customers makes an attractive opportunity to expand into the broader UC market. Early wins are encouraging. Opportunities to expand the platform remain. Manageable churn post-COVID as a move to hybrid work setups.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast JKS JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ADR -$0.07 GRFS Grifolsbarcelona $0.29 JOBS 51job $4.45 GGAL Grupo Financiero Galicia $0.68 ZM Zoom Video Communications $1.09 A Agilent $1.18 KEYS Keysight Technologies $1.64 URBN Urban Outfitters $0.83 BMA Banco Macro $1.22 TLK Telekomunikasi Indns Tbk Prshn Pp Pt $0.46

Tuesday (November 23)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MEDTRONIC, BEST BUY, DOLLAR TREE

MEDTRONIC: The medical device company is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.29 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 26% from $1.02 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates all times in the last four quarters with a surprise of over 13%. The Fridley, Minnesota-based medical company would post revenue growth of nearly 4% to $7.9 billion.

“Medtronic (MDT) commentary and guide should act as a barometer for MedTech recovery through the balance of ’21 and into ’22. More muted recovery through October could incrementally pressure 2FQ, with the path to 9% y/y FY22 growth looking increasingly challenging in the face of recent sector headwinds,” noted Cecilia Furlong, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

BEST BUY: The Richfield, Minnesota consumer electronics retailer is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.93 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 6% from $2.06 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The consumer electronics retailer’s revenue would decline 2.5% to $11.56 billion down from $11.85 billion a year earlier. It is worth noting that in the last two years the company has delivered an earnings share price (EPS) at all times.

“Market looking for a 4-5% comp in Q3 vs cons at -1.5%. We see upside to 2H’21 numbers and expect a raised full-year guide as demand remains strong. That said, momentum is slowing and the category could shrink in ’22/’23. The stock is +15% in the last month, and a Q3 beat and raise seems priced in,” noted Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

DOLLAR TREE: The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company is expected to report earnings of $0.96 per share in the third quarter, down over 30% from $1.39 per share seen in the same period a year ago. But the discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less would post revenue growth of nearly 4% to $6.4 billion.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CPG Compass Group £17.93 BYG Big Yellow £19.26 MDT Medtronic $1.29 BBY Best Buy $1.93 DLTR Dollar Tree $0.96 J Jacobs Engineering Group Inc $1.57 BURL Burlington Stores $1.24 SJM J.M. Smucker $2.04 DKS Dick’s Sporting Goods $2.03 PLAN Progressive Planet -$0.11 AEO American Eagle Outfitters $0.60 ANF Abercrombie & Fitch $0.65 DY Dycom Industries $0.75 JWN Nordstrom $0.56 NOAH Noah $2.95 VMW VMware $1.54 HPQ HP $0.88 GME GameStop -$0.51 CPB Campbell Soup $0.81 GPS Gap $0.50 SVT Severn Trent £49.79

Wednesday (November 24)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DEERE

Deere & Company, the world’s largest maker of farm equipment, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.92 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 64% from $2.39 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The agricultural, construction and forestry equipment manufacturer would post revenue growth of more than 20% to $10.5 billion. It is worth noting that in the last two years the company has delivered an earnings share price (EPS) at all times.

“Despite positive secular demand fundamentals within both the Ag and Construction businesses we are lowering near-term estimates for Deere (DE) (F4Q21/F1Q22) to better reflect the impact from lost production in the US stemming from supplier bottlenecks and the labour strike,” noted Stephen Volkmann, equity analyst at Jefferies.

“We assume any lost production elongates the cycle, and we maintain our above Consensus estimates for 2023 noting additional upside from the infrastructure bill has yet to be factored into outlooks.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast UU United Utilities £25.21 JMAT Johnson Matthey £44.57 BVIC Britvic £31.37 DE Deere & Company $3.92 TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd $0.11 KC Kutcho Copper -$1.53

Thursday (November 25)

No major earnings are scheduled for release. The U.S. stock market will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday (November 26)

No major earnings are scheduled for release. The U.S. stock market will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

